Inglewood, CA

Jerry Jones picks his Tyron Smith replacement, optimistic return outlook

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on First Take to name his replacement for the injured Tyron Smith. The importance of whoever will fill Tyron Smith’s shoes for the Dallas Cowboys at left tackle can not be overstated. Dallas hasn’t made it past the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs since Dak Prescott became their starting quarterback, and it’ll be incredibly tricky to do so this year without a capable player blocking Prescott’s blind spot.
DALLAS, TX
5 unexpected Cleveland Browns who could be gone by the start of the season (and how)

The Cleveland Browns have to cut 27 players. The Cleveland Browns, like the other 29 teams in the NFL, have to make some pretty tough decisions in the coming weeks. The team has to find 27 players worth cutting, or more specifically 53 players worth keeping, by the start of next week. We know most of the names getting cut, as they’re late camp additions, undrafted free agents, or occupy positions that have plenty of depth.
CLEVELAND, OH
3 veterans who won’t make the Packers Week 1 roster

Here are three veterans who could miss out on making the Green Bay Packers’ Week 1 roster. The Green Bay Packers preseason games are out of the way, as they took on the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. Now, they have a head start to bring down their roster to 53 players. They have until Tuesday, Aug. 30 to submit their final rosters ahead of Week 1.
GREEN BAY, WI
Marquez Valdes-Scantling in KC Chiefs concussion protocol

If you were wondering where Marquez Valdes-Scantling was during the Chiefs’ last preseason game, he’s been placed in the team’s concussion protocol. The bad news is that the Kansas City Chiefs have a fair number of key players nursing some injuries right now. The good news is that they have more than two weeks before anyone absolutely needs to be healthy again when they face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 to open the NFL season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
