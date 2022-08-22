ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Recount Complete: Democratic Primary for Montgomery County Executive Will Be Certified on Wednesday (August 24) at 4pm

David Blair gained a total of three votes more than Marc Elrich, which means that Marc Elric’s 35 vote lead has decreased to 32. If the audit by the Montgomery County Board of elections holds, the result will be certified at 4pm on Wednesday, August 24th, and Marc Elrich will have officially won the Democratic nomination for Montgomery County Executive.
Governor Hogan Announces Final Federal Approval of Traffic Relief Plan for Capital Beltway and American Legion Bridge; Mentions “Political Stall Tactics by Montgomery County Politicians”

Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement after the state’s Traffic Relief Plan received final approval from the Federal Highway Administration following a series of delays: “This is a major milestone for the most important transportation project for the National Capital Region in the last 50 years. With the Biden administration’s final approval, we are ready to move forward with this transformative project.”
