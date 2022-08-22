Read full article on original website
Rose
3d ago
If fireworks are involved and we get a day off of work….. I’m in!!!
Celebrate Labor Day In Collin County And Beyond
A three-day weekend is on the horizon, but what to do with the extra free time?. Fret not! We are here to help you. From sports to parades to food and drinks, take a look at all the fun things Dallas and Collin County have ready for your Labor Day weekend. Stay to the end for a bonus round-up of the best restaurants to try out now that you have a bit of spare time.
Trees To Be Planted At Preston And Legacy
A new Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) project has begun for the city of Plano. Two large medians located at Preston Road and Legacy Drive will soon be getting a makeover with new trees, native grass and new irrigation. TXDOT is planning to add 96 trees on the north side...
CandysDirt.com
This Plano Home’s Kitchen Wins The #10YearChallenge
Now, I love a good before and after set of photos. Home renos? Yes. HGTV reveals? Sure. Glow ups? Fab. But this week’s Inwood Home of the Week, sponsored by Inwood National Bank is more like a satisfying 10-year challenge on social. Head north on the Dallas North Tollway...
Massive Lines At Shein Pop-up Store In Plano, Texas
Today, a Shein pop-up store opened its doors to a throng of eager fans, hoping to snag some of the brand’s clothing. The line wrapped through Plano shopping mall The Shops at Willow Bend, stretching outside. Since Shein does not have any permanent retail spaces, making its pop-up shops...
North Texas Wants to Know: Why and how has society become increasingly violent and short-tempered?
Violent crime is up among teenagers, even as the overall rate, is down compared to 2021, crimonologists say. What’s driving the increase in deadly shootings among young people and leading to more arguments ending in violence?
CW33 NewsFix
Dallas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrating 25 years with free cake giveaway in September: Here’s what you need to know
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re a cake person, you’ve more than likely given Nothing Bundt Cakes a try, especially if you’re in North Texas as this incredible bakery is based in Dallas! The company is going to be celebrating its 25th birthday. Its stores will be...
Animals Ready For Adoption In Plano
Clear the Shelters, an event to help animals find a new home, is back another year with pets ready for adoption. The event started at the beginning of August with discounted adoption fees. But from August 26 through August 31, fees will be waived to promote adoption and find happy homes for pets.
New housing concepts pop up around North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - So you want a buy house but can't afford the down payment. Or, you need to lease but don't want to live in a traditional apartment building or complex. The answer may be North Texas hottest new housing concept - build for rent housing communities.They are starting to pop up all over the area and are giving those of you stuck between buying a home and renting an apartment a new option. With a growing family, Stephanie Sims couldn't wait to get into a house after years in apartments. "It started to get really cramped, we just needed that space,"...
Family Fun Abounds in Plano, Texas
- Looking for a family getaway that’s anything but ordinary? Look no further than Plano, where Texas-sized fun comes without big-city hassles or price tags. Just 20 minutes from DFW airport, Plano offers the perfect mix of outdoor thrills, indoor fun, colorful festivals and tempting eats. Walkable lodging, entertainment and dining areas make it easy to strike the right balance between recreation and relaxation. Here’s a head start on planning your family adventure in Plano:
mckinneyonline.com
Why McKinney Was a Perfect Fit for the Painted Tree Developer who Moved his Family and Business Here
Being local is incredibly important to Tom Woliver, who is building the new Painted Tree community in McKinney. Many of the consultants, co-founder and president of McKinney-based Oxland Group are hiring, live in the city. He relocated his company from Plano to McKinney. And his family has now moved to...
'She started hitting me' | Victim of viral, racist confrontation in Plano parking lot speaks
PLANO, Texas — Rani Banerjee said she and three of her friends had just finished dinner at Sixty Vines in Plano when a woman confronted them in the parking lot, as seen in a now-viral video. "Suddenly, we heard this woman yelling at us and started coming toward us....
WFAA
At 82, after decades of serving others, 'Mama Laverne's' chicken 'n waffles goes national
CARROLLTON, Texas — Carrollton fitness guru Donna Richardson, who has served two presidents, has always been a strong woman. But she does have one big weakness. “I’d be out on the road doing fitness and as soon as I’d get to my mother’s house, I’d want to have my favorite dish, which is chicken ‘n waffles,” she said.
thegarlandmessenger.com
Bad News for Garland Seniors
Located at Sixth and Avenue A in downtown Garland, the Senior Activity Center seems to have. been abandoned. The Veterans Tribute Garden, adjacent to the building, is overgrown and the. Vietnam Memorial is now sitting in a parking space in the parking lot. It was our understanding. that the SAC...
This Frisco Italian restaurant boasts hormone, preservative-free food
The one downside to eating out is that you are always unsure about what all goes into the food you're eating. Cue Mici Italian.
Top Ten Parks To Visit Before Summer Ends
Plan a family visit on the weekend or have an evening stroll and take a moment to smell the flowers at Collin County’s best parks before summer says goodbye. Attention sunset lovers: One of the most beautiful places to watch the golden ball drop is in the grassy knoll of this 40-acre park. (Bring a blanket or folding chairs.) Also dazzling: the smattering of bluebonnets in April. Bethany Lakes has four ponds, and some of the resident swans and geese may follow you around like you are a giant piece of Wonder bread, but they are friendly overall (just keep the snacks at one of the 14 picnic sites). Bethany also has a baseball diamond to catch a game or practice your pitch.
The Gyro Shop serves New York-style sandwiches in Plano
The combo gyro sandwich ($9.99) is served with white and hot sauces. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact Newspaper) The Gyro Shop started out as a food truck in New York in 2008 before growing to three brick-and-mortar restaurants in Texas. Victor Waqar, the original founder of the eatery, decided to move his...
H-E-B Wants To Replicate Success In DFW Area
As previously covered by Local Profile, H-E-B is making a massive investment in the DFW area. With four new stores coming soon to Plano, Frisco, Allen and McKinney, H-E-B aims to take over North Texas with a recipe they’ve been developing since they opened in Houston twenty years ago.
Arlington police negotiate largest single-year pay raise in city history
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Arlington Police Association announced Tuesday they negotiated the largest single-year pay raise for the Arlington Police Department in the city’s history. A press release from the APA stated next fiscal year, beginning mid-September, the department will see an 8% pay raise, which is more...
Before and after numbers: How much our rain actually helped the drought in North Texas
DALLAS — This summer in North Texas has been marked by two things: Heat and drought, and the two seemed to go hand in hand. That's why Monday's heavy downpours, while they caused severe flooding, was the kind of rain we probably needed. Now we have an idea of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Arrested After Racially Charged Confrontation Outside Popular Plano Restaurant Goes Viral
A Plano woman is facing charges after investigators say she assaulted and threatened several Indian-American women in a racially charged outburst that was recorded on video Wednesday night. Video of the interaction was recorded outside the Sixty Vines restaurant in Plano by one of the women involved and was shared...
