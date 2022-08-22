Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
A Harry Potter Themed Festival is Coming To MarylandTravel MavenChestertown, MD
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this monthKristen WaltersReisterstown, MD
Maryland is Home to an Incredible Dinosaur ForestTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Related
Black couple sues after they say home valuation rises nearly $300,000 when shown by White colleague
A Maryland couple has sued a local real estate appraiser and an online mortgage loan provider, alleging that the housing appraisal they received was unfairly low due to their race, in violation of the Fair Housing Act, after a second appraisal returned a result nearly $300,000 higher.
Complex
Black Couple Files Lawsuit Over Low Home Appraisal Surging Nearly $300,000 After Trying ‘Whitewashing Experiment’
A Black couple is taking legal action after their home appraisal increased nearly $300,000 because of race. According to the New York Times, Nathan Connolly and Shani Mott filed the housing discrimination lawsuit in Maryland District Court on Monday—about a year after they applied to refinance their mortgage with loanDepot. Connolly, a professor at John Hopkins University, says he and his wife purchased the Baltimore home for $450,000 in 2017, and have since completed renovations worth more than $35,000. Furthermore, Baltimore house values have surged 42 percent over the past five years, which is why the two were shocked to learn Maryland-based 20/20 Valuations had valued their home at just $472,000. As a result, mortgage lender loanDepot denied the pair’s refinance loan.
Essence
Black Couple Sues Appraisal Company Who They Say Undervalued Home Due To Race
The couple said that after they removed any indications that Black people lived in their home, a second appraiser valued it at over a quarter of a million more than the initial one. A Black couple in Baltimore has sued a local real estate appraiser and an online mortgage loan...
Home Values Soared During Pandemic, Except for Black Families
While many homeowners benefited from the boom in the housing market, another case of likely racial discrimination involving appraisals has cropped up. The new york times recently reported on a black family that received a $472,000 appraisal for their home. Then after removing family photos and having a white colleague stand in for them as the owner – a second appraisal came in at $750,000.--- that's nearly $300,000 more. Studies show that owner-occupied homes in black neighborhoods are undervalued by $48,000 per home on average, amounting to over $156 billion in cumulative losses in these communities. Marvin Owens, Chief Engagement Officer of Impact Shares and Former Senior Director of Economic Development at the NAACP, breaks down the frequency of discriminatory practices and what Black homeowners can do to preserve generational wealth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
U.S. Headed for Massive Layoffs: Economist
"This is going to be a brutal recession," Peter Schiff told Newsweek. "I think it's going to be more of a depression by the time it's over."
POLITICO
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets — while 780 markets will go higher in 2023
Zillow cuts its forecast—again. This interactive map shows what's coming for your local housing market in 2023.
RELATED PEOPLE
A majority of Black, Latinx, and Native American households say they’re facing serious financial hardship because of inflation, according to a new poll
With inflation still running hot, it’s little surprise that Americans across the country are feeling its effects everywhere from the grocery store to the gas pump. But some groups are hurting more than others, as people give up bigger and bigger portions of their paychecks to buy basic goods.
FOXBusiness
Rental prices are ‘consistently increasing,’ sticker shock is ‘really crazy’: Corcoran Group CEO
Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of The Corcoran Group, discussed the real estate market on Tuesday, stressing that the sticker shock for rents have been "really crazy." She noted that some rents increased by 50% compared to the same time last year. "There have been 12 months of consistently increasing...
Is the ‘home price correction’ coming for your housing market? These interactive maps show Moody’s 2023 and 2024 forecasts￼￼
Moody's Analytics: These 231 housing markets are poised to see falling home prices in 2023.
The housing correction intensifies—Blackstone to stop buying homes in these 38 regional housing markets
Why are deep-pocketed Wall Street firms suddenly pausing their home buying plans?
IN THIS ARTICLE
US housing market is in 'much worse shape' than Fed is letting on – and 'sharp' drops in prices are on horizon as policymakers work to lower inflation, economist warns
The U.S. housing market is in significantly worse shape than the Federal Reserve is saying, a top economist has warned. Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said that the outlook for housing sales is even more grim than the Fed has said, and the 'worst is yet to come' for home prices.
Notice a Spike in Your Homeowner's Insurance Rates in 2022? Here’s Why
If you recently renewed your homeowner's insurance policy, you may have noticed that your rate is higher than usual. That’s because the majority of states gave insurers the green light to raise their prices, essentially making premiums more costly for property owners. Article continues below advertisement. Want to know...
Housing Market Sees Troubling Sign as Mortgage Lenders Fail
A real estate professor told Newsweek that there are "some similarities and stark differences" between what happened 15 years ago and what is happening today.
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday. No space at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was authorized for the storage of classified material, according to the court papers, which laid out the FBI’s rationale for searching the property this month, including “probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found.” The 32-page affidavit — heavily redacted to protect the safety of witnesses and law enforcement officials and “the integrity of the ongoing investigation” — offers the most detailed description to date of the government records being stored at Mar-a-Lago long after Trump left the White House. It also reveals the gravity of the government’s concerns that the documents were there illegally. The document makes clear how the haphazard retention of top secret government records, and the apparent failure to safeguard them despite months of entreaties from U.S. officials, has exposed Trump to fresh legal peril just as he lays the groundwork for another potential presidential run in 2024.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Americans are still spending, but they're spending smart
In this Jekyll and Hyde economy, Dr. Jekyll is winning this week. (Hint. He's the good guy.)
Business Insider
Doug Mastriano, Trump-backed candidate for Pennsylvania governor, posed in Confederate uniform while in military
Mastriano, a Pennsylvania state senator and gubernatorial candidate, has been a vocal 2020 election denier.
How a Major COVID Relapse Could Soon Hit America—and the World
Federal COVID funding is beginning to run out in the U.S. As the once-extensive government investment in vaccines, therapies and testing vanishes, epidemiologists are bracing for a major shakeup in—some would say “collapse of”—critical efforts to contain the SARS-CoV-2 virus.Vaccine initiatives could suffer the biggest blow. With the impending end of government funding, Americans would have to start paying for their own COVID shots—a disincentive that could further suppress the country’s middling vaccination uptake, currently plateaued at 67 percent “fully” vaccinated, usually with two doses of a messenger-RNA vaccine.Another likely victim is COVAX, the international vaccine consortium that buys jabs...
FOXBusiness
Wayfair cutting 5% of global workforce
W WAYFAIR INC. 53.47 -4.11 -7.13%. Wayfair CEO Niraj Shah told employees in a note Friday that he overestimated e-commerce growth in the home category and takes responsibility for the layoffs. "We were seeing the tailwinds of the pandemic accelerate the adoption of ecommerce shopping, and I personally pushed hard...
Comments / 0