The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating the theft of a package that occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Sedona Pass. The individual pictured above was captured on surveillance video taking a package from the front porch of a residence. If you have any information on this person, please contact CPD Officer C. Froelich at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-52329.

CARMEL, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO