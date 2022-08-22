Robber with crowbar followed victims home from drugstore: police

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Chicago police are on the lookout for a robber armed with a crowbar who followed victims home Sunday from a Walgreens on the Northwest Side.

Police said the robber, in a silver Honda SUV, followed two victims home from a Walgreens at Belmont and Cicero. He reportedly got out of the car and announced a robbery demanding the victims' property.

The first robbery occurred on the 3200 block of North Lamon Avenue at 6:30 p.m., and the second happened on the 2900 block of North Keating about 20 minutes later, police said.

The suspect may be armed with a crowbar and a handgun. He has curly hair and was wearing a blue face mask with a white tank top shirt, officials said.

Chicago police said people should never resist a robbery or chase a robber.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram