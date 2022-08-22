ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluefield, WV

POLICE: More explosive devices found at church in Bluefield, suspect in custody

By Brandon Eanes
 4 days ago

BLUEFIELD, WV ( WVNS ) — According to Detective Adams with the Bluefield Police Department, one suspect is in custody after additional explosive devices were located at a church in Bluefield.

Detective Adams told 59News the devices were located at the Westminster Presbyterian Church on Washington Street. Washington Street is closed and nearby building have been evacuated to allow investigators and a bomb-squad time to investigate.

Residents in the area are asked to remain indoors and avoid the area while detectives secure the scene. This comes after an earlier bomb threat towards the Federal Courthouse in Bluefield where a device was safely detonated.

The identity of the suspect is not being released at this time.

