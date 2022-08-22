Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Business Report
Refreshment Solutions acquired by Tennessee company
South Louisiana-based Refreshment Solutions has been acquired by Tennessee-based Five Star Food Service, according to a company announcement. Refreshment Solutions is a franchisee of national vending machine and kiosk company Canteen, and operates in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Biloxi, Mississippi. The acquisition is part of Five Star’s expansion into...
brproud.com
D.R. Horton homeowners in Louisiana say they were duped into signing arbitration clause; homebuilder denies claim
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A win for homeowners suing D.R. Horton homes who said they were duped into signing arbitration clauses before moving into their defective homes. Although some had signed the arbitration agreements, which means all issues will be settled outside the courts, a Baton Rouge judge recently ruled to allow homeowners to challenge the agreement in court.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Mochinut, makers of rice flour doughnuts, planning Baton Rouge location
Mochinut, a California-based chain selling mochi doughnuts, Korean rice flour hot dogs and bubble tea drinks, is planning a Baton Rouge location. The company’s website says locations in Baton Rouge and Metairie, which would be the first in Louisiana, are “coming soon.” No additional information is provided, and company representatives did not respond to requests for comment.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge NFT platform partners with White House Historical Association
Iconic Moments, a Baton Rouge-based NFT platform, is partnering with The White House Historical Association to create the association’s first nonfungible digital token. CEO Chris Cummings says the partnership with the WHHA and PROOF Collective, a prominent group of NFT collectors and artists, shows his team is executing at a high level after less than a year in business.
brproud.com
EBR Mayor invites minority-owned businesses to Friday meeting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – East Baton Rouge (EBR) Parish officials are launching a new office that aims to help certain local business owners expand their outreach and utilize available opportunities. According to EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, the new Office of Supplier Diversity will serve as a means...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Senior residential facility under construction on Joor Road
Central Guest House Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, a skilled-nursing and long-term care facility, is scheduled to open in May 2023 on Joor Road, across from Zoar Baptist Church. The 170-unit facility for seniors will include a memory care neighborhood for residents with dementia, as well as rehabilitation and hospice care....
theadvocate.com
Community Coffee resolves tax break issues at Port Allen plant
About two months after issues began percolating over industrial property tax breaks at its Port Allen manufacturing facility, Community Coffee has resolved those problems after a state board approved the coffee maker’s request to renew one incentive contract but cancel another. The Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry on...
theadvocate.com
‘We’re just beginning’: 20 years on, Walk-On’s lays out playbook for 200-restaurant milestone
The original plan for Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was written on a napkin nearly 20 years ago. The latest blueprint for the Baton Rouge restaurant chain — and its sister burger joint, Smalls Sliders — will need a few more napkins. Brandon Landry, the chain’s co-founder and CEO,...
theadvocate.com
This north Lafayette shopping center with its empty anchor space sold for over $4 million
A north Lafayette shopping center that last housed a Winn-Dixie supermarket has been sold for just over $4.13 million, records show. The Evangeline Plaza shopping center at the corner of Pont des Mouton Road and Moss Street was sold to 3803 Lafayette LLC, a company linked to Patrick Sully Barwin of Jackson, Mississippi. Genesis Investment Properties of New Jersey was the seller.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Shipley Do-Nuts opening 24-hour location near LSU
Shipley Do-Nuts is bringing its confections closer to LSU’s campus with a new location at 4075 Nicholson Drive opening Aug. 29. The Nicholson Drive spot was where owner Greg Smith initially planned to open his first Baton Rouge location. After a few setbacks, Smith and his son Hayden—who are originally from Texas, where the brand got its start and has since amassed a loyal fanbase—set up shop on Essen Lane in 2021.
wbrz.com
Industrial gas company looking to store carbon dioxide under Lake Maurepas
LIVINGSTON PARISH- Starting in October, surveyors will take a look at what is underneath Lake Maurepas using sound waves similar to sonar. "You're setting off little tiny seismic charges that send vibrations down to the earth and you're reading what comes back to see what sort of layers you have," Patrick Courreges with the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources, said.
First Group of Residents Resettling at The New Isle Community Celebrated by Louisiana Governor
First Group of Residents Resettling at The New Isle Community Celebrated by Louisiana Governor. Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was joined by state and local leaders, as well as representatives from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), to commemorate the first group of former Isle de Jean Charles residents who received the keys to their new homes at The New Isle resettlement community near Schriever, Louisiana in Terrebonne Parish. This first phase included 12 new homeowners, and the complex would eventually comprise 37 homes for past inhabitants. Approximately 96 people will relocate to The New Isle, the majority by the end of the year.
pelicanpostonline.com
Custom residential homes now available in Heritage Crossing
HCD Real Estate would like to announce the first phase of 50 residential lots in Heritage Crossing. Bond Construction Co., Inc has acquired control of the initial 50 lots and will be the exclusive builder of high-end custom homes in the Phase One Residential Section. Multiple homes have been pre-sold and the first six homes are coming out of the ground now.
brproud.com
Hundreds of Livingston Parish homes, businesses gaining high-speed internet access
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Congressman Garret Graves says 500 Livingston Parish homes and small businesses will be gaining high-speed internet access. Graves said the broadband expansion will be made possible due to a $1.73 million Granting Underserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO) grant. “Livingston Parish residents have waited a...
Oldest Known Man-Made Structures in North America Are in Louisiana
Research suggests that the mounds are the oldest known structures made by man in North America.
brproud.com
Subway super fans can ‘eat fresh’ with special September subscription
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Most U.S. consumers are used to subscribing to their favorite streaming services, but now some foodies will be able to subscribe to their favorite sandwiches. Subway is offering super fans a new subscription pass for its footlong subs. The $15 pass, known as a...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Emerge announces Baton Rouge Area Volunteer Activist honorees
This year’s Baton Rouge Area Volunteer Activist award honorees were announced today by Emerge and will be recognized during a luncheon on Friday, Nov. 18. “We are honored to host this beloved celebration of volunteer leaders who are making a difference in our community,” says Deanna Whittle, CEO of Emerge.
wbrz.com
Company responsible for dozens of flat tires attempting to settle for $50
JARREAU - About 60 homes on Pecan Island in Jarreau are using a gravel road to access their neighborhood while the bridge leading to the community is under construction. As one homeowner explains to 2 On Your Side, that gravel road is made up of material that has caused dozens of flat tires.
Man says expanding canal is eating away at his property
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jeremy Thomas said he is dealing with erosion issues. The canal next to his house on Ellen Drive in Baton Rouge has been expanding over the years and it is eating away at his property. ”The water. Every time it rains it’s washing off more...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Two Baton Rouge women among BCBS Foundation Angel Award winners
The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation has selected nine Louisianans to receive The Angel Award, which recognizes people who do extraordinary work for the state’s children. Among the nine award winners are two Baton Rouge residents who work to improve the lives of children:. Alecia B....
