Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
Kelsea Ballerini Recreates Shania Twain’s ‘Man, I Feel Like a Woman’ Video at ACM Honors
Kelsea Ballerini attended the 2022 ACM Honors on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and not only did she hit the red carpet wearing Shania Twain's white 1999 Grammy gown, but she performed a tribute to Twain, who won the ACM Poet's Award at the ceremony. Ballerini took the...
Little Big Town Sang Miranda Lambert’s ‘The House That Built Me’ at 2022 ACM Honors
ACM Honors took place Wednesday night (Aug. 24) at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and multiple artists and music industry executives were honored with special awards. Miranda Lambert took home the prestigious ACM Triple Crown Award, awarded to those who have won ACM Awards in the categories of New Artist, New Female/Male and Entertainer of the Year.
Zac Brown Band to Play Special Nashville ALS Benefit Show
Zac Brown Band are set to headline an ALS benefit show at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Thursday, Sept. 22. The event hits close to home for the band, as guitarist John Driskell Hopkins announced he had been diagnosed with the disease in May. "Playing in Nashville, our...
Kelsea Ballerini Borrows Shania Twain’s Iconic Grammy Dress for 2022 ACM Honors
Kelsea Ballerini's closet didn't have the perfect look for the 2022 ACM Honors in Nashville on Wednesday (Aug. 24), so she browsed the Grammy Museum. The "Heartfirst" singer walked the red carpet wearing Shania Twain's iconic white gown from the 1999 Grammys — with the legend's blessing, of course.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wendy Moten Is Ready for Her Moment, After Decades as a Backup Singer: ‘I Feel Like an Artist Again’
Rarely does a backing vocalist step out from underneath the shadow of their superstar counterpart, but that's exactly what happened at Vince Gill's Ryman Auditorium residency in Nashville earlier this month, when his backup-singer-turned-special-guest Wendy Moten took the spotlight for a mini-set in the middle of the show. Moten's revamped...
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Check in From Their Rodeo Date [Picture]
Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin may have ended their summer glamping trip, but they're still making sure to carve out quality time together. Most recently, the pair checked in with a selfie during their rodeo date at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. "How y'all doing?" Lambert writes in the caption...
Remember When Waylon Jennings Was Arrested During a Recording Session?
Waylon Jennings' drug habit became very public knowledge on Aug. 23, 1977, when the singer got arrested at a Nashville recording studio and charged with conspiracy and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. The DEA raided the studio in the middle of a recording session after getting a tip...
102.3 The Bull
Wichita Falls, TX
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
623K+
Views
ABOUT
102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1023thebullfm.com/
Comments / 0