Atlanta, GA

Two killed, one hurt in Atlanta shooting

By Marty Hobe
 4 days ago

( NewsNation ) — Atlanta police report two people have died and a third is hospitalized in a shooting in Colony Square in the city’s Midtown area. One person is in custody.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 1:45 p.m. Monday afternoon and found two victims at the first building. One of the victims died, and the other was taken to a hospital.

While there, police received another report of a shooting at a second building less than a mile away. That victim was also taken to the hospital and later died. Atlanta police said they are investigating how the two incidents are connected.

Earlier in the afternoon, police said in a tweet multiple officers were searching the area for the suspect after three people were shot.

Family sues Georgia sheriff over death in drug raid

During the search, police said they were looking for a female they believe was responsible, according to their initial information. Officers shut down streets and told people in the area to stay inside during the search.

A police officer is seen on scene where a shooting occurred, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at a condominium in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The suspect was found and taken into custody at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, with the help of an “extensive camera network.” Police released surveillance photos of the suspect on social media . Authorities report that the security of Atlanta’s airport was never compromised.

Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp shared a statement about the incident.

“Marty, the girls, & I are heartbroken for the lives taken by this senseless killing & are holding their loved ones in our hearts & prayers. We’re also grateful for the brave law enforcement who sprang into action to protect others & arrest the shooter.”

Investigators say the acts of violence were not random.

Atlanta police told NewsNation they think the suspect may have had a dispute with a condo management company in Colony Square.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.

The Associated Press

Woman accused in Atlanta shootings had ties to victims

ATLANTA (AP) — The woman accused of killing two people and wounding a third in Atlanta had ties to the condominium building and office where the shootings took place, according to authorities. Raissa Kengne, 34, is also accused of holding a fourth person at gunpoint during the Monday shootings. Kengne is charged with two counts of felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of possessing a gun during a felony and one count of false imprisonment. She was denied bail Tuesday and remains jailed in Fulton County. The first shootings happened at a condominium building in the Midtown neighborhood where Michael Shinners, a 60-year-old property manager, was shot and killed. Michael Horne, 68, the chief building engineer, was wounded, according to the building’s management firm. A warrant obtained by local news outlets alleges Kengne held a third person at gunpoint and demanded personal property from them. Kengne is accused of fatally shooting Wesley Freeman, 41, a short time later in an office building blocks away. Freeman later died at a hospital, according to the county medical examiner’s office.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect went to former lawyer's home after attack

ATLANTA - The woman accused of shooting three people in Midtown may have had an additional target in mind. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon attack. According to the Atlanta Police Department, Kengne opened fire at 1280 West Peachtree...
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Journalist George Chidi shares updates on Young Slime Life RICO case

On the Thursday edition of “Closer Look,” journalist George Chidi discusses the ongoing investigation surrounding the indictment of rappers Young Thug and Gunna. Both Jeffery Lamar Williams and Sergio Giavanni Kitchens — known professionally as Young Thug and Gunna, respectively — have been denied bond following their arrests, along with several other suspects accused of RICO law violations and affiliation with Young Slime Life.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Atlanta rapper Paper Lovee sentenced to 7+ years in federal prison

ATLANTA — An Atlanta-based rapper will spend more than seven years in federal prison after being handed a sentence for firearm possession charges dating back to last year, federal prosecutors said. According to the U.S. Attorney's office in Atlanta, the rapper Paper Lovee was handed a sentence of seven...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Reaction from neighbors to Midtown condo deadly shooting

ATLANTA — There was chaos in Midtown Atlanta on Monday afternoon. Police blocked off the front of the 1280 condominium building for much of Monday afternoon, as they investigated a deadly shooting. On Monday night, the Fulton County Examiner’s Office told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill the names of the...
ATLANTA, GA
