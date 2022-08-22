ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Echols County, GA

WALB 10

1 charged in Valdosta stolen gun incident

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Police Department (VPD) arrested one man who was reported to have brandished a handgun at citizens and was later discovered with a stolen gun and drugs, according to the agency. On Aug. 23, at approximately 7:36 p.m., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area of...
VALDOSTA, GA
News4Jax.com

2nd arrest made following murder of woman found in Marco Lake

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office booking report obtained Thursday by News4JAX indicates that a second arrest was made during the investigation into the death of a 23-year-old woman, whose body was found July in a lake in the San Marco neighborhood. The Sheriff’s Office said Corey...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Foolio appears in Duval court, state seeks gang witness to testify in traffic case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville rapper Foolio made a rare court appearance Thursday at what was scheduled to be the final hearing before his trial begins Monday. Foolio, whose real name is Charles Jones, is charged with felony fleeing and eluding police during an April traffic stop. He has pleaded not guilty. His attorney is seeking to suppress all evidence in the case, saying there was no probable cause for the stop and no evidence of fleeing or eluding.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta police make drug arrest in Tom’s Corner Park

VALDOSTA – A 36-year-old female was arrested after hours in Tom’s Corner Park after being caught with a backpack containing multiple drugs. Offender: Meleka Burrows, African American female, 36 years of age, Valdosta resident. On August 23, 2022, at approximately 12:35 am., a Valdosta Police Officer saw subjects...
VALDOSTA, GA
Action News Jax

JSO: Arrest in Prospect Street murder

Jacksonville, Fla. — A 29-year-old woman is now in jail, accused of a July 22 murder in the Woodstock area of Jacksonville. Nicole Renee Hampton was arrested on Monday, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers found a woman...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Second person arrested in connection to murder of woman found in San Marco lake

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A second person has been arrested in connection to a woman found dead in San Marco pond back in July, according to court documents. Corey Devin Ellis, 26, is being charged with two counts of tampering with evidence. The incident report number matches that of Dedric Wesley’s arrest report, who has been charged with second-degree murder in the case.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Atlantic Coast High School briefly on lockdown after social media shooting threat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Atlantic Coast High School alerted parents of a lockdown Friday morning in response to a social media threat. According to the principal, Dr. Michael George, the school went into lockdown a little before the bell when administration was made aware of a social media post from a student threatening to shoot up the school. Parents were notified via email just after when second period was supposed to start.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Dollar General robber arrested in Lake City

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) detectives arrested a man on Tuesday who allegedly robbed two Dollar General stores last week. According to a CCSO report, detectives apprehended Emmanuel Ratliff, 32, at the Windsong Apartments complex in Lake City after gathering forensic and physical evidence from both crime scenes and receiving information from a witness.
LAKE CITY, FL

