East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Baton Rouge Business Report

Refreshment Solutions acquired by Tennessee company

South Louisiana-based Refreshment Solutions has been acquired by Tennessee-based Five Star Food Service, according to a company announcement. Refreshment Solutions is a franchisee of national vending machine and kiosk company Canteen, and operates in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Biloxi, Mississippi. The acquisition is part of Five Star’s expansion into...
brproud.com

D.R. Horton homeowners in Louisiana say they were duped into signing arbitration clause; homebuilder denies claim

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A win for homeowners suing D.R. Horton homes who said they were duped into signing arbitration clauses before moving into their defective homes. Although some had signed the arbitration agreements, which means all issues will be settled outside the courts, a Baton Rouge judge recently ruled to allow homeowners to challenge the agreement in court.
LOUISIANA STATE
Baton Rouge Business Report

Mochinut, makers of rice flour doughnuts, planning Baton Rouge location

Mochinut, a California-based chain selling mochi doughnuts, Korean rice flour hot dogs and bubble tea drinks, is planning a Baton Rouge location. The company’s website says locations in Baton Rouge and Metairie, which would be the first in Louisiana, are “coming soon.” No additional information is provided, and company representatives did not respond to requests for comment.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Baton Rouge NFT platform partners with White House Historical Association

Iconic Moments, a Baton Rouge-based NFT platform, is partnering with The White House Historical Association to create the association’s first nonfungible digital token. CEO Chris Cummings says the partnership with the WHHA and PROOF Collective, a prominent group of NFT collectors and artists, shows his team is executing at a high level after less than a year in business.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBR Mayor invites minority-owned businesses to Friday meeting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – East Baton Rouge (EBR) Parish officials are launching a new office that aims to help certain local business owners expand their outreach and utilize available opportunities. According to EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, the new Office of Supplier Diversity will serve as a means...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Senior residential facility under construction on Joor Road

Central Guest House Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, a skilled-nursing and long-term care facility, is scheduled to open in May 2023 on Joor Road, across from Zoar Baptist Church. The 170-unit facility for seniors will include a memory care neighborhood for residents with dementia, as well as rehabilitation and hospice care....
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Community Coffee resolves tax break issues at Port Allen plant

About two months after issues began percolating over industrial property tax breaks at its Port Allen manufacturing facility, Community Coffee has resolved those problems after a state board approved the coffee maker’s request to renew one incentive contract but cancel another. The Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry on...
PORT ALLEN, LA
theadvocate.com

This north Lafayette shopping center with its empty anchor space sold for over $4 million

A north Lafayette shopping center that last housed a Winn-Dixie supermarket has been sold for just over $4.13 million, records show. The Evangeline Plaza shopping center at the corner of Pont des Mouton Road and Moss Street was sold to 3803 Lafayette LLC, a company linked to Patrick Sully Barwin of Jackson, Mississippi. Genesis Investment Properties of New Jersey was the seller.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Shipley Do-Nuts opening 24-hour location near LSU

Shipley Do-Nuts is bringing its confections closer to LSU’s campus with a new location at 4075 Nicholson Drive opening Aug. 29. The Nicholson Drive spot was where owner Greg Smith initially planned to open his first Baton Rouge location. After a few setbacks, Smith and his son Hayden—who are originally from Texas, where the brand got its start and has since amassed a loyal fanbase—set up shop on Essen Lane in 2021.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Industrial gas company looking to store carbon dioxide under Lake Maurepas

LIVINGSTON PARISH- Starting in October, surveyors will take a look at what is underneath Lake Maurepas using sound waves similar to sonar. "You're setting off little tiny seismic charges that send vibrations down to the earth and you're reading what comes back to see what sort of layers you have," Patrick Courreges with the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources, said.
Calcasieu Parish News

First Group of Residents Resettling at The New Isle Community Celebrated by Louisiana Governor

First Group of Residents Resettling at The New Isle Community Celebrated by Louisiana Governor. Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was joined by state and local leaders, as well as representatives from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), to commemorate the first group of former Isle de Jean Charles residents who received the keys to their new homes at The New Isle resettlement community near Schriever, Louisiana in Terrebonne Parish. This first phase included 12 new homeowners, and the complex would eventually comprise 37 homes for past inhabitants. Approximately 96 people will relocate to The New Isle, the majority by the end of the year.
LOUISIANA STATE
pelicanpostonline.com

Custom residential homes now available in Heritage Crossing

HCD Real Estate would like to announce the first phase of 50 residential lots in Heritage Crossing. Bond Construction Co., Inc has acquired control of the initial 50 lots and will be the exclusive builder of high-end custom homes in the Phase One Residential Section. Multiple homes have been pre-sold and the first six homes are coming out of the ground now.
Baton Rouge Business Report

Emerge announces Baton Rouge Area Volunteer Activist honorees

This year’s Baton Rouge Area Volunteer Activist award honorees were announced today by Emerge and will be recognized during a luncheon on Friday, Nov. 18. “We are honored to host this beloved celebration of volunteer leaders who are making a difference in our community,” says Deanna Whittle, CEO of Emerge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Two Baton Rouge women among BCBS Foundation Angel Award winners

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation has selected nine Louisianans to receive The Angel Award, which recognizes people who do extraordinary work for the state’s children. Among the nine award winners are two Baton Rouge residents who work to improve the lives of children:. Alecia B....
BATON ROUGE, LA

