ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
themissouritimes.com

Missouri Forest Products Association endorses Kehoe for 2024 Governor race

Jefferson City, Mo. — Two years out from the 2024 gubernatorial election Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe has secured himself another endorsement, this time from the Missouri Forest Products Association. “It’s an honor to receive the early support of the MFPA and its members,” Kehoe said in a press release....
MISSOURI STATE
themissouritimes.com

Opinion: Missouri Farm Bureau Supports Governor Parson’s Call for Special Session

Rural Missouri’s economy runs on agriculture. This has been the case since before Missouri became a state, and it remains true today. Staying on the cutting edge of agricultural production and value-added processing requires investment in capital-intensive projects. Recognizing the importance of agriculture to Missouri, Governor Mike Parson called...
MISSOURI STATE
themissouritimes.com

Missouri Pork Association joins MoSoy in Schmitt endorsement

Jefferson City, Mo. — Agriculture groups in Missouri are continuing to side with Eric Schmitt. The Missouri Pork Association has officially endorsed Attorney General Eric Schmitt in his bid for Senate. The MPA’s endorsement follows an endorsement from Missouri Soybeans, who previously backed Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler in the GOP primary.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Jefferson City, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Government
themissouritimes.com

Democrat pushback on tax cut could set stage for slow-moving special session

Jefferson City, Mo. — Missouri House Democrats have pushed back against Gov. Mike Parson’s proposed income tax cut and agricultural tax credit program. Spearheaded by Minority Floor Leader Rep. Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, Democrats have called the plan “fiscally irresponsible.”. “The Governor’s special session is an election season...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy