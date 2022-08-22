Read full article on original website
Thinking Twice About Ultra-Rapid Cycling Bipolar Disorder
Bipolar disorders have a high rate of misdiagnosis; ultra-rapid cycling adds another layer of misdiagnosis potential. It can be difficult to differentiate a traditional mixed bipolar state from the proposed ultra-rapid cycling phenomenon. Some personality disorders and PTSD can present regular, reactive moodiness that may be mistaken for ultra-rapid cycling.
What Is Emotional Dysregulation, Anyway?
Emotional dysregulation is the inability to manage the intensity or duration of emotional responses. Many who struggle with emotional dysregulation have histories of emotional invalidation in childhood. Existing research correlates higher incidences of emotional dysregulation with cPTSD and BPD. Impulsive and compulsive behaviors are correlated with emotional dsyregulation. When we...
The Dark Side of Staying Positive
Obsessively enforcing a superficially bright, optimistic mindset, in the face of serious emotions, is known as toxic positivity. Being too positive is related to emotional suppression, which often has negative effects on your mood or your health. The communication strategies mentioned here may help you avoid unhelpful positivity and strive...
High-Potency Marijuana More More Likely to Result in Addiction, Psychosis
Research finds the potency of cannabis has been increasingly for decades. The increase in THC potency parallels rising cases of addiction and mental health issues, especially psychosis. Consumers should be careful about how much they use. Approximately 147 million people worldwide consume cannabis, or marijuana each year; a number that...
Understanding Interoception, the Sixth Sense
The brain and body are deeply interconnected. The nervous system is always recording what is going on in the body. The brain processes bodily signals and makes meaning of incoming information. Interoception is an important component of emotional intelligence and social affective skills. It is believed that in 30 seconds,...
Do You Have Cyberchondria?
Cyberchondria refers to excessive use of the internet to self-diagnose medical problems, leading to increased anxiety. For those prone to health anxiety, looking up symptoms on the internet keeps them stuck in the anxiety cycle. To reduce your cyberchondria and other health anxiety-related behaviors, try to delay your urge to...
AI Predicts Alzheimer’s Disease from a Single Brain Scan
Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the most common type of dementia and a progressive neurodegenerative disease that destroys brain cells over time. A new study shows how artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning can be used in the development of a biomarker based on a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan for Alzheimer’s disease.
The Mental Health Benefits of Classical Psychedelics
The available evidence supports the need for studies of the ability of psychedelics to improve the mental health. Patients given either psilocybin, ayahuasca, or LSD reported that the therapeutic benefits were long-lasting. Clinical research during the past decade has discovered that ingesting a single dose of some psychedelics can produce...
5 Reflections on Living a Long Life With Cancer
Sc(anxiety) is a feature, not a bug, of living with cancer. Families and friends are important parts of the cancer journey, long after treatment is complete. Evidence shows that having a health care team you trust is essential to quality of life post-cancer treatment. This month marks my sixth year...
Is Mental Illness the Cause or the Result of Violence?
The recent horrific shootings in Philadelphia, Buffalo, and at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, perfectly illustrate some of the reasons that many children and their parents are experiencing troubling mental health issues. They're living in a very frightening world that feels out of control. We watch as Russia invades its neighbor Ukraine. Sars-Co-V-2 infects, kills, and mutates around the world. Wildfires spread as the globe heats. And for parents, who want to model the right response for their kids, the levels of fear and anxiety are also higher than ever recorded.
MIT Study on Artificial Emotional Intelligence
How will artificial intelligence (AI) impact the future of the mental health industry? One pioneering group at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is applying emotion AI to improve mental health and overall quality of life. Recently the Affective Computing Research Group at the MIT Media Lab published a new study that provides empirical evidence that empathetic artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning can counterbalance the adverse effects of anger on human creative problem solving.
How We Deal With Pain and Memory
Child abuse can cause us to split off from the authentic Self. There may be ways that we identify, which we use to cope with pain and memory. It is possible to heal from a history of child abuse. If you were abused as a child, whether you remember it...
Eight Questions for Understanding and Healing Resentment
I recently heard psychologist Thema Bryant-Davis (president-elect of the American Psychological Association) say that resentment prevents connection, and causes others to meet us in our wounds, not in “who we truly are.”. This is a wonderful encapsulation, but the soundbite left out the fact that it is actually disconnection...
Helping Kids Cope With Hardships
Children will face hardships at various points in their lives. When supporting a child through hardship, steps include processing emotions, releasing them in a healthy way, and finding calming techniques. Having an array of coping strategies can give kids the tools needed to overcome current and future difficulties. As much...
Suppose you see your uncle in a parking lot struggling to pick up groceries. Chances are you'd stop to help. What if it was a stranger? How do beliefs about helping develop?. By Frank T. McAndrew Ph.D. on August 25, 2022 in Out of the Ooze. Calling someone a "friend"...
Coping With Your Teenage Son's Mental Diagnosis
It is important to have a conversation with your son and his mental health provider about what the new diagnosis means. Privacy considerations and potential treatments should be explored. Individual and family therapy can be beneficial. Mental health jargon has become more commonplace, raising awareness and understanding of mental health...
Microdosing Psychedelics: Hope or Hype?
The self-reported benefits of microdosing include improved greater well-being, focus, energy, mood, and creativity. While there have been some promising studies, the results are not conclusive, and psychedelics are not yet clinically recommended. Future research needs to address unanswered questions, such as when microdosing should be considered and how to...
Clinicians Overwhelmingly Support Digital Tools, Yet They're Hesitant to Adopt Them
Mental health professionals support technology, but concerns remain. Tools to help ease clinician demand and burden are most favorable. Some 77 percent still wonder if digital data can be actionable. Digital technology has the potential to transform psychiatry, but adoption has been slow. Over the past few years, there has...
How to Overcome Self-Obsession That Blocks Emotional Growth
Feelings are important signals about possible realities. They emerge in response to mental activity (thoughts, imagination, memory, dreams) and environmental stimuli. They seize attention so we’ll act on the unconscious motivation, for which the unconscious arousal component of emotion has prepared us. Between the signal and the conscious decision...
An Increase in Nihilism Plays Havoc With Mental Health
To understand some of the puzzling trends in recent American literature, it helps to have a basic knowledge of the so-called “post-structuralist” theory that took hold in U.S. English departments in the 1960s. This theory, at its heart, is nihilistic—nothing can be trusted, nothing is certain, and nothing is as it seems.
