Read full article on original website
Related
FOXBusiness
Bed Bath & Beyond’s challenges Linger after loan deal
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. selected asset manager Sixth Street Partners to supply new financing, according to people familiar with the matter, as doubts remain among vendors and some investors about the company’s turnaround prospects. Sixth Street is in exclusive talks with Bed Bath & Beyond and is nearing...
FOXBusiness
Tesla 3-for-1 stock split: What to Know
TSLA TESLA INC. 288.09 -7.98 -2.70%. Wedbush Securities has maintained its outperform rating on the clean energy company's stock and adjusted its pre-split $1,000 price target to $360 per share to reflect the split as well as improved production out of its Gigafactory in China. "After brutal shutdowns in April/May...
FOXBusiness
Dollar General beats on earnings with boost from grocery sales
Discount retailer Dollar General beat earnings estimates in the second quarter and has lifted its sales outlook for the rest of the year as bargain-hunting shoppers increasingly flock to the growing chain for groceries and other consumables. The company posted earnings per share of $2.98, up 10.8% from a year...
FOXBusiness
General Motors CEO Mary Barra discusses EV production and tackling supply chain challenges
General Motors CEO Mary Barra on Wednesday discussed tackling production and keeping customers happy amid supply chain challenges on "The Claman Countdown." The chief executive said demand has been "exceptionally strong" across General Motors' brands but also acknowledged it is "still outstripping what we can produce." Barra said that the company has been working to overcome the semiconductor shortage and other supply chain issues.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
Mortgage applications fall to fresh 22-year low
Applications for home mortgages dropped again last week to a fresh 22-year low as more would-be buyers balk at sky-high home prices and elevated interest rates continue to batter the refinancing market. The Mortgage Bankers Association reported Wednesday that its Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey ending Aug. 19 showed a 1.2%...
FOXBusiness
General Motors CEO Mary Barra: Every vehicle across our brands is very much in demand
General Motors CEO Mary Barra provides insight on how General Motors is handling various challenges while keeping consumers happy on "The Claman Countdown." MARY BARRA: Demand is exceptionally strong. You know, we have a new Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra version coming out. There's super strong demand for that. Our full-size utilities are midsize, but frankly, every vehicle across our brands, it's very much in demand. I mean, we've been dealing with, you know, supply challenges and the customer is very robust from a new vehicle perspective.
FOXBusiness
TikTok user starts Costco trend: Shopping quality brands for a bargain
TikTok account Costco Couture has stirred up quite the buzz on a new trend: finding couture fashion for Costco prices. The membership-only warehouse is known for helping shoppers save money by snagging groceries and household products in bulk. However, Costco's website also touts "low warehouse prices on name-brand clothing" for both men and women.
FOXBusiness
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech over COVID vaccine, alleges patent infringement
Moderna announced on Friday that it is suing Pfizer and BioNTech over patent infringement in the development of the first COVID-19 vaccine approved in the U.S. The company said it believes that the vaccine infringes patents Moderna filed between 2010 and 2016 "covering Moderna's foundational mRNA technology," including two "key features" that were critical to the success of mRNA vaccines.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOXBusiness
Good news: 3 key mortgage refinance rates tumble | August 24, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
FOXBusiness
Mortgage rates spike, hitting 2-month high
Mortgage rates rose sharply this week to their highest level since reaching a record near 6% in June, putting further pressure on the cooling housing market. Freddie Mac said Thursday that its latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey shows the average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is now at 5.55%, a nearly half-point jump from last week's reading of 5.13%.
FOXBusiness
Mortgage rates increase as market reacts to expected Fed rate hike, experts say
Rates for the 30-year mortgage are up again this week as the market braces for another expected interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve following its meeting in September, according to Freddie Mac. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 5.55% for the week ending Aug. 25,...
FOXBusiness
Homeowners leaving market as asking prices drop
RDFN REDFIN CORP. 9.03 -0.54 -5.64%. Redfin attributed the drop in new listings, in part, "to reduced demand and falling prices as there are fewer buyers in the market due to rising mortgage rates and economic uncertainty." According to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose to...
FOXBusiness
As inflation cuts spending, Walmart sweetens savings for subscribers
Walmart is trying to entice shoppers to join its subscription service. The largest US retailer by sales has a new savings program to ramp up demand as the stores grapple with excess inventory. Major retailers across the industry slashed profit expectations for the year as consumers reel in spending, leaving...
FOXBusiness
Powell speech, Gap gains and more: Friday's 5 things to know
Here are the key events taking place on Friday's that could impact trading. JEROME POWELL: The Federal Reserve chairman's remarks to investors and economists will be the marque event at the Fed's annual symposium at Jackson Hole. People will be looking for clues on where the Fed is heading on...
FOXBusiness
Whole Foods sued over beef marketing slogan claiming 'No Antibiotics, Ever'
Whole Foods Market is being accused in a lawsuit of falsely marketing beef with the slogan "No Antibiotics, Ever." The suit was brought by three consumers and an animal welfare nonprofit and filed on Tuesday in the federal court in Santa Ana, California. According to the proposed class action, recent...
Comments / 0