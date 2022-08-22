Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Police arrest 2 suspects in Kokomo drive-by shooting
Two men are in police custody in connection with a July drive-by shooting that left a man dead. https://cbs4indy.com/news/police-arrest-2-suspects-in-kokomo-drive-by-shooting/
IMPD: 1 person wounded in shooting on city's northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Thursday evening on the city's northeast side. It happened around 9 p.m. in the 4000 block of Meadows Drive, which is near East 38th Street and North Sherman Drive. A police department spokesperson said officers answering...
cbs4indy.com
Teen arrested after loaded gun was found in stolen vehicle he was driving
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager faces multiple charges after Indy police say he was driving a stolen vehicle, ran from officers and had a loaded gun on him. “A carjacked vehicle, a teenager, a vehicle pursuit and a handgun do not make for a good combination,” the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a recent Facebook post.
Greenwood 18-year-old arrested for shooting, killing high school student at bus stop
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police have announced the arrest of 18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El in connection to the deadly shooting of a Whiteland Community High School sophomore who was shot and killed while at a bus stop on Thursday morning. Radford El was arrested by the Greenwood Police Department on Thursday and faces a preliminary […]
'They took my heart away from me' | 16-year-old Whiteland student dead after Greenwood shooting, suspect arrested
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police have arrested a suspect after a Whiteland Community High School student was shot and killed while waiting for a school bus in Greenwood Thursday morning. Police said Thursday evening they had arrested 18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El on a preliminary charge of murder. A final...
Boy, 16, fatally shot at suburban Indianapolis bus stop
A 16-year-old boy waiting at a suburban Indianapolis school bus stop with other students was fatally shot Thursday morning by an assailant who fled the scene on foot, police said. The shooting about 7 a.m. prompted officials to place nearby schools on lockdown in Greenwood, a city just south of...
Chief: ‘Minor conflict’ led to shooting that killed Whiteland Community High School student
GREENWOOD, Ind. – A “minor conflict” led to the shooting death of a Whiteland Community High School student, police say. Greenwood Police Chief James Ison provided few concrete details about what led up to the shooting, but he made it clear that 16-year-old Temario Stokes and 18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El had been involved in […]
‘You gonna make me kill you’: Indy man sentenced after February domestic battery
An Indianapolis man has been convicted months after he beat his girlfriend and put a loaded gun in her mouth.
Indianapolis man convicted more than 6 years after raping woman who got separated from friend at bar
An Indianapolis man has been found guilty more than six years after he picked up a woman who got separated from her friend at the bar and raped her.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD officer fires gun during firearms investigation; 1 suspect in custody
INDIANAPOLIS — Two apartment complexes on the city’s east side had a heavy police presence Wednesday night following an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer-involved shooting during a search for suspects in a firearms investigation. Just before 7:30 p.m., IMPD officers with the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force were...
‘It took my heart away from me’: Mother of slain Whiteland student reacts to shooting
GREENWOOD, Ind. – To Temario Stokes Jr., family was everything. To his mother, he was “her baby.” The 16-year-old Whiteland Community High School student died after being shot at his bus stop Thursday morning near Winterwood Drive and Providence Drive. His mother, Tiera Ervin, talked to reporters just hours after her son was killed and […]
readthereporter.com
Carmel porch pirates still don’t understand doorbell cameras
The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating the theft of a package that occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Sedona Pass. The individual pictured above was captured on surveillance video taking a package from the front porch of a residence. If you have any information on this person, please contact CPD Officer C. Froelich at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-52329.
cbs4indy.com
Sheriff’s brother shot and killed by Muncie Police during SWAT standoff
MUNCIE, Ind. – The brother of the Delaware County sheriff was killed in a police shooting involving the Muncie Police Department early Thursday morning. The man who died in the incident was identified as 45-year-old Richard Skinner, the brother of Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner. Sgt. Scott Keegan with Indiana State Police confirmed the information.
WTHR
16-year-old shot, killed in Indianapolis
Metro police say that they know who shot Katrina. They detained and interviewed the person Monday before releasing that person pending further investigation.
Indianapolis man arrested in 2021 murder of woman shot multiple times, set on fire in west side neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested for murder this week, more than a year after a woman was shot multiple times and set on fire in a neighborhood on the west side of Indianapolis. Police were called to a shooting in the 1100 block of Medford Avenue, near West...
cbs4indy.com
Police K-9's take explosive-detection test at IMS
With tails wagging, 22 explosive-sniffing police K-9s took part in the ATF’s National Odor Recognition Test this week at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/police-k-9s-take-explosive-detection-test-at-ims/
Court docs: Indianapolis man pointed gun at people inside beauty school
An Indianapolis man faces multiple charges after police said he pointed a gun at people inside a Speedway beauty school after an argument with his girlfriend.
WISH-TV
Woman dies in shooting on Indy’s near-east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday on the city’s near-east side. At around 6:30 a.m., members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a shooting in the 900 block of North Tuxedo Street. That’s a residential area near 10th Street and Sherman Drive, less than a mile south of Brookside Park.
cbs4indy.com
Man shot while driving on southwest side, says IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD responded to a shooting on the southwest side Wednesday morning where the victim told officers he was shot while driving. The call came out around 1:15 a.m. from the area of Ameriplex Parkway and Decatur Boulevard. A man in a white pickup told police he was...
Man assaulted, held people at gunpoint at Speedway beauty school, report alleges
A man was arrested last week on allegations he assaulted and threatened to shoot a group of people at a cosmetology school while he was armed with a gun.
