The recent horrific shootings in Philadelphia, Buffalo, and at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, perfectly illustrate some of the reasons that many children and their parents are experiencing troubling mental health issues. They're living in a very frightening world that feels out of control. We watch as Russia invades its neighbor Ukraine. Sars-Co-V-2 infects, kills, and mutates around the world. Wildfires spread as the globe heats. And for parents, who want to model the right response for their kids, the levels of fear and anxiety are also higher than ever recorded.

