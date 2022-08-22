Body found in submerged car 'more than likely' Kiely Rodni, the missing California teen, authorities say

Read full article on original website
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Border Patrol agents were captured on video in an altercation with migrants in California. The FBI is now investigating
An altercation involving United States Border Patrol agents and two migrants on a Southern California beach was captured on video Sunday, prompting the FBI to investigate an alleged assault on federal officers. The incident comes amid a rise in migrant apprehensions in the San Diego region, where the confrontation took...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
White mulberry leaf linked to congressman's wife's 2021 death
Lori McClintock died in what the Sacramento County Corner determined was an accident. On the section of the form that asks the coroner to "describe how injury occurred" it lists "subject ingested white mulberry leaf." Death after consuming this leaf was "unusual," according to the experts. The 61-year-old died in...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
A Texas sheriff says he finds the bodies of migrants almost every day. 2022 could be the deadliest year yet for migrants crossing at the US border
On the banks of the Rio Grande, Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber pointed at the spot where just a day earlier a 3-year-old boy had drowned. "Medical attention (was) provided," Schmerber said. "He died anyway."
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Emmett Till Alerts system launched to alert Black leaders about racist or hate crime incidents
A new alert system has been launched in Maryland to notify Black leaders and clergy about credible threats or hate crimes. The Emmett Till Alerts system -- named in honor of the 14-year-old Black teen who was murdered in 1955, after a White woman, Carolyn Bryant Donham, claimed Till whistled at her -- is modeled after the Amber Alert system.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
A train is derailed and roads washed away after torrential rain clobbers parts of Mississippi
Wading through thigh-high waters, dozens of nursing home residents held onto a rope stretched across a flooded parking lot Wednesday as they were evacuated from a Mississippi retirement home. The residents, helped by firefighters, volunteers and state troopers, passed submerged cars as they departed on school buses from the Peach...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Ron DeSantis suspends 4 Broward County School Board members after a grand jury investigation prompted by Parkland massacre
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended four Broward County School Board members based on recommendations from a statewide grand jury looking into events surrounding the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four years ago. "It is my duty to suspend people from office when there is clear...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Former state employee charged in fraud scheme
ATLANTA – A former Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency (GVRA) counselor has been charged with forging educational records and creating fake students with non-existent disabilities and illnesses in an elaborate, multi-year scheme to steal more than $1.3 million. From May 2016 to November 2020, Karen C. Lyke, 37, of Toledo,...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Health officials urge New Yorkers to get vaccinated after poliovirus detected in wastewater in another county
New York state health officials are urging people to get vaccinated against polio after the virus was identified in wastewater samples in another county. The four wastewater samples were collected in July and August in Sullivan County, northwest of Orange County. CNN previously reported that polio was identified in wastewater samples from Rockland County, Orange County and New York City. The state Department of Health announced Friday that the Sullivan County samples were genetically linked to the previously identified case of polio in Rockland County, where a man was diagnosed with paralytic polio.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Oklahoma executes James Coddington for 1997 murder, the first of 25 executions set through 2024
Oklahoma has executed 50-year-old James Coddington, the first of 25 death row inmates the state intends to put to death through 2024, the state's corrections director confirmed Thursday morning. Coddington, who was sentenced to die for murdering Albert Hale in 1997 amid his struggle with a crack cocaine addiction, was...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Florida political activist plans to donate Arabic "In God We Trust" signs to Texas school districts
After Texas school districts started receiving donated posters and framed copies of the national motto, "In God We Trust," which they are required to display in accordance with a new state law, a political activist in Florida has started a GoFundMe to provide districts with signs of national motto in Arabic and a number of other languages.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Missouri school district adopts opt-in corporal punishment policy
A school district in southwest Missouri adopted an opt-in policy this school year allowing corporal punishment of students "only in reasonable form" and when "all other alternative means of discipline have failed," according to the district's website. The district did not clarify how it defines "reasonable," though the school handbook...
