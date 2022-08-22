Plan a family visit on the weekend or have an evening stroll and take a moment to smell the flowers at Collin County’s best parks before summer says goodbye. Attention sunset lovers: One of the most beautiful places to watch the golden ball drop is in the grassy knoll of this 40-acre park. (Bring a blanket or folding chairs.) Also dazzling: the smattering of bluebonnets in April. Bethany Lakes has four ponds, and some of the resident swans and geese may follow you around like you are a giant piece of Wonder bread, but they are friendly overall (just keep the snacks at one of the 14 picnic sites). Bethany also has a baseball diamond to catch a game or practice your pitch.

COLLIN COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO