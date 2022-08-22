Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Construction underway for Snow King’s new observatory
JACKSON, Wyo. — Construction for the new, and first-of-its-kind planetarium and observatory atop, Snow King Mountain is underway. It is the first observatory at the top of a ski area in North America and the first public education-focused observatory with a one-meter telescope. The facility will also include an eight-meter digital planetarium with capacity for 30, a classroom/theater space, galleries with interactive exhibits and event space.
buckrail.com
Local anglers to share fly fishing tales at museum
JACKSON, Wyo. —The Jackson Hole Historical Society & Museum (JHHSM) will welcome guest speakers and longtime local anglers Boots Allen, Paul Bruun and Jay Buchner for an evening Beers & Banter conversation on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. The trio will talk about their experiences fly fishing in...
buckrail.com
TCSAR responds to two callouts yesterday, busiest year in history
JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County Search and Rescue released information this afternoon about two, almost simultaneous callouts yesterday, Aug. 25. The agency responded to a number of callouts last weekend as well. Yesterday’s callouts make six calls for help in the span of seven days. “This has been...
buckrail.com
A first look at 1325 S Hwy 89, 318
JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
buckrail.com
Several season pass options already sold out at JHMR
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — You heard that right. Several season pass options at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) have sold out. Last the calendar read, it’s August, but it appears that everyone is already JH dreaming. The popular Grand Pass, Grand Bypass and 10 Day Plus Pass have...
buckrail.com
Mountain Studio Sales Associate | Jackson, WY (Part Time)
Stio® is a mountain apparel brand that designs, develops and sells beautiful, functional, and innovative apparel infused with the soul of the mountain lifestyle. With headquarters in Jackson, Wyoming, Stio draws inspiration from the surrounding Teton Range and offers product via Stio.com, catalog and its three Mountain Studio® retail locations in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Park City, Utah, Boulder, Colorado, Boise, Idaho, and Bend, Oregon - Opening Soon!
buckrail.com
Bearwise JH Program Manager
BearWise Jackson Hole is seeking a fulltime Program Manager that is skilled in navigating complex human environments, has impeccable communication skills, and experience managing human-wildlife conflict. BearWise Jackson Hole was established in 2006 and is a partnership between the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Bridger-Teton National Forest, Grand Teton National...
buckrail.com
Pet of the Week: Meet Sarge
DRIGGS, Idaho — Attention! You need Sarge in your life!. Sarge is a young pointer mix with lots of energy. He will make a wonderful exercise partner and enjoys being social with other dogs. He was recently transferred to PAWS of Teton Valley from the Idaho Falls shelter due...
IN THIS ARTICLE
buckrail.com
Free bear spray for hunters and anglers at Fairgrounds, Aug. 26
JACKSON, Wyo. — Wyoming Game and Fish is again doing their annual free bear spray giveaway to Wyoming hunters and anglers. One hundred free cans of bear spray will be available on a first come first served basis at the Teton County Fairgrounds on Friday, Aug. 26 beginning at 9 a.m. To receive a can of bear spray, participants must show a current Wyoming hunting or fishing license.
buckrail.com
Final week of GTMF, Festival Orchestra: La Bohème in Concert
JACKSON, Wyo. — The festival finale by the Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra is this Friday and Saturday night in Walk Festival Hall in Teton Village. Experience the Festival Orchestra perform Puccini’s La Bohème, semi-staged in concert, conducted by Sir Donald Runnicles with six renowned opera soloists.
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Coyote spooks moose on Refuge cam
JACKSON, Wyo. — A field camera on the National Elk Refuge recently caught the moment a coyote was chasing (and spooking) a moose and its calf. “This coyote sure seems to be having fun stirring up these moose!,” said the National Elk Refuge. According to the National Park...
buckrail.com
Spring Gulch to close next week
JACKSON, Wyo. — Spring Gulch Road will close next week for continued improvements to the newly paved section of the road. Motorists should anticipate using an alternative route. Spring Gulch Road, from Riva Ridge Road and Bar BC Road, will be temporarily closed Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 8 a.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
buckrail.com
Everything to know about the 2022/23 school year
JACKSON, Wyo. — It’s almost back to school for Teton County School District (TCSD) #1 faculty and students. The first day of school is Tuesday, Sept. 6, and with the new school year come some updates from TCSD. Bus Routes, Schedules. There are no huge changes to the...
buckrail.com
Concert on the Commons finale: Isaac Hayden, Lonesome Gold, and The Experts
TETON VILLAGE, WYO – The 12th season of the free, family-friendly Concert on the Commons will wrap-up this Sunday. The triple-bill will feature two stellar local acts—Lonesome Gold and Isaac Hayden—as well as Boston-based cover band, The Experts. Isaac Hayden is an understated Teton County songwriter that...
buckrail.com
Fed Reserve to discuss economic policy in Jackson Hole this weekend
JACKSON, Wyo. — A prominent gathering of the world’s A-list bankers is set to begin today in Jackson Hole. The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City will host dozens of central bankers, policymakers, academics and economists from around the world at its annual economic policy symposium at the Jackson Lake Lodge in Grand Teton National Park from Aug. 25-27.
buckrail.com
Local authorities seek help identifying burglary suspects
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Police Department (JPD) is looking for two suspects involved in a set of crimes that occurred on Tuesday. Both JPD and the Teton County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of auto burglaries and stolen credit/debit cards from vehicles on Aug. 23. At the...
Comments / 0