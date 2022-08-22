ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Former rep: US ‘can do better’ than having two octogenarians face each other in 2024

By Chloe Folmar, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30n2MS_0hQzUsK700

(The Hill) – Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd (R) said on CNN’s “New Day” on Monday that the U.S. “can do better” than having two “octogenarians” face off in the next presidential election, referring to President Biden, 79, and former President Trump, 76.

“Well, the fact that we’re talking about potentially two octogenarians as our choice in 2024, we’re better than that, America! We can do better!” said Hurd after being asked by “New Day” anchor John Berman how satisfied he was with the potential 2024 candidates.

Atlanta PD: Three shot in ‘active situation’

“Candidates matter. Ideas matter,” said Hurd.

“And unfortunately right now, there’s this fight within the Republican Party between ideas and personalities. When we have a competition of ideas we can win and we can have conservative government for more than just one election cycle.”

Hurd, a 45-year-old Black man who represented the heavily Latino 23rd District of Texas but did not seek reelection in 2020, has been outspoken about increasing diversity within the GOP.

“If the Republican Party doesn’t start looking like the rest of the country, there won’t be a Republican Party in this country,” he said upon retiring from Congress, where he represented cities close to the U.S.-Mexico border, including San Antonio, El Paso and Uvalde.

Hurd, a former CIA officer, criticized Trump on “New Day,” arguing that the former president’s possession of classified materials at his Mar-a-Lago residence was inexcusable and that the FBI search of his home earlier this month was warranted.

“Saying that DOJ is being weaponized by going in and investigating a crime is like saying the fire department is being weaponized to stop a fire,” said Hurd.

However, Hurd claimed that the Department of Justice should be more transparent about its reasoning behind the Mar-a-Lago search due to the political sensitivity of searching a former president’s home.

“They had probable cause, they went through a judge, they went through the process, but because of the significance of this, because they are going into a former president’s residence, they should have a higher level of transparency,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Disabled woman covered in feces, bugs, caretaker charged

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars for abuse and neglect of a disabled person after Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a woman with bruises on her face and animal and human feces all over the living room. Randa Jean Maddax, 50, the victim’s caretaker, according to the arrest report, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Berman
WKRG News 5

Milton Church defrauded out of almost $165,000, secretary charged

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement charged a woman with grand theft after a Milton Church was defrauded out of $164,716. Lisa Michelle Hively, 55, was charged with one count of organized schemes to defraud and one count of grand theft. Hively was arrested after investigators opened up an investigation into […]
MILTON, FL
Deadline

White House Press Secretary Tells Reporter To “Respect Your Colleagues” As She Protests Not Being Called On During Briefing

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday admonished a reporter to “respect your colleagues” as the journalist tried to shout a question as Jean-Pierre called on someone else. Jean-Pierre had called on Chris Johnson, correspondent for the Washington Blade, but Angolan TV anchor Hariana Veras attempted to ask her own question. She complained that she had been “asking you for a question for a long time.” As Veras interrupted while Johnson spoke, Jean-Pierre said, “You are not being respectful. To your own colleagues.” As Veras continued, Jean-Pierre said, “Respect your colleagues.” Veras complained earlier this month when Jean-Pierre did not call on...
POTUS
WKRG News 5

Auburn Athletic Director Allen Green stepping down

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Allen Greene, Auburn University’s Athletic Director of the last four and a half years, is stepping down, per a release from the university Friday afternoon. His contract was set to expire in January 2023. According to the release, Greene notified University President Dr. Christopher Roberts “this week of his decision to […]
AUBURN, AL
WKRG News 5

Suspected Louisiana drug dealer charged with possessing enough fentanyl to kill around 80,000 people, police say

COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A large police presence was seen in two areas of Covington on Tuesday, August 23. Law enforcement coalesced in the Ozone and Covington Point communities while looking for 34-year-old Jovan Williams. At the time of his arrest, CPD considered Williams to be “a major fentanyl and heroin dealer.” The arrest of […]
COVINGTON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Octogenarians#Election State#Cia#Fbi#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Cnn#The Republican Party#Gop#A Republican Party#U S Mexico
WKRG News 5

Woman held hostage with kitchen knife, Pensacola man arrested

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly holding a lady hostage with a kitchen knife and burglarizing her home, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office records. William Donell Johnson Jr., 37, was charged with resisting an officer, armed burglary and battery of a person 65 and older. According to […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Citronelle Police looking for missing girl

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Citronelle Police Department is looking for a missing girl. India Newman, 17, was last seen Thursday, Aug. 25 near Lebaron Avenue in Citronelle. Newman was last seen wearing tan pants, a dark-colored pullover and white shoes. Newman was also seen sporting a pink backpack, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement […]
CITRONELLE, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama woman sentenced for embezzling over $1 million from HOA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed. United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea, to 40 months in prison for wire fraud. Statham pleaded guilty to the […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WKRG News 5

Mother fires warning shot to defend son’s home from burglar: Escambia Co. deputies

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested for armed burglary early Wednesday morning on Hampton Road, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Lewis Williams, 43, was charged with burglary with assault, attempted burglary of a conveyance, resisting an officer without violence and possession of marijuana under 20 grams. Deputies said they […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Hundreds of civilian jobs open on Eglin AFB

EGLIN AFB, Fla. (WKRG) — From scientists testing weapons, to cashiers in the BX, support staff is necessary to keep the mission of Eglin Air Force Base up and running. Civilian Personnel Officer Lula Coleman said the base has more than 6,000 civilian jobs with 200 hundred positions available in August. “Eglin is the Air […]
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

50K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy