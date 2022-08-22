Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones picks his Tyron Smith replacement, optimistic return outlook
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on First Take to name his replacement for the injured Tyron Smith. The importance of whoever will fill Tyron Smith’s shoes for the Dallas Cowboys at left tackle can not be overstated. Dallas hasn’t made it past the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs since Dak Prescott became their starting quarterback, and it’ll be incredibly tricky to do so this year without a capable player blocking Prescott’s blind spot.
5 unexpected Cleveland Browns who could be gone by the start of the season (and how)
The Cleveland Browns have to cut 27 players. The Cleveland Browns, like the other 29 teams in the NFL, have to make some pretty tough decisions in the coming weeks. The team has to find 27 players worth cutting, or more specifically 53 players worth keeping, by the start of next week. We know most of the names getting cut, as they’re late camp additions, undrafted free agents, or occupy positions that have plenty of depth.
3 veterans who won’t make the Packers Week 1 roster
Here are three veterans who could miss out on making the Green Bay Packers’ Week 1 roster. The Green Bay Packers preseason games are out of the way, as they took on the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. Now, they have a head start to bring down their roster to 53 players. They have until Tuesday, Aug. 30 to submit their final rosters ahead of Week 1.
Ohio State football: Jaxon Smith-Njigba says what everyone is thinking
Everyone is expecting big things from this Ohio State football team. It’s not just fans around Columbus either. The national media is also expecting this Buckeye team to compete for a national championship. Some people are even picking the Buckeyes to win it all. As far as expectations go,...
Auburn football: What does Allen Greene exit mean for Bryan Harsin?
With Allen Greene stepping down as athletic director, all eyes are on Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin ahead of his most critical season at the helm. Allen Greene’s abrupt departure leaves Bryan Harsin’s job as Auburn football head coach in serious jeopardy beyond this season. Greene was...
Marquez Valdes-Scantling in KC Chiefs concussion protocol
If you were wondering where Marquez Valdes-Scantling was during the Chiefs’ last preseason game, he’s been placed in the team’s concussion protocol. The bad news is that the Kansas City Chiefs have a fair number of key players nursing some injuries right now. The good news is that they have more than two weeks before anyone absolutely needs to be healthy again when they face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 to open the NFL season.
OT Trevor Penning Injured in Saints-Chargers Preseason Game
The New Orleans Saints 2022 first-round draft pick was injured in the first quarter of the Saints-Chargers preseason game.
Watch: Bills backup QB Matt Barkley boots 53-yard punt against Panthers
Amid disturbing allegations of sexual assault against Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza, the team chose not to let him play during their preseason tilt against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. With no other punters on the roster, the Bills turned to backup quarterback Matt Barkley to do the special...
Lawyer: Matt Araiza & Bills knew nothing of allegations before Draft Day
Considering the NFL’s resources and reach, it seems less and less likely the Bills were unware of allegations against Matt Araiza until this week. Considering the pre-draft hype around Matt Araiza, the “Punt God” of San Diego State, his fall to the No. 180 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft didn’t match up with expectations.
Did Ron Rivera just confirm these 2 bubble players will make 53-man roster?
Like most teams, the Washington Commanders enter the final week of preseason with most of their 53-man roster spots already decided. With that said, head coach Ron Rivera recently said there’s some spots the staff is still looking at and they could be decided by how players perform Saturday against Baltimore.
Watch: Chaney’s Hewlett lays massive hit on Boardman QB
The Big 22 nominee had a big play in Friday's game against Boardman.
NBA Trade Grades: Lakers acquire Patrick Beverley from Utah Jazz
The Lakers wanted — no, needed — to switch things up after a disappointing 2022 season. Could acquiring Patrick Beverley be the trade that puts them over the top?. Clearly, Beverley cannot be the only move Los Angeles makes if they hope to contend with the likes of the Golden State Warriors out West.
