Offset Says P "Blackballed" Him Following Quality Control Lawsuit
The tension is quickly bubbling up between Offset and Quality Control. Earlier today, we reported that Offset filed a lawsuit against Quality Control over his artist rights as a solo act. The rapper explained that he paid a significant amount of money to secure his artist rights at the top of 2021 but when it came down to releasing new music, the label quickly tried to put their name on it.
Busta Rhymes Irritated After Woman Tries To Grab Him While Performing
If you're front row at a concert, it's not difficult to find a swarm of screaming fans. Many do their very best to touch whoever is performing on stage, and often, these artists welcome that physical connection, albeit it is a brief one, because they know it was only further hype the crowd. However, in a time when rappers are being attacked, the authorities are targeting them in investigations, and not to mention we're still dealing with COVID-19 and Monkeypox, not everyone is welcoming people groping at them...including Busta Rhymes.
Freddie Gibbs Snaps After Benny The Butcher Flashes One Of His Chains On Twitter
From plans for a joint project together to a chain snatching, Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher's working relationship has taken a full 180 in the past few years. The two built a strong rapport with one another through collaborations like "Frank Lucas" and "One Way Flight," though tension began building after Gibbs threw shade at the Griselda rapper over getting his chain robbed in Houston.
Fake Drake Claims Rapper Threatened To "Slap Me For Free"
It was once believed that Drake had a cordial relationship with his doppelganger, but it seems that things weren't as peaceful behind the scenes. Fake Drake, or Izzy, found fame posing as the OVO leader, even showing up to nightclubs with Drake's signature heart-shaped haircut. It didn't take long for the Canadian superfan to go viral, and the attention unleashed a beast as Izzy began jet-setting. He reportedly booked gigs where he would perform Drake's songs, and online, the real-life rapper seemed to take it all in stride.
Headie One Looks Back At His Journey On "Illegal"
It appears that Headie One could be coming through with a new album in the near future. Over the course of 2022, he's unleashed a handful of singles that have shown his international appeal. He's collided with rappers outside of the UK, like French rapper Gazo and Dutch artist Frenna, but he's also brought it back to his stomping ground in London with his latest releases.
Quavo & Takeoff Call On Birdman For "Big Stunna"
It's said that these two have a joint project on the horizon and fans are curious what that means for Migos. For months, there have been whispers about upheaval happening behind the scenes, and this week, we learned what has been causing division among the trio. It seems that Offset is suing Quality Control Music in connection with his solo career, and fans watched as the rapper went toe-to-toe with his former label boss, Pierre Thomas.
Megan Thee Stallion Believes Fans Instigate Beefs Between Female Rappers
In a mainstream culture that is ruled by social media, it's not difficult for a viral moment to cause real-world chaos for artists. Millions of people log into their favorite platforms to deliver hot takes every single day, and often, many of those opinions are created to cause division. We've witnessed rappers get themselves entangled in unnecessary beefs due to their fans instigating arguments, but according to Yung Miami and Megan Thee Stallion, the ladies of Rap have a camaraderie despite being pitted against one another.
Kanye West Files Odd New Logo Trademark For Yeezy Brand
Kanye West is switching things up with his infamous Yeezy clothing line. Although the brand is known for its neutral tone look, Ye opted to file two trademarks for a random, blue design which consists of a solid blue circle encased by another blue circle with jagged edges. The award winning rapper and clothing designer initially filed a trademark back in July for a similar design, a colorless encased circle, but ultimately, he decided on the blue.
Ray Vaughn & Isaiah Rashad Link Up For "Dawg House" Single: Listen
Top Dawg Entertainment's rising stars are taking us to the "Dawg House" this weekend. On Friday (August 26), "You Don't Even Care You Hurt Me" artist Ray Vaughn returned with his first single since the arrival of "Mannequin" in June. For the new release, Vaughn recruited labelmate, Isaiah Rashad, to rap alongside him over a Rory Behr-produced beat.
DJ Khaled Drops "God Did" Ft. Jay-Z, Drake, Eminem, Kanye, Dr. Dre, & More
With every DJ Khaled release comes an epic rollout. Whereas some artists take a low-key approach to sharing information about their records, Khaled comes like a raging storm to let everyone know that he expects for the release to take over the charts. The megaproducer is one of the most celebrated musicians in Hip Hop as his career's reach is unlike any other, and for this New Music Friday (August 26), Khaled has finally delivered his star-studded God Did.
Drake's New Sleek Man Bun Has The Internet In A Frenzy
Whether it's hairstyles or music genres, Drake knows exactly when it's time to switch things up. After donning matching, straight back cornrows all year long with his son Adonis, Drizzy debuted his new slick back, man bun on Thursday for his 120 million followers see. He captioned the photo of his surprising new look, "Give this guy a name."
Sauce Walka Takes Us To "Sauce Beach Florida" On New 21-Track Project
32-year-old Sauce Walka is back with a bang this New Music Friday, delivering a 21-track album by the name of Sauce Beach Florida for his fans. The Houston native worked with a handful of artists on his latest project, including Voochie P, 44 Mike Deezy, Rich Fetti, Sauce Gohan, and Sayso P, but he also handled several titles on the tracklist (such as "Bag In," "Spray 2 Live," and "You Can Get P," just to name a few) all by himself.
Mach-Hommy Returns With Tha God Fahim On "Dollar Menu 4"
Mach-Hommy is taking his long-running Dollar Menu album series to the next level this weekend, returning with installment four on Friday (August 26). As Stereogum reports, the 9-track record hears plenty of bars from frequent collaborator Tha God Fahim, as well as Your Old Droog, Big Cheeko, and JuJu Gotti.
DJ Khaled Shares His Take On The Migos Breakup Rumors
DJ Khaled is currently in celebration mode because his 13th studio album, titled GOD DID, is officially out now. As with any Khaled record, GOD DID is packed with features from some of the most prominent voices in today's Hip-Hop landscape, and as a result, that gives the We The Best hitmaker a unique perspective into some of the most compelling rap stories that have been broken this year.
DJ Khaled Flexes $3M Watch For Future Ahead Of "God Did"
We're inching closer and closer to the release of DJ Khaled's forthcoming studio album, GOD DID. He's been showing out more than usual these days as he's unveiled new details surrounding the project. Earlier this year, he was marching through the streets of Toronto in anticipation of the release of "Staying Alive" ft. Drake and Lil Baby.
DJ Khaled, Future & Lil Baby Do It "Big Time" In New Music Video
The wait is over and JD Khaled finally came through with his latest body of work, God Did. The new album is stacked with features. Jay-Z, Eminem. Kanye West, Lil Wayne, and Drake come through within the first three tracks of the project. However, he did enlist some of the biggest artists out right now. Future and Lil Baby join forces with Khaled on "Big Time," marking the first of numerous features from the two of them on the project.
Taurean Prince Arrested In Miami: Details
Minnesota Timberwolves star Taurean Prince was arrested in Miami last night, according to TMZ Sports. In the report, it was revealed that the arrest stemmed from an outstanding warrant in Texas, where Prince had been stopped by police back in May. At the time of this traffic stop, authorities found what they called "dangerous drugs" in the car.
The Rise Of Rage Music
The 2020s have had an explosive first few years when it comes to hip-hop and rap. With so many new artists making their dent in both the underground and the mainstream, many fans of the culture have noticed a buzzy synth in their ear, hard-hitting trap beats, and aggressive vocals both steering and dominating the direction of the genre.
Jake Paul Reveals When His Next Fight Will Be
Jake Paul has had some bad luck as of late when it comes to securing fights for himself. He was supposed to fight against none other than Tommy Fury back in August, but it all fell apart due to the fact that Fury couldn't get into the United States. From there, he was going to fight Hasim Rahman Jr, but once again, it all fell through the wayside as Rahman Jr. supposedly couldn't make weight in time.
