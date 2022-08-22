ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collin County, TX

Comments / 4

Rose
3d ago

If fireworks are involved and we get a day off of work….. I’m in!!!

Local Profile

Celebrate Labor Day In Collin County And Beyond

A three-day weekend is on the horizon, but what to do with the extra free time?. Fret not! We are here to help you. From sports to parades to food and drinks, take a look at all the fun things Dallas and Collin County have ready for your Labor Day weekend. Stay to the end for a bonus round-up of the best restaurants to try out now that you have a bit of spare time.
Local Profile

Trees To Be Planted At Preston And Legacy

A new Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) project has begun for the city of Plano. Two large medians located at Preston Road and Legacy Drive will soon be getting a makeover with new trees, native grass and new irrigation. TXDOT is planning to add 96 trees on the north side...
PLANO, TX
CandysDirt.com

This Plano Home’s Kitchen Wins The #10YearChallenge

Now, I love a good before and after set of photos. Home renos? Yes. HGTV reveals? Sure. Glow ups? Fab. But this week’s Inwood Home of the Week, sponsored by Inwood National Bank is more like a satisfying 10-year challenge on social. Head north on the Dallas North Tollway...
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

Massive Lines At Shein Pop-up Store In Plano, Texas

Today, a Shein pop-up store opened its doors to a throng of eager fans, hoping to snag some of the brand’s clothing. The line wrapped through Plano shopping mall The Shops at Willow Bend, stretching outside. Since Shein does not have any permanent retail spaces, making its pop-up shops...
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

Animals Ready For Adoption In Plano

Clear the Shelters, an event to help animals find a new home, is back another year with pets ready for adoption. The event started at the beginning of August with discounted adoption fees. But from August 26 through August 31, fees will be waived to promote adoption and find happy homes for pets.
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

New housing concepts pop up around North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - So you want a buy house but can't afford the down payment. Or, you need to lease but don't want to live in a traditional apartment building or complex. The answer may be North Texas hottest new housing concept - build for rent housing communities.They are starting to pop up all over the area and are giving those of you stuck between buying a home and renting an apartment a new option. With a growing family, Stephanie Sims couldn't wait to get into a house after years in apartments. "It started to get really cramped, we just needed that space,"...
TEXAS STATE
MyTexasDaily

Family Fun Abounds in Plano, Texas

- Looking for a family getaway that’s anything but ordinary? Look no further than Plano, where Texas-sized fun comes without big-city hassles or price tags. Just 20 minutes from DFW airport, Plano offers the perfect mix of outdoor thrills, indoor fun, colorful festivals and tempting eats. Walkable lodging, entertainment and dining areas make it easy to strike the right balance between recreation and relaxation. Here’s a head start on planning your family adventure in Plano:
PLANO, TX
Society
thegarlandmessenger.com

Bad News for Garland Seniors

Located at Sixth and Avenue A in downtown Garland, the Senior Activity Center seems to have. been abandoned. The Veterans Tribute Garden, adjacent to the building, is overgrown and the. Vietnam Memorial is now sitting in a parking space in the parking lot. It was our understanding. that the SAC...
GARLAND, TX
Local Profile

Top Ten Parks To Visit Before Summer Ends

Plan a family visit on the weekend or have an evening stroll and take a moment to smell the flowers at Collin County’s best parks before summer says goodbye. Attention sunset lovers: One of the most beautiful places to watch the golden ball drop is in the grassy knoll of this 40-acre park. (Bring a blanket or folding chairs.) Also dazzling: the smattering of bluebonnets in April. Bethany Lakes has four ponds, and some of the resident swans and geese may follow you around like you are a giant piece of Wonder bread, but they are friendly overall (just keep the snacks at one of the 14 picnic sites). Bethany also has a baseball diamond to catch a game or practice your pitch.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Local Profile

H-E-B Wants To Replicate Success In DFW Area

As previously covered by Local Profile, H-E-B is making a massive investment in the DFW area. With four new stores coming soon to Plano, Frisco, Allen and McKinney, H-E-B aims to take over North Texas with a recipe they’ve been developing since they opened in Houston twenty years ago.
DALLAS, TX
