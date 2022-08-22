Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Recount Complete: Democratic Primary for Montgomery County Executive Will Be Certified on Wednesday (August 24) at 4pm
David Blair gained a total of three votes more than Marc Elrich, which means that Marc Elric’s 35 vote lead has decreased to 32. If the audit by the Montgomery County Board of elections holds, the result will be certified at 4pm on Wednesday, August 24th, and Marc Elrich will have officially won the Democratic nomination for Montgomery County Executive.
WUSA
Man kicked out of DNC rally for interrupting President Joe Biden Speech, shouting stolen election lies in Maryland
A man was ejected from a DNC event in Rockville, Maryland. The president joined Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore Thursday.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Police: Notes Regarding President Biden’s Rally in Montgomery County on Thursday
Per Montgomery County Police: President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden are scheduled to visit Richard Montgomery High School on Thursday, August 25, from 4-8 p.m., for a grassroots event. In preparation for the event, please note the following:. Only invited and registered guests will be allowed to access the...
Dan Cox cancels Rockville press conference before Biden visit
President Biden will travel to Rockville Thursday for a DNC event. Republican Gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox nixed plans to hold a press conference nearby, beforehand.
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Final Federal Approval of Traffic Relief Plan for Capital Beltway and American Legion Bridge; Mentions “Political Stall Tactics by Montgomery County Politicians”
Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement after the state’s Traffic Relief Plan received final approval from the Federal Highway Administration following a series of delays: “This is a major milestone for the most important transportation project for the National Capital Region in the last 50 years. With the Biden administration’s final approval, we are ready to move forward with this transformative project.”
Maryland US Attorney announces 'unprecedented' bid to curb violent crime
BALTIMORE -- The chief federal law enforcement officer of Maryland announced steps Wednesday to expand its partnership with both state and Baltimore City agencies to quell violent crime. Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek Barron touted a three-pronged approach to violent crime supported by $45 million in state funding to devote more federal resources to local and state law enforcement agencies."Unlike any other time in the history of my office, we are going after violent offenders in new ways and by any legal means necessary," Barron said. "This unprecedented level of state funding demonstrates that our federal, state and local law enforcement partnership...
WJLA
Audit: Prince George's Board of Education violated open meetings act, other policies
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — For most of last year, the Prince George’s County Board of Education was embroiled in controversy and widely accused of dysfunction. Board Chair Juanita Miller accused board members of contract fixing and violations of board policy. In return, those board members accused Miller of incompetence. The State Board of Education ultimately sided with those board members and voted to remove Miller from her post.
fox5dc.com
Mayor, police chief face questions after 12 people shot in DC
WASHINGTON - On Thursday, the D.C. Police Chief and Mayor faced serious questions after 12 people were shot in the District the day before. One of those homicide scenes on O St. NW by North Capitol St., unfolded outside of a senior home and left kids at a nearby charter school rushing for cover on their first day of class.
2 people stabbed in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two people were stabbed in Montgomery County Thursday night. According to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the incident happened in the 2600 block of Cory Terrace around 9:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two people who...
fox5dc.com
Prince William County taxpayers shocked by high personal property tax bill
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - People in one northern Virginia county are doing a double take when it comes to their personal property tax bill. Diane Pollard of Prince William County told FOX 5's Ayesha Khan Tuesday, that her tax bill is significantly higher than it was last year. Pollard...
Jury Awards Black Man Racially Profiled $4 Million; Is Baltimore’s Deputy Mayor Suspended?; & Charm City Gets A New Festival.
THE BUZZ! A Black customer was awarded $4.4 million in damages in racial profiling lawsuit against Walmart Have you ever been in a store and have an employee follow you around? That is what Michael Mangum claims happened to him in a Walmart store. So he sued, and won. According to court documents a White […]
Fourteen Prince George’s County Officers Indicted For Allegedly Working Second Jobs While On Duty
Thirteen active police officers and one retired officer in Prince George’s County have been indicted for allegedly working second jobs as private security guards at apartment complexes while on duty for the police department. The indictment was announced by Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy on Thursday afternoon....
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Ranked 2nd Least Equitable School District in Maryland, According to Report
With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub today released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Maryland. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Maryland based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil. Montgomery County came in ranked 23rd out of 24 districts in Maryland. The state of Maryland ranked as the 18th most equitable state overall.
fox5dc.com
Police ask for help solving 2001 murder of woman in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County Police are asking for the public's help with an unsolved murder from 21 years ago. Leslie Preer was murdered inside her Chevy Chase home, and police believe her killer is still out there. "Somebody knows something, and just come forward. You’re going to get...
mocoshow.com
Crisfield Seafood Voted in Top Ten of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ List
Crisfield Seafood, located at 8012 Georgia Avenue, has been a Montgomery County staple for nearly 80 years, operating in Silver Spring since 1945. In 2022 the seafood restaurant has earned recognition by being voted as one of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ restaurants, coming in at #8. Crisfield has been owned by the Landis family since 1945. Today it’s owned by the third generation, with the seven owner/cousins being the grandchildren of Crisfield’s original owner, Lillian Landis.
FBI director is potential hurdle in relocating agency to the suburbs, Cardin says
As efforts to lure the FBI to the suburbs gain steam, the agency's director floats a compromise. The post FBI director is potential hurdle in relocating agency to the suburbs, Cardin says appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Urges DC Residents to Take Advantage of Programs to Buy A Home or Keep Their Home
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor; Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development; and DC Department of Housing and Community Development. Richard Livingstone (DHCD) The Homeowner Assistance Fund Can Help Current Homeowners Keep Their Homes, the Home Purchase Assistance Program Can Help More Washingtonians...
WJLA
Study to bring 'systemic change' to Frederick Co. Fire Dept. after captain killed in blaze
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services on Friday shared their finalized external review regarding the line of duty death of Battalion Chief Joshua Laird on Aug. 11, 2021. On Aug.11, 2021, Captain Joshua Laird died while fighting a large house fire...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Public Schools named second-most equitable school district in Maryland
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools has been named the second-most equitable school district in the state of Maryland. With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub this week released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Maryland. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Maryland based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
fox5dc.com
Reston rape suspect has long rap sheet including burglary, drug and gun charges
RESTON, Va. - The Reston man accused of raping a woman at knifepoint Sunday was free in the community despite multiple other arrests and probation violations that could have kept him behind bars. Anthony Agee, 22, is a young man, but already knows the justice system well. In 2018, when...
