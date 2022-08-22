ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodlake, CA

thesungazette.com

VOLLEYBALL: Miners clip the Hawks wings

The Miners came off a win against Sierra last Thursday while the Hawks were coming off a loss to Porterville. The Miners were crisp in warmups as they rotated through combinations and they carried that energy into the game. The Hawks brought hustle though and kept up with the Miners in points. It was only after losing their second set that they also lost their stamina. That opened the door for the Miners to rack up the points in the fourth set and secure an overall win.
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford West wins 3 of 4 hotly contested games

In a match between two Kings County volleyball giants, Hanford West High School came out on top over Lemoore in four hotly contested home games, 3-1 Tuesday night. The Hanford West gym was packed with several hundred fans, including student sections from both schools, who kept up a friendly yet very loud cheering section.
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Week two in Valley high school football

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The second week of high school football games in the Valley had Redwood and Clovis North looking for that first win. The Broncos looked like they had something big going from the get-go. Vincent Cordoba took the opening kickoff all the way but his touchdown...
FRESNO, CA
KGET

FFX: South travels to Porterville to kickoff Week 2

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — South hit the road north to Porterville Thursday to kick off Week 2 of the high school football season. The Spartans are looking to bounce back from a tough, down to the wire loss to Wasco. But Porterville was not in an accommodating mood for South. Porterville quarterback Rocky Arguijo threw […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia sees third Mountain Mike’s Pizza

VISALIA – Trips to Mountain Mike’s Pizza just got a whole lot easier with the recent opening of a third pizzeria in Visalia, taking over where the former Ryan’s Place Restaurant used to be. This third installment of Mountain Mike’s Pizza has officially opened for business as...
VISALIA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Looking Back: 'Big Kmart' reopens, teachers to make $6K a year

Life in a small town has benefits you can’t find anywhere else. But how can you take advantage of those benefits and take part in the educational, social, and recreational opportunities of our growing “global village”? You can, “surf the Net’” – that is, you can connect your home computer to a rapidly expanding worldwide network of computers known as the Internet. To do that, all you have to do is select an ISP, or Internet Service Provider. And today there are four local ISPs you can use. CNETech in Hanford, Kings Internet in Armona, Lemoore Computers, and LemooreNet. All four provide electronic mail, access to “newsgroups” where people with similar interests publish messages with information and opinions for all to read, and full Internet access.
Hanford Sentinel

Photos: New Crumbl Cookies store opens in Hanford

Crumbl cookies aren't your average cookie, and now Hanford residents can try the delectable treats for themselves. The newest Central Valley Crumbl Cookies location opened Friday next to the Super Buffett in the Target shopping center on 12th Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Team#American Football#Highschoolsports#West Huskies#Woodlake High School#Tigers
GV Wire

Cooler Days in Store for Fresno. How Far Will Temps Fall?

A very brief, but very welcome, break in the string of triple-digit temperature days is forecast to arrive in the Fresno region by Saturday night, bringing cooler overnight temperatures that will be downright refreshing. The National Weather Service office in Hanford is forecasting highs in the upper 90s on Sunday...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

New Wave Comic Con is coming to Visalia

New Wave Comic Con happening Saturday at the Wyndham in Visalia. Everything gets started Saturday, Aug. 27 at 9:00 am and ends Sunday, Aug. 28 at 7:00 pm. Get your raffle tickets now for a chance to Win 2 World Series tickets. Tickets are $20 a piece at Big Baller...
VISALIA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford Native gets Netflix series | Filmaniacs

Hanford, California has generated its fair share of celebrities despite being a small town. A more recent name is Tyler Henry, a Hanford native who has become well known for his "gifts" as a spiritual medium. His rise to stardom began in 2016 when the E! Television Network first began...
HANFORD, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

CBS47 Investigates: Parents call for action on Fresno crosswalk

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A crosswalk near a Fresno school described by parents as “a disaster waiting to happen” has been the site of several incidents in the last year. The crosswalk is close to Herndon-Barstow Elementary. Since November, the California Highway Patrol responded to four incidents near the school’s crosswalk, two of them involving a bus.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Volunteer group to search Pine Flat Lake for missing Selma woman

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The volunteer group known as Adventures with Purpose has announced its team will search Pine Flat Lake and the surrounding area on Thursday for missing Selma woman, Jolissa Fuentes. The 22-year-old has been missing since August 7th when she was last seen at an AM...
SELMA, CA

