Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Privately Blew Up Biden Nominee Needed to Enact Regulatory Agenda
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was the one to scuttle President Joe Biden’s choice to head the obscure but all-important Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, according to sources familiar with the standoff. The office was created to help speed — or, more accurately, make somewhat less torturous — the...
Biden Cancels Student Loans: How to Know If You Qualify for Forgiveness
Those making less than $125,000 annually could see $10,000 or more trimmed from their federal student loan debt, depending on financial need.
Democrats Discover Only The Federal Government Can Solve The Border Crisis | Opinion
Texas Governor Greg Abbott's decision to bus asylum claimants to Democratic strongholds has sent politicians and bureaucrats into a panic.
SCOTUS Will Probably Kill Student Debt Relief. But Biden Has a Backup Plan.
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden unveiled his long-awaited plan for student loan forgiveness. For borrowers making under $125,000 a year, the program will cancel $10,000 in student loan debt (and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients). It will provide relief to 43 million Americans—if five justices on the Supreme Court let it take effect. Will they? The short answer is: probably not. But there’s good news for beneficiaries: The administration may have already identified another way to enact relief if the judiciary stands in the way of Plan A.
Democrats' inflation bill quietly created green energy loan program critics warn could lead to next Solyndra
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which President Biden signed into law last week, opens the door for hundreds of billions of dollars of taxpayer money to be spent on green energy loans with unspecified accountability measures. The IRA "plusses up" three existing Department of Energy (DOE) loan-guarantee programs and creates...
Charlie Crist Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis, According to Polls
On Tuesday, Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic primary to challenge DeSantis in November.
Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed
Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
Trump's People Are 'Squealing' on Him and He Wants to Know Who: Conway
Those in Trump's orbit are preparing for a redacted version of the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit to be unsealed by the Department of Justice on Friday.
Bill Barr Slams Trump, Accuses Former Boss of 'Extortion' and 'Sabotage'
Barr said he would still vote for Trump in a 2024 rematch with Biden, despite his former boss being a man after his own "personal agenda and personal power."
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
Ocasio-Cortez admits to violating congressional financial disclosure rules
EXCLUSIVE — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) openly admitted through her spokeswoman that she is flouting congressional financial disclosure rules. Ocasio-Cortez was due to report her 2021 finances to the House Ethics Committee 11 days ago on Aug. 13. However, the public remains in the dark as to the status of Ocasio-Cortez's finances as of Wednesday morning, and a spokeswoman for the New York lawmaker said Ocasio-Cortez feels no rush to file her disclosure as required by federal law because she can wait another 20 days before risking a fine.
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan proves Democrats are the party of the white and wealthy
It is no secret the Democratic Party is undergoing a massive political realignment. One recent poll found that Democrats, for the first time, are more likely to win the votes of white, college-educated voters than minority, blue-collar workers. As recently as 2016, the opposite was true: Democrats won 70% of the vote among minority voters, according to the New York Times, while losing among affluent, white college graduates. One might say former President Donald Trump’s election changed the Democrats more than the GOP.
FBI whistleblower claims bureau leaders ordered staff NOT to investigate Hunter Biden laptop and told them 'the FBI is not going to change the outcome of the election again'
The FBI deliberately dragged its feet on the Hunter Biden investigation and told agents not to look into the Hunter Biden laptop, according to new whistleblowers who spoke with Sen. Ron Johnson. Johnson, R-Wisc., sent a letter to DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Tuesday bringing forth the new whistleblower...
Mar-a-Lago Affidavit May Have 'Damning Information' on Trump: Lawyer
A federal judge ordered a redacted version of the Mar-a-Lago raid affidavit to be released by noon Friday.
Joe Manchin's favorable ratings hit the skids: Poll
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is the most unpopular political figure in the United States after lending the support required for Democrats to approve a massive social spending and climate bill, according to a fresh poll.
Republican Representative Boebert Failed to Disclose Eight Crypto Trades in 2021
New reports indicate that U.S. Representative Lauren Boebart failed to disclose crypto trades made on Robinhood, violating the STOCK Act. Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert failed to file her “periodic transactions report” on time for investments made in 2021, as per her financial statement filed last week. The...
Democrats May Hold the Senate, as Some Trump-Backed Candidates Are Struggling
Democrats may have turned around their sinking Senate hopes, thanks to first-time GOP candidates like J.D. Vance, Herschel Walker, and Mehmet Oz.
Trump's Mar-A-Lago Search: Judge Who Signed Warrant Found FBI Evidence 'Reliable'
The judge who signed on the search warrant of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence this month said the sworn evidence placed before him by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was “reliable.”. What Happened: Judge Bruce Reinhart explained his assessment about unsealing portions of the affidavit...
Democrat-Held Senate Seats Republicans Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterms
The election environment appears to be shifting in Democrats' favor. But Republicans' hopes to take control of the Senate aren't finished yet.
