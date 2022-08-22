Read full article on original website
Dollar General Stores At Risk of Not Re-Opening Due to “Safety Issues”
The entity has been shuttering locations since June. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, Cleveland19.com, News Journal, and Yahoo.com.
What Shippers Need to Know to Navigate Potential UK Port Stoppages
Throughout the pandemic, supply chain disruptions became commonplace and mainstream news. Lengthy lead times usually dominate those headlines, but the downstream effect can be greater. When freight isn’t moving, it’s at risk. Two ports in the United Kingdom, Felixstowe and Liverpool, face projected labor disputes. The ensuing operational...
Female Safety Professionals Take On Transportation
According to the Women in Trucking Association (WIT), the percentage of female safety professional in corporations with for-hire or private fleets in the commercial freight transportation industry continues to increase for 2022 to 40.5%. “More and more women are becoming safety directors and we are encouraged by these numbers and...
3PL Market Maintains Strength Despite Slow Freight Volumes
A market shift has kept volumes strong in the contract segment even as the spot market continues to level off, according to the latest data from the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA). “We like what the data is showing us—while the growth rate has moderated, our members continue to see volume...
Innovative Health Benefits Battle Supply Chain Workforce Shortage
The Great Resignation, or what some experts are dubbing The Forever Resignation, shows no signs of slowing down and workforce shortages are affecting most industries, supply chain included. In Q3 of 2020, turnover rates surged. Truckload carriers with more than $30M in annual revenue had turnover rates of 92% while...
Making Informed Decisions in a Supply-Constrained World
The scarcity of critical components and materials - from microchips to helium to chlorine - presents manufacturers with complicated decisions. How can I predict constrained component supply at a higher confidence level and avoid shortages through collaboration? How do I know what to build to maximize revenue and ensure promised orders are fulfilled via controlled allocation across channels?
