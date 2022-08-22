Read full article on original website
WBOC
West College Ave. Construction Causing Frustration With Homeowners
SALISBURY, Md. - Bike lane construction is behind schedule and narrowing the driving lanes of West College Ave. Neighbors, Denise Willis and Madison Arrowsmith say the construction had made it difficult and frustrating for them. "I think the lanes are too narrow. We can't get in and out of our...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City Jeep Week '22 underway
Annual event started Thursday, runs through Sunday. The heavy vrooms of powerful engines permeating from Coastal Highway this week were like a mating call for the thousands of tourists who made their way to the resort for Ocean City Jeep Week. After unofficially kicking off Tuesday with setup at the...
WMDT.com
Ocean City Jeep Week sees 4×4 offroad fun on the beach
OCEAN CITY, Md- Jeep enthusiasts got the chance to put their skills to the test on the offroad sand course at the beach in ocean city,. with steep incline tough maneuvers and a lot of fun for all involved. “It’s just cool to drive on the sand the water it’s...
Ocean City Today
Toddler struck by vehicle in Ocean City
An 18-month child was struck by a vehicle in Ocean City on Monday near a parking lot downtown. Police responded to a parking lot near 25th Street and Baltimore Avenue at 10:20 a.m. on Monday after reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When police arrived, they discovered an 18-month-old...
WMDT.com
Two Downtown Salisbury businesses certified as Green Businesses
SALISBURY, Md. – Two more businesses in downtown Salisbury have been certified as Green Businesses by the Green SBY Team and Mayor Jake Day. Apartment Smart and Green Street Housing LLC got the certificate for maximizing their energy efficiency. Both also became Gold Certified, which is the highest level.
WMDT.com
Early morning condo fire in Rehoboth extinguished by sprinklers
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Fire officials are praising a sprinkler system for extinguishing a condo fire early Friday morning. We’re told at around 2 a.m., the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to a fire alarm at the Creekwood condominium complex. Officials say Creekwood is one of several locations for department responses to fire alarms that usually result in false alarms. However, firefighters say this time, the fire sprinkler system activated and extinguished a fire on a third floor balcony just before it was about to make its way up the side of the building and possibly into the attic area.
WMDT.com
Fire damages historic Berlin hotel and restaurant
BERLIN, Md. – The Hotel Atlantic in Berlin sustained damages in a fire Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 4 p.m., the Berlin Volunteer Fire Company received a report of smoke in the kitchen of the historic Victorian-period three-story hotel and restaurant, which dates back to 1895. Firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the kitchen area and were able to quickly contain the blaze to an area below a window leading into the kitchen.
Cape Gazette
Developer files revised plan for School Lane
An amended site plan for the proposed School Lane subdivision along Route 24 has been filed with the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Office. A request was made by Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer and several members of the public to change the site plan to preserve as much of the 9.26 acres of woodlands on the 22-acre parcel as possible.
Cape Gazette
The ghoulish side of Sussex County
My last column was devoted to the unique, quirky and odd side of Sussex County. Well, there is more. I could have saved this one for Halloween, but let's strike while the iron is hot. Haunted Sussex. Maggie's Bridge, located just outside the small village of Woodland, west of Seaford,...
mainlinetoday.com
Solomons, Maryland Is a Perfect Getaway From the Main Line
Solomons Victorian Inn, located at the tip of Southern Maryland’s Solomons Island in the Chesapeake Bay, is an ideal retreat for Main Liners. DRIVE TIME: 3 hours, 30 minutes. THE SCOOP: Built in 1906, this charming Queen Anne Victorian sits on the tip of Southern Maryland’s Solomons Island in...
The Dispatch
Petition Seeks To Rename Road ‘Gavin Knupp Way’
BERLIN – A petition drive launched last week to consider renaming a portion of Grays Corner Road in memory of a 14-year-old boy killed in a hit-and-run collision appears to be gaining momentum and there is some precedent for the practice. Around 10:45 p.m. on July 11, a black...
Maryland Man Burning Debris With Gas Airlifted To Hospital When Flames Flash: Fire Marshal
What started as an innocuous gasoline-fueled fire outside a Maryland home led to a hospital visit for a 75-year-old man who suffered burn wounds in Dorchester County and had to be airlifted for treatment, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Members of the Hurlock Volunteer Fire Department...
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING~12750 HUNTERS COVE RD~GREENWOOD
The Dispatch
Tram Supervisors Lauded For Boardwalk Fire Actions
OCEAN CITY – Two Boardwalk tram supervisors were recognized this month for their heroic actions in averting potential disaster when a fire broke out last month in the basement of a downtown Boardwalk apartment building. Around 10 p.m., July 12, the Ocean City Fire Department was dispatched to a...
WMDT.com
Lewes PD searching for art theft suspect
LEWES, Del. – Lewes Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for stealing artwork. We’re told the individual (pictured above) was involved in the theft of artwork from the art exhibit at the Lewes Library on August 15th between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.
WBOC
Final Preparations Being Made for National Folk Festival
SALISBURY, Md. - The National Folk Festival is returning to Salisbury for the fifth consecutive year. The festival will begin on Friday, Aug. 26 and run through Sunday, Aug. 28. It will feature live music, dancing, and plenty of food, drinks, and other fun activities. Most of the tents and stages are already set up, which is a good sign that the festival is right around the corner, and people of Salisbury are thrilled.
PhillyBite
Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
Ocean City Today
Harrison's Harbor Watch get approval to expand in Ocean City
The Worcester County Board of License Commissioners last week granted the owners of Harrison’s Harbor Watch permission to expand into an outdoor space next to the restaurant, allowing it to have live entertainment from March through November. In a 3-0 vote, the commissioners approved the expansion, though music groups...
WGMD Radio
Federalsburg Man Injured Using Burn Pit
A 75 year old Federalsburg man was injured while using a burn pit on Twelve Oaks Drive. Maryland Fire Marshal investigators say the victim was burning debris and used gasoline causing the fire to flash. The victim suffered non-life threatening burns and was flown to the Bayview Burn Center by Maryland State Police aviation. Hurlock Volunteer firefighters responded.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The Summer of 2022 is sadly coming to a close, but not before two more weeks of fun in the sun at the beautiful Delaware and Maryland beaches. And don't forget, once Labor Day Weekend has come and gone, the region's popular festival season kicks off. That means about 10 weeks of big, local events and happenings to keep us busy until just before Thanksgiving.
