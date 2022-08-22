Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby & P Appear To Taunt Offset Following Quality Control Lawsuit
Things are heating up in the Quality Control camp these days. While Takeoff and Quavo are embarking on a new musical journey as a duo, Offset is trying to take control of his solo career. Yesterday, we reported that Offset filed a lawsuit against Quality Control, claiming that they didn't honor their agreement with him.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jay-Z Breaks Silence On Meek Mill's Departure From Roc Nation
DJ Khaled returned with his latest album, God Did this morning. As expected, the project is stacked with top-tier features, from Drake, Kanye West, Eminem, and Jay-Z, who appears on the title track. Khaled's hyped up this record, specifically Jay's verse, over the past few weeks. Even some of Jay's closest confidants have vowed that the Brooklyn-born rapper may have delivered one of the best verses of his career.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Believes Fans Instigate Beefs Between Female Rappers
In a mainstream culture that is ruled by social media, it's not difficult for a viral moment to cause real-world chaos for artists. Millions of people log into their favorite platforms to deliver hot takes every single day, and often, many of those opinions are created to cause division. We've witnessed rappers get themselves entangled in unnecessary beefs due to their fans instigating arguments, but according to Yung Miami and Megan Thee Stallion, the ladies of Rap have a camaraderie despite being pitted against one another.
hotnewhiphop.com
Vanessa Bryant Awarded $16 Million In Case Against L.A. County Officials: Report
Just one day after sports fans celebrated Kobe Bryant's birthday, a decision has been made in the case centering around the late icon's death scene photos. Vanessa Bryant was outraged to learn that members of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, as well as members of the Fire Departments, reportedly shared and showed strangers photos of the tragic helicopter aftermath that left nine people dead, including the Bryants' daughter, Gianna.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hotnewhiphop.com
Is Megan Thee Stallion Actually From San Antonio? "Houston Hottie" Responds
The saga between Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Ent.'s Carl Crawford continues after she filed for $1M in damages in their ongoing lawsuit. Following a statement from J. Prince who came to Crawford's defense, all hell broke loose on social media between the CEO and the Traumazine artist. The two exchanged words on Twitter and Instagram before Crawford hopped on Live where he accused Megan Thee Stallion of falsely claiming Houston as her home. According to Crawford, Megan Thee Stallion is a San Antonio native.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon Reveals Ex-GF Brittany Bell Is Pregnant With His10th Child
Nick Cannon is just about ready to welcome baby #10. The television host and actor shared the news on Instagram, revealing that his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell, is currently expecting their child. TMZ reports that she appears to be in her third trimester, and the two will likely be welcoming their child soon.
hotnewhiphop.com
Freddie Gibbs Snaps After Benny The Butcher Flashes One Of His Chains On Twitter
From plans for a joint project together to a chain snatching, Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher's working relationship has taken a full 180 in the past few years. The two built a strong rapport with one another through collaborations like "Frank Lucas" and "One Way Flight," though tension began building after Gibbs threw shade at the Griselda rapper over getting his chain robbed in Houston.
hotnewhiphop.com
Irv Gotti Accused Of Predatory Behavior After Detailing First Kiss With Ashanti
Irv Gotti's faced a lot of backlash over the past few weeks in regards to his relationship with Ashanti. For the most part, it was kept under wraps until his appearance on Drink Champs where he detailed his relationship with the R&B singer, as well as his reaction to finding out that she was dating Nelly. Fat Joe condemned Gotti for his comments before apologizing, though many sided with Joey Crack's assessment of the situation.
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Busta Rhymes Irritated After Woman Tries To Grab Him While Performing
If you're front row at a concert, it's not difficult to find a swarm of screaming fans. Many do their very best to touch whoever is performing on stage, and often, these artists welcome that physical connection, albeit it is a brief one, because they know it was only further hype the crowd. However, in a time when rappers are being attacked, the authorities are targeting them in investigations, and not to mention we're still dealing with COVID-19 and Monkeypox, not everyone is welcoming people groping at them...including Busta Rhymes.
hotnewhiphop.com
Brittany Renner Defends Dating Younger Men By Mentioning Jay-Z & Beyoncé's Age Gap
Her hot takes have often caused viral moments on social media and Brittany Renner's conversation with the Tonight's Conversation podcast isn't any different. The social media personality is the mother of a son that she shares a son with PJ Washington, an NBA player who is currently with the Charlotte Hornets. The ex-couple reportedly met while Washington was in college and according to The Sun, he was 18 when she was 26.
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Responds To Jay-Z's Shout Out On DJ Khaled's "God Did"
Meek Mill is going through a transitional period in his career. He's revealed that he no longer wants to work with the major label machine to release music, revealing that he's had issues with Atlantic Records for the past few years. However, fans believed this could mean there's friction between himself and Hov after rumors emerged that Meek and Roc Nation parted ways.
hotnewhiphop.com
Vanessa Bryant To Donate $16 Million Court Judgment To Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation
It has been quite the week for Vanessa Bryant. Not only did she celebrate the birthday of her late husband Kobe Bryant, but the following day, she finally learned her judgment in the case against Los Angeles County officials. Vanessa filed a lawsuit after it was learned that photos from the crash site that took the lives of her husband, daughter Gianna, and seven others were shared by members of the sheriff's office and fire department. She and her co-plaintiff—Christopher Chester, who lost his wife and daughter in the helicopter crash—both detailed their emotional distress over the scandal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled Suits Up With Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, & Fridayy On "God Did" Track
In all of its heavy-feature-list glory, God Did is here.DJ Khaled has been fiercely promoting this album—much like he does all his others—and fans are still taking in all that the megaproducer has to offer. A major component of Khaled's rollout was his mentions of Jay-Z once again emerging for a feature, so it seemed fitting that we highlighted the album's title track which includes looks from Hov, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, and Fridayy.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Defends Offset Amid Controversy With Quality Control Music
There have been murmurs that Offset was at odds with someone behind the scenes, but not until today was it learned that the tension involved Quality Control Music. We've been keeping you updated on the ongoing rift involving Offset and QCM, specifically Pierre Thomas who responded to reports that the Migos rapper sued his label. In recent months, we've seen Quavo and Takeoff appear on releases together while Offset was quietly working on his solo career, but today (August 24), it was learned that the rapper wanted to take QCM to court.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Spotted With 22-Year-Old Bronx Rapper Ice Spice At A Toronto Concert: Watch
Rising New York rapper Ice Spice is moving on up in the world. Not only did she receive a coveted co-sign from 35-year-old Drake after sharing her "Munch (Feelin' U)" song and music video earlier this month, but now, she's also been spotted partying with the 6ix God in Toronto.
hotnewhiphop.com
Carl Crawford Continues To Antagonize Megan Thee Stallion Over San Antonio Birthplace
It seems that Megan Thee Stallion's birthplace is the latest topic of conversation for Carl Crawford. Throughout her career, Megan has represented Houston to the absolute fullest, from mentioning her hometown as often as possible in interviews and songs, to facilitating outreaches and giveaways in the city year-round. However, 1501 Certified Entertainment boss Carl Crawford fanned the flame of his most recent feud with the rapper by bringing up Megan allegedly being born in another Texas town.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
The Barbz Come For Missy Elliott: "You've Never Topped A Single Chart"
Nicki Minaj and Missy Elliott may have made headlines for celebrating each other on social media after the former won the VMA Video Vanguard Award Honour earlier this month, but that hasn't stopped their fanbases from colliding this week. As HipHopDX reports, things got particularly chaotic on Twitter after Elliott...
hotnewhiphop.com
Quavo & Takeoff Call On Birdman For "Big Stunna"
It's said that these two have a joint project on the horizon and fans are curious what that means for Migos. For months, there have been whispers about upheaval happening behind the scenes, and this week, we learned what has been causing division among the trio. It seems that Offset is suing Quality Control Music in connection with his solo career, and fans watched as the rapper went toe-to-toe with his former label boss, Pierre Thomas.
hotnewhiphop.com
Calvin Harris Schools Twitter User Who Questions How Producers Make Money On Their Albums
The release of God Did has music fans once again debating the role of producers. DJ Khaled's star-studded album arrived in all of its glory at the top of the morning (August 26), and it has been on heavy rotation ever since. Hip Hop is dissecting each song with precision, especially Jay-Z's stellar appearance on the title track that has blown fans out of the water.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dame Dash Names Kanye West The "Greatest" Roc-A-Fella Artist Over Jay-Z
The relationship between Jay-Z and Dame Dash is one that has spawned several think-pieces considering the former business partners' expansive history. They were once sitting on Hip Hop's throne as two of the three leaders of Roc-A-Fella Records, but once the label dissolved, Dash began to share his side of the story. For decades, Dame has alleged that Jay-Z's shady moves were at the crux of their fallout, even making claims that Hov "betrayed" him for money.
Comments / 0