General Motors CEO Mary Barra provides insight on how General Motors is handling various challenges while keeping consumers happy on "The Claman Countdown." MARY BARRA: Demand is exceptionally strong. You know, we have a new Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra version coming out. There's super strong demand for that. Our full-size utilities are midsize, but frankly, every vehicle across our brands, it's very much in demand. I mean, we've been dealing with, you know, supply challenges and the customer is very robust from a new vehicle perspective.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO