Do you ever feel like your relationship has turned into just being roommates—sharing space and responsibility without much connection? This happens to a lot of couples when life gets busy and their connection has fallen to the back burner. You may not be experiencing a lot of conflict, but the spark just isn’t there. The relationship can start to feel like a routine—something else to check off of the to-do list.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO