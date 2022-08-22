Read full article on original website
Terry A. Huxtable
Terry A. Huxtable, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. He was born in Madison, Wis., on July 24, 1938, the son of Spencer and Audrey (Thompson) Huxtable. Terry was married to Marilyn (Govier) Huxtable for 49 years. They raised three boys and enjoyed time with their granddaughters.
Susan C. Miller
Susan C. Miller, age 70, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Four Winds Manor after a long journey with Lewy body dementia. Susan was born on April 18, 1952, in Seward, Neb., the daughter of Paul and Arleen (Bauer) Curtis. Susan married her high school...
Virginia Lucille (Watson) Pfotenhauer
Virginia Lucille (Watson) Pfotenhauer, age 95, of Middleton, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. Gunderson West. Funeral & Cremation Care. 7435 University Ave. (608) 831-6761. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS...
Khamon Gerard Uphoff
Khamon Gerard Uphoff, age 27, of Deerfield, found peace on August 23, 2022 after a long struggle with depression. He was born on March 6, 1995, in Madison, Wis., the son of Kendal and Donna (Dugan) Uphoff. Khamon graduated from Monona Grove in 2013. Khamon worked on the family farm...
Ralph R. Reeson, Jr.
Ralph R. Reeson, Jr., age 66, died Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Arena, Wisconsin where he was currently residing. Ralph was born January 25, 1956, in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, the son of Ralph and Helen (Hach) Reeson. Ralph was a master concrete finisher for most of his adult life. He grew...
Robert Edward Coppens
Robert Edward Coppens, age 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Madison, WI. He was born on Jan. 10, 1931, in Green Bay, WI, to his parents Diana (Robert) and Edward Coppens. Bob graduated from Green Bay West High School in 1949. He attended college at the University of Wisconsin-Madison until he was drafted. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1951 and was honorably discharged in 1955. He was stationed at Quonset Point, RI, and served on the USS Oriskany during the Korean War as well as other aircraft carriers.
Dorothy A. Amend
Dorothy A. Amend, age 80, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at UW Hospital. She was born on March 1, 1942, in Portage, Wis., the daughter of Harold and Clara (Esser) Behling. Dorothy graduated from Portage High School in 1960. She went on to work as an...
Robert Orville Hanson
Robert Orville Hanson, 95, of Rewey died Monday, August 22, 2022, at Schmitt Woodland Hills. Bob was born on April 5, 1927, the son of Oscar and Olga (Hagenstone) Hanson in rural Blue River. Bob served in the Army from July 19, 1945, until May 15, 1947, and from July 6,1950 until July 5, 1953. On November 27, 1954, Bob married Mary Ellen Orsburn in Boscobel, WI. Bob worked for Oscar Meyer for many years. He enjoyed playing cards, working on cars, and gardening.
Maggie Ginsberg on the exciting, vulnerable, terrifying road to becoming an author
It’s been a very interesting and pleasant experience to watch Maggie Ginsberg become an author. Well, obviously I haven’t been there for the entire process — Maggie’s likely been destined to become an author since the moment she found her voice as a middle schooler with a diary. But I remember sitting down with her at True Coffee Roasters pre-pandemic — during her time as Madison Magazine’s star freelance writer, before she became an associate editor — to go over the stories we hoped she’d write for the upcoming year. Back then when her book came up in conversation, what I remember most was how the octave of her voice dropped a bit lower; she was discouraged about finding a publisher to say “yes,” and the rejection letters stung. She was already years into the process, and her strand of hope, while still very much intact, was fraying.
Diane R. Burgette
Diane Burgette, 69, of Richland Center died Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the Richland Hospital. She was born on September 30, 1952, to Harold and Marie (Hughes) Keller. Diane was a caregiver most of her life. She enjoyed quilting, collecting bears, chickens and apples. Diane was involved in People First of Richland Center, advocating for people with disabilities. She was very involved in 4-H and served as a fair superintendent for over 20 years.
Coach of the Week: Brodhead’s Erin Kammerer
BRODHEAD, Wis. — If you want into a gym, it’s easy to tell which volleyball team is Brodhead. They’re the ones flying around on the court. It’s part of the culture that Erin Kammerer has built. And that grittiness is also something she hopes her Cardinals take away from the game.
Duane C. Williams
Duane C. Williams, 93, of Richland Center, died Monday, August 22, 2022 at Pine Valley Community Village. He was born on June 13, 1929, the son of Clarence and Gladys (Hubrick) Williams. Duane farmed on Chicken Ridge, read meters, hauled mail, and did electrical work. Duane is survived by his...
Opal Yordi Jones
Opal Yordi Jones, 98, of Richland Center, died, Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Schmitt Woodland Hills. She was born on December 13, 1923, in New London, Wisconsin, the daughter of Otto and Amanda (Kruger) Yordi. Opal graduated from Hortonville High School in 1941. She attended St. Olaf College but because of WWII, Opal returned to her family to help her dad by driving a milk truck for his cheese factories. On May 14, 1943, Opal was united in marriage to Bill Jones in Mountain View, OK. The couple lived in Florida while Bill served in the Army Air Corp. After Bill’s honorable discharge, the couple returned to Richland Center, where they raised their family and Bill returned to the family business Jones Chevrolet. In the late 60’s Opal was an X-Ray Tech at the Richland Hospital and later opened the Artisan Gift Shop in Richland Center. Opal and Bill loved to travel all over the world, Opal’s travels included: New Zealand, Africa, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, England, France, Newfoundland, Alaska, Caribbean, Czechoslovakia, and South America. Everywhere Opal traveled, she made new friends, and she kept in contact with many over the years. She enjoyed keeping up with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Joseph “Joe” Michael Mack
Joseph Michael “Joe” Mack, age 53, passed away peacefully at home on August 19, 2022. He was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison on July 18, 1969, to Michael and Fran (Gunnelson) Mack. Joe attended St James Catholic School and graduated from West High School in 1988. Joe married Laurie Statz on October 10, 2009, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish. Joe enjoyed watching and playing ice hockey, spending many years in the rink. Joe also enjoyed auto racing and classic cars especially his 1955 Chevy Bel Air. Joe was the most generous and kind soul who was always putting others before himself. Joe would do anything for you and was a great listener, leaving a lasting impact on those he met.
Mary “May” (Egan) McMillan
Mary “May” (Egan) McMillan, age 92, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Born Feb. 2, 1930, in Wishaw, Scotland, May was the third of nine children born to Edward and Helena (McCulloch) Egan. May was united in marriage in 1951 to William “Bill” McMillan...
