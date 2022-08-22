Read full article on original website
Related
Two morning shootings under investigation in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, Fl — A man in his early 20s suffered life-threatening injuries in a Friday morning shooting in the Biltmore neighborhood. Jacksonville police say a the man walked up to a house on Shannon Avenue and knocked on the door to ask for help because he had just been shot.
WALB 10
1 charged in Valdosta stolen gun incident
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Police Department (VPD) arrested one man who was reported to have brandished a handgun at citizens and was later discovered with a stolen gun and drugs, according to the agency. On Aug. 23, at approximately 7:36 p.m., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area of...
Jacksonville woman woken up to shooting victim yelling for help at her door
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police need your help finding the person who shot a man on Jacksonville's Northwest side Friday morning. The man, who police say is in his early 20's with life-threatening injuries, yelled for help when he banged on the door of Valorie Devitt. Devitt showed First Coast News around her back yard.
JSO: Man shot in foot after multiple shots fired into home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man arrived at a hospital Thursday night with a gunshot wound. STORY: UPDATE: One dead in head-on collision on Southside Blvd. at Baymeadows Rd. At approximately 11 p.m., officers responded to the hospital and met with a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News4Jax.com
2nd arrest made following murder of woman found in Marco Lake
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office booking report obtained Thursday by News4JAX indicates that a second arrest was made during the investigation into the death of a 23-year-old woman, whose body was found July in a lake in the San Marco neighborhood. The Sheriff’s Office said Corey...
Foolio appears in Duval court, state seeks gang witness to testify in traffic case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville rapper Foolio made a rare court appearance Thursday at what was scheduled to be the final hearing before his trial begins Monday. Foolio, whose real name is Charles Jones, is charged with felony fleeing and eluding police during an April traffic stop. He has pleaded not guilty. His attorney is seeking to suppress all evidence in the case, saying there was no probable cause for the stop and no evidence of fleeing or eluding.
Multiple cars broken into, windows shattered at Arlington apartment complex
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Glass shattered everywhere and items stolen out of cars. That’s what residents of an apartment in the Arlington area of Jacksonville woke up to this morning. “I just wish they would just give me more attention or my neighbors more attention about addressing the issue...
Road rage shooting suspect was ‘blowing smoke’ from exhaust, victim told Jacksonville police
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is facing a charge of second-degree attempted murder after police say he shot a man in his 30s in a road rage incident that shut down part of Interstate 95 near Phillips Highway on Wednesday. Issac Partridge, 31, is also facing a charge of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman involved in deadly Jacksonville road rage incident sentenced to 8 years in prison
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman found guilty of vehicular homicide was sentenced to eight years in prison on Monday. The sentencing comes after Ana Jimenez was involved in a crash that left one person dead on April 11, 2019. On that day, Jimenez told police that someone in...
msn.com
Sources: Ex-Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams returning to law enforcement
*The above video was originally published June 2. Former Sheriff Mike Williams will soon return to law enforcement in Jacksonville as head of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s regional field office, according to multiple law enforcement and political sources. The seat is appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Sources...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta police make drug arrest in Tom’s Corner Park
VALDOSTA – A 36-year-old female was arrested after hours in Tom’s Corner Park after being caught with a backpack containing multiple drugs. Offender: Meleka Burrows, African American female, 36 years of age, Valdosta resident. On August 23, 2022, at approximately 12:35 am., a Valdosta Police Officer saw subjects...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Jacksonville driving school owner accused of taking customers’ money now charged with luring a child online
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The owner of a Jacksonville driving school that’s been accused of taking people’s money without provided driving lessons is now in jail, accused of trying to lure a child online. It’s a disturbing twist in a News4JAX I-TEAM investigation which started with customers’ complaints...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ex-Jacksonville pastor Paul Dyal to remain in jail after no decision made on bond
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — No decision was made on whether to grant bond to ex-Jacksonville pastor Paul Dyal during a Thursday pre-trial hearing. The judge took arguments under consideration to release Dyal based on health issues, but will make a decision at another time. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
Dogs have been euthanized following deadly attack in Putnam County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says the dogs involved in a deadly attack on a postal worker have been euthanized, as of Thursday. PCSO worked with Putnam County Animal Control before the five dogs involved were put down.
JSO: Arrest in Prospect Street murder
Jacksonville, Fla. — A 29-year-old woman is now in jail, accused of a July 22 murder in the Woodstock area of Jacksonville. Nicole Renee Hampton was arrested on Monday, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers found a woman...
Second person arrested in connection to murder of woman found in San Marco lake
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A second person has been arrested in connection to a woman found dead in San Marco pond back in July, according to court documents. Corey Devin Ellis, 26, is being charged with two counts of tampering with evidence. The incident report number matches that of Dedric Wesley’s arrest report, who has been charged with second-degree murder in the case.
Couple accused of hiding missing Columbia County teen in their home arrested on custody interference
A couple is facing charges after deputies say they hid a missing Columbia County 17-year-old girl in their home. Action News Jax first told you when Dalia Martinez-Lopez was reported missing last week. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Detectives now say she was at a friend’s house.
Atlantic Coast High School briefly on lockdown after social media shooting threat
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Atlantic Coast High School alerted parents of a lockdown Friday morning in response to a social media threat. According to the principal, Dr. Michael George, the school went into lockdown a little before the bell when administration was made aware of a social media post from a student threatening to shoot up the school. Parents were notified via email just after when second period was supposed to start.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Dollar General robber arrested in Lake City
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) detectives arrested a man on Tuesday who allegedly robbed two Dollar General stores last week. According to a CCSO report, detectives apprehended Emmanuel Ratliff, 32, at the Windsong Apartments complex in Lake City after gathering forensic and physical evidence from both crime scenes and receiving information from a witness.
Interlachen dog attack: New details, what will happen to dogs?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. After a dog attack in Interlachen, Florida, led to the death of 61-year-old postal worker Pamela Rock, a new report has been released with further details. The five dogs who mauled Rock will be...
Comments / 3