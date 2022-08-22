ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Democratic House, Senate campaign committees outpace Republicans in July

By Caroline Vakil, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XSiAb_0hQzUo2R00

(The Hill) – Democrats’ campaign arms in the House and Senate have outpaced that of their Republican counterparts for the month of July, according to recent Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings.

While the House Republicans’ campaign arm said in filings last week they had raised $9.8 million last month, their Democratic counterpart said they had raised $13.5 million in July.

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, injured in California crash

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) said in filings that they had raised $10.1 million in contrast to the $8.1 million that was raised by the Senate Republicans’ campaign arm.

The development comes as Senate Republicans’ campaign arm reportedly slashed millions of dollars in spending for advertising in battleground states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin since Aug. 1. An NRSC spokesperson told The Washington Post that ad buys being shared with campaigns were being given more priority, arguing that they were not leaving those states.

Still, post-fundraising hauls in the last fundraising quarter showed a number of Democratic challengers in competitive Senate races posting better figures than their Republican contenders. Some Republicans have acknowledged that control of the Senate could prove tighter for Republicans, in what should be a more favorable environment for them, than previously thought.

“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different — they’re statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said last week.

But other Republican groups are posting better numbers than Democrats, including the Republican National Committee (RNC), which said it has raised $11.8 million for the month of July while $10.7 million had been raised by the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Vulnerable Democrats prepare to fend off attacks over Biden student debt plan

President Biden’s student loan forgiveness announcement is throwing a curveball into the final months of campaigning for vulnerable Democrats. Biden announced on Wednesday that borrowers earning less than $125,000 per year could see up to $10,000 of their federal student loans forgiven, with Pell Grant recipients seeing $20,000 canceled.  The move was widely praised, but […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WKRG News 5

Disabled woman covered in feces, bugs, caretaker charged

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars for abuse and neglect of a disabled person after Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a woman with bruises on her face and animal and human feces all over the living room. Randa Jean Maddax, 50, the victim’s caretaker, according to the arrest report, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
WKRG News 5

Milton Church defrauded out of almost $165,000, secretary charged

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement charged a woman with grand theft after a Milton Church was defrauded out of $164,716. Lisa Michelle Hively, 55, was charged with one count of organized schemes to defraud and one count of grand theft. Hively was arrested after investigators opened up an investigation into […]
MILTON, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Deadline

White House Press Secretary Tells Reporter To “Respect Your Colleagues” As She Protests Not Being Called On During Briefing

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday admonished a reporter to “respect your colleagues” as the journalist tried to shout a question as Jean-Pierre called on someone else. Jean-Pierre had called on Chris Johnson, correspondent for the Washington Blade, but Angolan TV anchor Hariana Veras attempted to ask her own question. She complained that she had been “asking you for a question for a long time.” As Veras interrupted while Johnson spoke, Jean-Pierre said, “You are not being respectful. To your own colleagues.” As Veras continued, Jean-Pierre said, “Respect your colleagues.” Veras complained earlier this month when Jean-Pierre did not call on...
POTUS
WKRG News 5

Suspected Louisiana drug dealer charged with possessing enough fentanyl to kill around 80,000 people, police say

COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A large police presence was seen in two areas of Covington on Tuesday, August 23. Law enforcement coalesced in the Ozone and Covington Point communities while looking for 34-year-old Jovan Williams. At the time of his arrest, CPD considered Williams to be “a major fentanyl and heroin dealer.” The arrest of […]
COVINGTON, LA
WKRG News 5

Woman held hostage with kitchen knife, Pensacola man arrested

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly holding a lady hostage with a kitchen knife and burglarizing her home, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office records. William Donell Johnson Jr., 37, was charged with resisting an officer, armed burglary and battery of a person 65 and older. According to […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Citronelle Police looking for missing girl

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Citronelle Police Department is looking for a missing girl. India Newman, 17, was last seen Thursday, Aug. 25 near Lebaron Avenue in Citronelle. Newman was last seen wearing tan pants, a dark-colored pullover and white shoes. Newman was also seen sporting a pink backpack, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement […]
CITRONELLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Democrats#House Republicans#Election#Democratic#Nrsc#The Washington Post
WKRG News 5

Alabama woman sentenced for embezzling over $1 million from HOA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed. United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea, to 40 months in prison for wire fraud. Statham pleaded guilty to the […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Mother fires warning shot to defend son’s home from burglar: Escambia Co. deputies

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested for armed burglary early Wednesday morning on Hampton Road, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Lewis Williams, 43, was charged with burglary with assault, attempted burglary of a conveyance, resisting an officer without violence and possession of marijuana under 20 grams. Deputies said they […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Hundreds of civilian jobs open on Eglin AFB

EGLIN AFB, Fla. (WKRG) — From scientists testing weapons, to cashiers in the BX, support staff is necessary to keep the mission of Eglin Air Force Base up and running. Civilian Personnel Officer Lula Coleman said the base has more than 6,000 civilian jobs with 200 hundred positions available in August. “Eglin is the Air […]
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WKRG News 5

20 teachers resign from Florida district during the first week

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – At the beginning of the school year, 20 resignations took place in Bay District Schools. Staff shortages are no surprise across all levels of education throughout the Country and Bay County. Executive Director of Human Resources Holly Buchanan said, “Bay District is doing their best to equip new hires in […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

50K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy