psychologytoday.com
Culture Shapes Who We Should Help
Adults often think that family should be most likely to help each other, and strangers least likely. Young children tend to think everyone should be helpful. There are also big cross-cultural differences in the belief about whether family, friends, and strangers should be helpful. Suppose you’re in a hurry to...
psychologytoday.com
How We Decide Who Our Friends Are
Defining the boundary that separates friends from acquaintances can be tricky. One's cultural background is a key factor in how friendships are managed. Because friendships require an investment of time and resources, we can only manage a limited number of them at one time. Having "chemistry" with another person is...
psychologytoday.com
The Suffocation Model of Marriage
In the past, a common reason for getting married was to fulfill one’s basic needs (e.g., food, shelter). These days, marriage has become more important for the fulfillment of eudaimonic needs (e.g., autonomy, growth, self-actualization). Individuals who move frequently tend to depend more on their romantic partners to have...
psychologytoday.com
How We Deal With Pain and Memory
Child abuse can cause us to split off from the authentic Self. There may be ways that we identify, which we use to cope with pain and memory. It is possible to heal from a history of child abuse. If you were abused as a child, whether you remember it...
psychologytoday.com
COVID Found Me
I am a generally healthy person, but for COVID, I was in the age-risk category, so I took the pandemic very seriously. Being careful and getting every dose of the vaccine I was eligible for as early as possible was my game plan. It worked for years. But I, like...
psychologytoday.com
Helping Kids Cope With Hardships
Children will face hardships at various points in their lives. When supporting a child through hardship, steps include processing emotions, releasing them in a healthy way, and finding calming techniques. Having an array of coping strategies can give kids the tools needed to overcome current and future difficulties. As much...
psychologytoday.com
Eight Questions for Understanding and Healing Resentment
I recently heard psychologist Thema Bryant-Davis (president-elect of the American Psychological Association) say that resentment prevents connection, and causes others to meet us in our wounds, not in “who we truly are.”. This is a wonderful encapsulation, but the soundbite left out the fact that it is actually disconnection...
psychologytoday.com
Embracing Bitterness: The Benefits of Resentment
Like many emotions, resentment can both benefit and harm you. Resentment can promote your safety, self-worth, and emotional healing. Relationship repair can be promoted by resentment. Like anger, resentment has a bad reputation. It’s often labeled as a "negative" emotion or is considered to be an emotion that needs to...
psychologytoday.com
Harness Your Thoughts and Choose Hopefulness
If you want to live your best life and master the keys to health and healing, the place to start is by harnessing your thoughts. Over the course of three decades, I have counseled scores of people struggling with many different types of problems. Each of these painful situations has confirmed a truth I learned years ago: What goes on in your head will come out in your actions, attitudes, and ambitions.
psychologytoday.com
An Increase in Nihilism Plays Havoc With Mental Health
To understand some of the puzzling trends in recent American literature, it helps to have a basic knowledge of the so-called “post-structuralist” theory that took hold in U.S. English departments in the 1960s. This theory, at its heart, is nihilistic—nothing can be trusted, nothing is certain, and nothing is as it seems.
psychologytoday.com
For Those Who Walk With Others on the Path to Healing
We must consider the work of overcoming trauma through a wider lens. Being traumatized can become a survivor's entire identity. We need to work to see the trauma survivor as a whole person aside from their symptoms and coping skills. For over a decade, I’ve worked in various capacities as...
psychologytoday.com
How to Be True to Yourself as a Young Adult
An authentic individual is one who strives for an alignment between the inner self and its outward expression. A new study examined authenticity along three dimensions: self-alienation, authentic living, and accepting external influence. You can develop certain aspects of authenticity on your own, but external intervention can have immense positive,...
psychologytoday.com
Navigating Our Unwieldy Losses
There is no "right" way to deal with grief and/or loss. Loss has the potential to sharpen our awareness and to help us realize that we are not alone. While it's not natural to simply "move on" from loss, we can move forward. While it might seem counterintuitive, we can...
psychologytoday.com
Evoking Positive Memories Is a Powerful Resource
When we are mentally stressed or highly emotional, we lose perspective. Positive reminiscence activates the brain regions that can help calm us down and enable us to think straight. It is a simple, powerful tool that anyone can use for reducing stress and distress. “I don’t even remember what I...
psychologytoday.com
Beauty Goggles: The Attractiveness Halo Effect Across Cultures
In the halo effect, people tend to attribute socially desirable personality traits to physically attractive individuals. New research examined cross-cultural differences in the “attractiveness halo effect” in 11 world regions. More attractive faces were rated as more confident, emotionally stable, intelligent, responsible, sociable, and trustworthy. Research has demonstrated...
