Read full article on original website
Related
themissouritimes.com
Missouri Forest Products Association endorses Kehoe for 2024 Governor race
Jefferson City, Mo. — Two years out from the 2024 gubernatorial election Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe has secured himself another endorsement, this time from the Missouri Forest Products Association. “It’s an honor to receive the early support of the MFPA and its members,” Kehoe said in a press release....
themissouritimes.com
Opinion: Missouri Farm Bureau Supports Governor Parson’s Call for Special Session
Rural Missouri’s economy runs on agriculture. This has been the case since before Missouri became a state, and it remains true today. Staying on the cutting edge of agricultural production and value-added processing requires investment in capital-intensive projects. Recognizing the importance of agriculture to Missouri, Governor Mike Parson called...
themissouritimes.com
24-year-old Boyd reflects on upset in primary, would be one of Missouri’s youngest legislators if elected
Bethany, Mo. — Mazzie Boyd is vying to become one of the youngest politicians in Missouri state history and after August 2nd, that reality is one step closer. Boyd upset the incumbent in House District 2, Rep. Randy Railsback. The 24-year-old won by a shocking amount, a victory of over 30 points.
themissouritimes.com
Missouri Pork Association joins MoSoy in Schmitt endorsement
Jefferson City, Mo. — Agriculture groups in Missouri are continuing to side with Eric Schmitt. The Missouri Pork Association has officially endorsed Attorney General Eric Schmitt in his bid for Senate. The MPA’s endorsement follows an endorsement from Missouri Soybeans, who previously backed Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler in the GOP primary.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
themissouritimes.com
Democrat pushback on tax cut could set stage for slow-moving special session
Jefferson City, Mo. — Missouri House Democrats have pushed back against Gov. Mike Parson’s proposed income tax cut and agricultural tax credit program. Spearheaded by Minority Floor Leader Rep. Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, Democrats have called the plan “fiscally irresponsible.”. “The Governor’s special session is an election season...
Comments / 0