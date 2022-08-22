Read full article on original website
5 Crazy Different Texas Ghost Tours You Can Take!
This is not your typical Ghost Tour! Does that even make sense? What do you think of when you hear about a GHOST tour? Do you think of just entering a house and walking around it? Maybe getting into a car and hitting up different sights. Or, maybe just walking from building to building and taking pics with your phone. From segways to bats, these 5 crazy Ghost tours are a little different.
Texas Has Huge Fire Problems; Nearly As Bad As Last Year
No one wants to see their house get damaged in a fire. It's a common occurrence to see a house fire story in the news; we see one every week happen in Texas. Usually it's the cause of weather, by either a lightning strike, or a wildfire. Sometimes it's a freak accident & it happens everywhere in the state of Texas.
Banned in Texas – Instagram Filters You Can’t Use Here
Having trouble finding that certain Instagram filter you love so much? Do you live in Texas? That filter may be one of the filters that Texas has banned. Texas joins Illinois in banning certain facial recognition filters. Banned in Texas. According to a report from KXAN, Texas Attorney General Ken...
What Are The Five Most Popular Chain Restaurants in Texas?
If you are new to Texas, you need to know what you are in for as far as chain restaurants that are in Texas, and which ones are the most popular with Texans too. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the most popular chain restaurant in Texas is... 1. Chili's Grill...
Have You Ever Driven To The Most Haunted TOWN in Texas?
There are probably plenty of towns that could probably be in the running for the most haunted in Texas. Every town has a story of some sort about something being haunted. So, I decided to google the most haunted town in Texas, and, this is what came up. There has to be a reason GOOGLE recognizes this as the most haunted town in Texas!
Texas Drone Deliveries of Things Like Blue Bell Ice Cream Coming Soon
Drone delivery is nothing new but the drone delivery of things like Blue Bell Ice Cream in Texas is. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Wing and Flytex are two new drone delivery companies that are soon going to be delivering in Texas. Wing began operations in 2012 as a Google...
Here Are the Top 5 Most Popular Used Vehicles in Texas
Last week my wife and I began looking for a new vehicle for her. She, on the one hand, is in love with her 2005 Toyota Highlander and doesn't think she needs one. However, it's got over 150,000 miles on it and I believe she needs a new vehicle. So...
Anyone Look Familiar? These Are Texas’ Most Wanted Criminals
It is an unfortunate part of life in Texas, but crimes happen daily in the Lone Star State. Thanks the fine men and women in law enforcement, most suspects are eventually arrested and charged for their crimes. However, some escape justice and go on the run. Thankfully, it's easier than...
Are These The Top 9 H-E-B Go To Items For Every TEXAN?
There's a reason we love our H-E-B's here in Texas! And, the 9 items listed below are a really great reason. Not only is H-E-B a TEXAS staple, but it also has H-E-B STUFF that you KNOW you can find at H-E-B every time you go! So, when this article showed up in my newsfeed, I had to pick out some of the classic H-E-B items! Here are 9 H-E-B items that TEXANS just can't do without out!
The Longest Car Wash In Texas Is A Football Field Long!
I guess we should not be surprised that the longest car wash in the world is here in Texas! And, we also should not be surprised that it's at a Buc-ee's! Makes so much sense. I knew they had a pretty big car wash, but I really didn't know it was known as the LARGEST!
New CDC Report: People in Texas Can Expect to Live Shorter Lives. But Why?
A recent report from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, or the CDC, announced that natives of Texas can expect to live shorter lives. This just isn't one of those reports you want to hear about. After decades of seeing an increase in the average life expectancy for people all over the nation, and in Texas specifically, a new report reveals that we're going in the wrong direction.
Check Out This Beautiful $6 Million Home For Sale In The Wealthiest City In Texas!
Ever wondered what the wealthiest city in Texas is? First of all, what constitutes a city being 'wealthy?' Do you have to be a neighbor to some of Texas' finest? George Strait who happens to live in Texas. Actor Matthew McConaughey who has a home somewhere here in our great state? I doubt either of the two are factors but I will tell you that as of this year, the wealthiest city in Texas is Southlake, Texas. However not only is it the wealthiest in the Lonestar State, but it also holds the honor of being #1 in the US!
Texas Smashes All Records Again For Total Job Gains
Texas once again has hit big in the jobs numbers department as Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement celebrating the release of July employment numbers by the Texas Workforce Commission showing a continuing jobs surge here in the Lone Star State. According to the release, Texas employers added 72,800...
The 5 Poorest Cities in Texas May Not Be Where You Think
Despite everyone complaining about high prices and continued supply chain issues, there is some good news. According to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. has decreased for the fifth year in a row. United States Poverty Statistics. In 2019,...
Ghosted! Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns That Have Been Ghosted!
Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
Texas & New Mexico Have Made the List for Most 30 Sinful States
There is a list going around that would have any Texan or New Mexican curious where they stand. The list that is going around describes what 30 states are most sinful for according to ALot. Now clearly this would peak anyone in Texas or New Mexico's curiosity because it sure...
What Independent Texas University Looking to Join a University System?
One of only two independent universities in Texas is looking at joining a university system. According to the Texas Tribune, Stephen F. Austin State University's Board of Regents is looking to join a more extensive university system and weigh the pros and cons of such a move. The university, located...
The Biggest House in Texas Was Once Owned By Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders aka "Neon Deion" or "Prime Time" is an incredible athlete. Sanders is the only one to have ever competed in both the Super Bowl and the World Series. So is it no wonder that an incredible athlete like neon Deion would have owned the biggest home in Texas.
Midland/Odessa Sees Gas Prices Go Down, But We Are Still Most Expensive in Texas
Midland/Odessa has seen gas prices go down consistently for the past two months, but we are still the most expensive area in Texas. According to AAA.com, Texas has the cheapest gas of any other state in the nation at $3.45, which is more than a dollar cheaper than the peak price of $4.69 on June 15.
A Fabulous Resort To Escape To This Labor Day Here In Texas? Say Less!
Are you kidding me that we are less than three weeks away from the 3-day Labor Day weekend? Still, plenty of time to plan a weekend getaway. Have I got a suggestion for you! Ever wanted to waste away in Margaritaville? You know, the Jimmy Buffett song? You might have sung along to it at a karaoke bar a time or two before.
