Pasco, WA

Kennewick public market hosting end of summer bash

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The new Public Market in Kennewick is hosting an End of Summer Bash through Sunday at 4 p.m. This is the first large-scale event for the market since it opened at 10 E. Bruneau in Kennewick. The free event will feature food, music, a beer garden, shopping, and...
New Love's Travel Stops opens in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. - Love's Travel Stops newest Washington location is in Pasco, now open for customers. The seventh Love's location in the state opened August 25, bringing 57 truck parking spots, 78 regular spaces and 70 new jobs. "We're excited to add our seventh location to the Evergreen State and...
Sunset soirèe benefit coming to Richland

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Columbia Industries is partnering with J. Bookwalter Winery to host its first annual Sunset Soirèe Benefit Dinner on Thursday, September, 22nd, from 6-9 p.m. in John Dam Plaza in Richland. The benefit will be an al fresco dining experience where attendees will learn about Columbia Industries' Opportunity...
Watermelons smashed in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- According to Pasco Police, speeding was a factor in a crash on Road 68 and Sandifur on Wednesday, that spilled about 150 watermelons. The speeding car turned in front of the watermelon truck, causing the accident. Traffic was impacted by the crushed watermelon.
Pasco, WA
First girders placed on Lewis Street in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- The first girders were placed for the ongoing Lewis Street overpass project in downtown Pasco today. The project will join 2nd Avenue from the west, with Oregon Avenue from the east. The project includes an overpass being built over the railway and construction of a two lane street...
Kadlec healthplex offers broad range of services in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Kadlec Healthplex offers a collaborative approach to therapy and outpatient care, providing around twenty services in one location at 1268 Lee Boulevard in Richland. In addition to being a great place to host community health events, the Healthplex offers a broad range of resources, including physical and...
Kadlec set to introduce new K-9 team on National Dog Day

RICHLAND, Wash.- August, 26th, is National Dog Day and Kadlec hospital in Richland will introduce the newest members of its K-9 security team today. Handler Pete and K-9 Major will be introduced to the hospital and community at 10 a.m. at the Kadlec Healthplex at 1268 Lee Boulevard in Richland.
Car rolls on Edison in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 8 a.m. Friday Kennewick Police responded to a single vehicle rollover accident near the intersection of 10th and Edison. According to Officer Ramos with the Kennewick Police, the driver was removed from the car at the scene. Police are currently assessing the situation and are advising drivers...
Detour in place Friday night on US97 south of Toppenish

TOPPENISH, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation announced a planned detour around US 97 south of Toppenish due to emergency work to replace a damaged culvert starting Friday evening, August, 26th. On Tuesday, August, 23rd, a blocked culvert caused water to pool and the embankment to erode. On Friday...
Watermelons Strewn All Over One Pasco Road After Crash

(Pasco, WA) -- Traffic was a sticky affair after a car slams into a truck carrying hundreds of watermelons Wednesday. This went down off Road 68 and Sandifur Parkway when police say the at-fault vehicle turned right into the path of the trailer while going through a yellow traffic light at that intersection faster than the posted speed limit. 150 watermelons were destroyed in the crash. Traffic was impacted by the damaged fruit that was spread all over the road.
Sunnyside School District launches phase two of Project Gemini

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - The Sunnyside School District has launched phase two of their 'Project Gemini.'. "The project helps bridge the gap of internet accessibility in homes," says SSD Communications Director Jessica Morgan. Jessica says they have seen parents bring carloads of kids to the schools parking lots for the kids...
Hanford Site to sound sirens in emergency drill

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Hanford Site will be testing its emergency sirens during an emergency drill on August 25 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The drill will be in the 300 and 400 areas of the site, about four miles from the Columbia River, six miles northwest of Richland.
Prosser power outage on Friday afternoon

PROSSER, Wash.- As of 2 p.m. Friday, August, 26th, Benton PUD crews in Prosser are still working to safely and quickly replace a damaged power pole. Earlier 525 customers lost power when a truck hit a power pole. Crews estimate that it could be five hours until power is restored.
Daily Deals Set to Open New Location in Sunnyside, WA

A recent favorite store in Yakima has been the introduction of Daily Deals. A store that deals with Amazon returns, Target overstock and more all at a set price daily. Everything in store starts at $12 on Friday, then drops a few dollars each day until Wednesday where everything is one dollar, then closed on Thursday to restock. They're getting ready to open a new location in Sunnyside.
