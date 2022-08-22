ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Couple Files Lawsuit Over Low Home Appraisal Surging Nearly $300,000 After Trying ‘Whitewashing Experiment’

A Black couple is taking legal action after their home appraisal increased nearly $300,000 because of race. According to the New York Times, Nathan Connolly and Shani Mott filed the housing discrimination lawsuit in Maryland District Court on Monday—about a year after they applied to refinance their mortgage with loanDepot. Connolly, a professor at John Hopkins University, says he and his wife purchased the Baltimore home for $450,000 in 2017, and have since completed renovations worth more than $35,000. Furthermore, Baltimore house values have surged 42 percent over the past five years, which is why the two were shocked to learn Maryland-based 20/20 Valuations had valued their home at just $472,000. As a result, mortgage lender loanDepot denied the pair’s refinance loan.
Home Values Soared During Pandemic, Except for Black Families

While many homeowners benefited from the boom in the housing market, another case of likely racial discrimination involving appraisals has cropped up. The new york times recently reported on a black family that received a $472,000 appraisal for their home. Then after removing family photos and having a white colleague stand in for them as the owner – a second appraisal came in at $750,000.--- that's nearly $300,000 more. Studies show that owner-occupied homes in black neighborhoods are undervalued by $48,000 per home on average, amounting to over $156 billion in cumulative losses in these communities. Marvin Owens, Chief Engagement Officer of Impact Shares and Former Senior Director of Economic Development at the NAACP, breaks down the frequency of discriminatory practices and what Black homeowners can do to preserve generational wealth.
REAL ESTATE
