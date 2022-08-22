ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

IMPD: 1 person wounded in shooting on city's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Thursday evening on the city's northeast side. It happened around 9 p.m. in the 4000 block of Meadows Drive, which is near East 38th Street and North Sherman Drive. A police department spokesperson said officers answering...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Teen arrested after loaded gun was found in stolen vehicle he was driving

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager faces multiple charges after Indy police say he was driving a stolen vehicle, ran from officers and had a loaded gun on him. “A carjacked vehicle, a teenager, a vehicle pursuit and a handgun do not make for a good combination,” the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a recent Facebook post.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Boy, 16, fatally shot at suburban Indianapolis bus stop

A 16-year-old boy waiting at a suburban Indianapolis school bus stop with other students was fatally shot Thursday morning by an assailant who fled the scene on foot, police said. The shooting about 7 a.m. prompted officials to place nearby schools on lockdown in Greenwood, a city just south of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD officer fires gun during firearms investigation; 1 suspect in custody

INDIANAPOLIS — Two apartment complexes on the city’s east side had a heavy police presence Wednesday night following an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer-involved shooting during a search for suspects in a firearms investigation. Just before 7:30 p.m., IMPD officers with the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force were...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel porch pirates still don’t understand doorbell cameras

The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating the theft of a package that occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Sedona Pass. The individual pictured above was captured on surveillance video taking a package from the front porch of a residence. If you have any information on this person, please contact CPD Officer C. Froelich at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-52329.
CARMEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

Sheriff’s brother shot and killed by Muncie Police during SWAT standoff

MUNCIE, Ind. – The brother of the Delaware County sheriff was killed in a police shooting involving the Muncie Police Department early Thursday morning. The man who died in the incident was identified as 45-year-old Richard Skinner, the brother of Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner. Sgt. Scott Keegan with Indiana State Police confirmed the information.
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

16-year-old shot, killed in Indianapolis

Metro police say that they know who shot Katrina. They detained and interviewed the person Monday before releasing that person pending further investigation.
cbs4indy.com

Police K-9's take explosive-detection test at IMS

With tails wagging, 22 explosive-sniffing police K-9s took part in the ATF’s National Odor Recognition Test this week at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/police-k-9s-take-explosive-detection-test-at-ims/
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Woman dies in shooting on Indy’s near-east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday on the city’s near-east side. At around 6:30 a.m., members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a shooting in the 900 block of North Tuxedo Street. That’s a residential area near 10th Street and Sherman Drive, less than a mile south of Brookside Park.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man shot while driving on southwest side, says IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD responded to a shooting on the southwest side Wednesday morning where the victim told officers he was shot while driving. The call came out around 1:15 a.m. from the area of Ameriplex Parkway and Decatur Boulevard. A man in a white pickup told police he was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

