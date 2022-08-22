ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcgtv.com

University of Missouri curators consider changes to paid time off policies

COLUMBIA — Thousands of University of Missouri employees said Wednesday they tried to keep their benefits off the chopping block. University of Missouri curators were reviewing changes to their school’s “paid time off” policies. University leaders said the current system of paid leave for some of...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

School counselors are a light for students in a dark time of school violence

School counselors across mid-Missouri have worked to modify their plans to have more relaxed students who have a better handle on their mental and emotional health. Counselors like Jill Shanley, who works with 11th and 12th graders at Blair Oaks High School, provide strategies for students to feel secure in what seems like an unsafe time to many.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Gov. Parson makes stop in Columbia to discuss tax cut plans

Governor Mike Parson made a stop in Columbia Thursday morning to further discuss his plans to extend agricultural tax credits and cut state income tax. Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe introduced the Governor Parson to the nearly 100 people who came to hear him speak at Clary-Shy Park outside of the ARC in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
City
Columbia, MO
krcgtv.com

Central Methodist University football player allegedly shot and killed by roommate

Fayette, MO — A Central Methodist University football player was shot and killed Friday night after an argument with his roommate. Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators say 23-year-old Kundarrius Taylor fatally shot his roommate Torrance Evans. Evans had a scholarship to play football for Central Methodist University in Fayette....
FAYETTE, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia Planned Parenthood temporarily closed due to personnel matter

COLUMBIA — Planned Parenthood's Columbia Health Center is temporarily closed until early September, but according to Communication Director Anamarie Simmons, the same services and treatments will still be offered when its doors are open once again. Simmons said the temporary closure is due to the center hiring a new...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Fulton Public School students head back to the classroom

FULTON — Fulton Public Schools started classes on Wednesday and Beth Houf, the Fulton middle school principal, said this year will be a hard reset for her teachers and students. Houf said her teachers were able to focus on creating a fun and welcoming learning environment for their students...
FULTON, MO
krcgtv.com

Moberly High School launches new school year with no phones

MOBERLY — The Moberly School District's high school is doubling down on a virtually zero-tolerance policy on cell phones after the district's board of education approved the policy this summer. Moberly High School students, who returned to campus on Tuesday, are no longer allowed to carry cell phones, smart...
MOBERLY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Missouri#Undergrad#Sophomores#College
krcgtv.com

Blair Oaks ready to defend state softball title

WARDSVILLE — Blair Oaks softball is ready to take another run at a state championship. The Falcons finished 32-4 last season and claimed the program's second state title with a 3-2 win over Chillicothe in the Class 3 championship game. Hear from head coach Sharon Buschjost and a pair...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Tigers name team captains for 2022

COLUMBIA — The Missouri football team will have eight captains in 2022. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz announced the selections Tuesday. The offense and defense will each have four captains. Offensive captains are quarterback Brady Cook, offensive lineman Javon Foster and wide receivers Tauskie Dove and Barrett Banister. Defensive captains...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Blair Oaks ready for bounce back season

Wardsville — Three losses is not the norm for the Blair Oaks Falcons. The team returns a lot of experience from last year's squad and is hungry for a bounce back season. Falcons open their season on the road for a matchup with Maryville Friday at 7 p.m.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
krcgtv.com

Fayette ready to compete again this fall

The Fayette Falcons are coming off a great season in 2022, and they say they're ready for more. Despite losing seven seniors, head coach Mike Thompson says the Falcons are poised to compete in Class 1 again this season.
FAYETTE, MO
krcgtv.com

Mother and seven children hurt in Gasconade County crash

A Neosho mother and her seven children were hurt after a crash in Gasconade County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report, the crash happened Thursday at 10:42 am 364 feet east of Fowler Road. The report states that Ashlee Nelson, 36, of Neosho, was driving a 2016...
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Linn man seriously injured when hit by an SUV in Jefferson City

A Linn, MO, man was seriously injured when a car hit him in Jefferson City. According to a release from the Jefferson City Police Department, William Kaullen, 49, was weed-eating along the northbound lane of the 1600 block of Southwest Boulevard on Thursday at 8:42 am. A licensed juvenile was...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Ashland bridge over Highway 63 to be closed next week

The Missouri Department of Transportation will close a bridge over Highway 63 in Ashland next week. They will work on the Broadway bridge over the highway. The areas between the east and west roundabouts will be closed from 8:30 am to 3 pm Tuesday, August 30. If the weather is...
ASHLAND, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia man charged with firing multiple shots at woman's car, home

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody in the Boone County Jail on numerous charges after he allegedly stalked, threatened, and harassed a former girlfriend, finally shooting several rounds into her car and home Sunday evening. 39-year-old Johnathan Mosley is charged with 1st-degree Domestic Assault, three counts...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy