The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
University of Missouri curators consider changes to paid time off policies
COLUMBIA — Thousands of University of Missouri employees said Wednesday they tried to keep their benefits off the chopping block. University of Missouri curators were reviewing changes to their school’s “paid time off” policies. University leaders said the current system of paid leave for some of...
How would student debt forgiveness affect students and universities going forward?
COLUMBIA — As former and current college students rejoice over the news of student debt forgiveness, questions still remain about how the move will affect universities and prospective students in the future. According to Economics Professor Joseph Haslag at the University of Missouri, the recent move is most likely...
School counselors are a light for students in a dark time of school violence
School counselors across mid-Missouri have worked to modify their plans to have more relaxed students who have a better handle on their mental and emotional health. Counselors like Jill Shanley, who works with 11th and 12th graders at Blair Oaks High School, provide strategies for students to feel secure in what seems like an unsafe time to many.
Gov. Parson makes stop in Columbia to discuss tax cut plans
Governor Mike Parson made a stop in Columbia Thursday morning to further discuss his plans to extend agricultural tax credits and cut state income tax. Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe introduced the Governor Parson to the nearly 100 people who came to hear him speak at Clary-Shy Park outside of the ARC in Columbia.
Central Methodist University football player allegedly shot and killed by roommate
Fayette, MO — A Central Methodist University football player was shot and killed Friday night after an argument with his roommate. Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators say 23-year-old Kundarrius Taylor fatally shot his roommate Torrance Evans. Evans had a scholarship to play football for Central Methodist University in Fayette....
Columbia Planned Parenthood temporarily closed due to personnel matter
COLUMBIA — Planned Parenthood's Columbia Health Center is temporarily closed until early September, but according to Communication Director Anamarie Simmons, the same services and treatments will still be offered when its doors are open once again. Simmons said the temporary closure is due to the center hiring a new...
Fulton Public School students head back to the classroom
FULTON — Fulton Public Schools started classes on Wednesday and Beth Houf, the Fulton middle school principal, said this year will be a hard reset for her teachers and students. Houf said her teachers were able to focus on creating a fun and welcoming learning environment for their students...
Moberly High School launches new school year with no phones
MOBERLY — The Moberly School District's high school is doubling down on a virtually zero-tolerance policy on cell phones after the district's board of education approved the policy this summer. Moberly High School students, who returned to campus on Tuesday, are no longer allowed to carry cell phones, smart...
Meat processor supports agriculture tax credit program proposal by Governor Mike Parson
BOONE COUNTY — Governor Mike Parson Thursday wanted to lengthen agriculture tax credit programs for at least 6 years. Parson vetoed this summer’s Farm Bill because it only provided 2-year tax credit extensions. Co-owner of Crane’s Meat Processing Linda Crane depended on state agriculture tax credits to keep...
Blair Oaks ready to defend state softball title
WARDSVILLE — Blair Oaks softball is ready to take another run at a state championship. The Falcons finished 32-4 last season and claimed the program's second state title with a 3-2 win over Chillicothe in the Class 3 championship game. Hear from head coach Sharon Buschjost and a pair...
Tigers name team captains for 2022
COLUMBIA — The Missouri football team will have eight captains in 2022. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz announced the selections Tuesday. The offense and defense will each have four captains. Offensive captains are quarterback Brady Cook, offensive lineman Javon Foster and wide receivers Tauskie Dove and Barrett Banister. Defensive captains...
Blair Oaks ready for bounce back season
Wardsville — Three losses is not the norm for the Blair Oaks Falcons. The team returns a lot of experience from last year's squad and is hungry for a bounce back season. Falcons open their season on the road for a matchup with Maryville Friday at 7 p.m.
Highway 63 ramp near Jefferson City reopens a week ahead of schedule
The Missouri Department of Transportation announced the ramp from Highway 63 to Highway 54 near the Jefferson City bridge is back open to traffic. While the project was slated to take two weeks, MoDOT officials said the repairs they had to do were not as intensive as first thought. “We...
Fayette ready to compete again this fall
The Fayette Falcons are coming off a great season in 2022, and they say they're ready for more. Despite losing seven seniors, head coach Mike Thompson says the Falcons are poised to compete in Class 1 again this season.
Mother and seven children hurt in Gasconade County crash
A Neosho mother and her seven children were hurt after a crash in Gasconade County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report, the crash happened Thursday at 10:42 am 364 feet east of Fowler Road. The report states that Ashlee Nelson, 36, of Neosho, was driving a 2016...
Linn man seriously injured when hit by an SUV in Jefferson City
A Linn, MO, man was seriously injured when a car hit him in Jefferson City. According to a release from the Jefferson City Police Department, William Kaullen, 49, was weed-eating along the northbound lane of the 1600 block of Southwest Boulevard on Thursday at 8:42 am. A licensed juvenile was...
Ashland bridge over Highway 63 to be closed next week
The Missouri Department of Transportation will close a bridge over Highway 63 in Ashland next week. They will work on the Broadway bridge over the highway. The areas between the east and west roundabouts will be closed from 8:30 am to 3 pm Tuesday, August 30. If the weather is...
Man in custody after barricading self, women in Sedalia house
One man was arrested a fight led to a standoff with Sedalia police. Someone called police to the 800 block of North New York Avenue Tuesday at 8:12 pm. When police got there, they found there had been a fight and someone fired a gun. A person was able to...
Columbia man charged with firing multiple shots at woman's car, home
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody in the Boone County Jail on numerous charges after he allegedly stalked, threatened, and harassed a former girlfriend, finally shooting several rounds into her car and home Sunday evening. 39-year-old Johnathan Mosley is charged with 1st-degree Domestic Assault, three counts...
