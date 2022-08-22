Alabama Lands Six Players on AP Preseason All-America Teams
Bryce Young and Will Anderson headline the first-team selections for 2022.
Alabama enters the 2022 season ranked as the preseason No. 1 team in the country by the AP poll. It’s only fitting, then, that the Crimson Tide is well represented on the preseason All-America team.
Six Alabama players headline the first- and second-team selections of the team, which was unveiled on Monday. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is the first-team quarterback, while linebacker Will Anderson also lands on the list after winning the 2021 Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the nation’s best defensive player.
Ohio State landed three players on the first team and two on the second team, while defending national champion Georgia has three first-team selections and one second-team pick.
See the full first- and second-team preseason AP All-America selections below.
First-Team
Offense
Quarterback: Bryce Young, junior, Alabama
Running backs: Bijan Robinson, junior, Texas; TreVeyon Henderson, sophomore, Ohio State
Tackles: Peter Skoronski, junior, Northwestern; Paris Johnson Jr., junior, Ohio State
Guards: Andrew Vorhees, sixth-year, USC; Caleb Chandler, sixth-year, Louisville
Center: Jarrett Patterson, senior, Notre Dame
Tight end: Brock Bowers, sophomore, Georgia
Wide receivers: Jordan Addison, junior, USC; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, junior, Ohio State; Kayshon Boutte, junior, LSU
All-purpose player: Deuce Vaughn, junior, Kansas State
Kicker: Jake Moody, senior, Michigan
Defense
Edge rushers: Will McDonald IV, senior, Iowa State; Isaiah Foskey, senior, Notre Dame
Linemen: Bryan Bresee, junior, Clemson; Jalen Carter, junior, Georgia
Linebackers: Will Anderson Jr., junior, Alabama; Noah Sewell, junior, Oregon; Jack Campbell, senior, Iowa
Cornerbacks: Kelee Ringo, sophomore, Georgia; Eli Ricks, junior, Alabama
Safeties: Jordan Battle, junior, Alabama; Antonio Johnson, junior, Texas A&M
Defensive back: Riley Moss, senior, Iowa
Punter -- Adam Korsak, senior, Rutgers.
Second-Team
Offense
Quarterback: C.J. Stroud, junior, Ohio State
Running backs: Braelon Allen, sophomore, Wisconsin; Sean Tucker, junior, Syracuse
Tackles: Connor Galvin, senior, Baylor; Dawand Jones, senior, Ohio State
Guards: O’Cyrus Torrence, senior, Florida; Emil Ekiyor, senior, Alabama
Center: John Michael Schmitz, sixth-year, Minnesota
Tight end: Michael Mayer, junior, Notre Dame
Wide receivers: Xavier Worthy, sophomore, Texas; Josh Downs, junior, North Carolina; A.T. Perry, senior, Wake Forest
All-purpose player: Jahmyr Gibbs, junior, Alabama
Kicker: Harrison Mevis, junior, Missouri
Defense
Edge rushers: Myles Murphy, junior, Clemson; Nolan Smith, senior, Georgia
Linemen: Calijah Kancey, junior, Pittsburgh; Siaki Ika, junior, Baylor
Linebackers: Nick Herbig, junior, Wisconsin; Andre Carter II, senior, Army; Edefuan Ulofoshio, senior, Washington
Cornerbacks: Cam Smith, junior, South Carolina; Clark Phillips III, junior, Utah
Safeties: Brandon Joseph, junior, Notre Dame; Jalen Catalon, junior, Arkansas
Defensive back: Jammie Robinson, senior, Florida State
Punter: Kyle Ostendorp, junior, Arizona
