ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, GA

Family sues Georgia sheriff over drug raid that killed woman

By Russ Bynum, The Associated Press
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ri3u_0hQzUn9i00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O4JLV_0hQzUn9i00

WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — The family of a woman killed by gunfire last year as Georgia sheriff’s deputies with a drug warrant raided her cousin’s home announced a federal lawsuit Monday against the sheriff and others.

Attorneys for the family of 37-year-old Latoya James have argued her death echoes the fatal shooting in 2020 of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky. Both cases involved Black women killed in shootouts after law officers forced their way into darkened homes with little to no warning.

The civil lawsuit claims the deadly raid violated the slain woman’s civil rights. It was filed Sunday after the district attorney for coastal Camden County decided in April not to bring criminal charges against deputies in James’ death after concluding they were justified in using deadly force.

“I can never get her back,” the slain woman’s mother, Betty James, said through tears at a news conference Monday. “I got to hear her tell me `I love you, mommy’ for the last time the night before they took her life. And I can never hear that again. My family wants justice. We deserve justice.”

The lawsuit names Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor as a defendant as well as several deputies who took part in the fatal raid May 4, 2021. Filed on behalf of James’ 9-year-old daughter, the lawsuit seeks at least $25 million in damages. It argues deputies violated James’ rights by forcing entry without giving the home’s occupants time to answer their knock.

James was spending the night at the home of her cousin, Varshan Brown, when deputies with a warrant to search for drugs knocked down the door of the darkened house at about 5 a.m. in Woodbine, located in Georgia’s coastal southeastern corner near the Florida line.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released body camera video that showed deputies announcing themselves, then immediately forcing their way inside. Multiple gunshots were fired within seconds.

The deputy wearing the body camera was carrying a shield that obstructed much of the video. It doesn’t show who opened fire, and neither James nor Brown can be seen in the three-minute clip.

The lawsuit says James was killed by bullets striking her in the shoulder and back as deputies and Brown fired guns at each other. Brown was wounded and later charged with crimes. Attorneys for the family said he opened fire not knowing that it was law enforcement officers entering his home.

“It was under the dark of night, it was unexpected,” said Reginald Greene, an attorney for James’ family. “It was unlawful, it was unjustified.”

Capt. Larry Bruce, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said the department does not comment on pending litigation.

District Attorney Keith Higgins’ office and the GBI have declined to say whether it was the deputies or Brown who fired the shots that killed James. Attorneys for James’ relatives said prosecutors have told the family that she was shot by deputies.

Regardless, Higgins’ office persuaded a grand jury to indict Brown on a charge of felony murder, arguing that he was responsible for the death of his cousin, James, by firing a gun at deputies.

Under Georgia law, someone can be convicted of felony murder if they commit a felony that results in a death, regardless of intent. Brown is also charged with felony counts of aggravated assault against peace officers, possessing cocaine with intent to distribute and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Brown has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He remains jailed in Camden County. Attorneys for James’ family have called on prosecutors to drop the murder charge against him.

James’ family last week asked the Justice Department to investigate her death, saying there are striking parallels between the Georgia case and the 2020 raid by police officers in Louisville, Kentucky, that left Taylor dead. The Justice Department filed federal civil rights charges against four Louisville officers earlier this month in connection to Taylor’s death.

Comments / 0

Related
WXIA 11 Alive

Men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in South Georgia transported to state prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were transferred to state prison Tuesday, according to the Glynn County Sheriff's Office. Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Roderick Bryan were found guilty of federal hate crimes in February in addition to their convictions for murdering Arbery, in which each received life in prison as a result of Georgia minimum sentencing guidelines.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
News4Jax.com

Arrest made in shooting death of mother of 3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was arrested about a month after a mother of three was found shot to death inside a Woodstock home, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. On July 22, the Sheriff’s Office said, police responded to a shooting on Prospect Street. That’s where officers...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Atlanta Daily World

$25 Million Lawsuit Announced Against Deputies Who Killed Black Woman in Georgia

Latoya James was an unarmed innocent bystander when she was shot and killed by deputies of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. The family of Latoya James, the 37-year-old black woman shot and killed by Camden County deputies in May 2021, will join their attorneys Monday, August 22, at 10:00 AM in front of the Camden County Courthouse (210 East 4th St. Woodbine, GA) to announce the filing of a $25 million lawsuit against Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor and those deputies involved in James’ death.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodbine, GA
State
Florida State
County
Camden County, GA
Woodbine, GA
Crime & Safety
Camden County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
City
Louisville, GA
State
Georgia State
flaglernewsweekly.com

Bunnell Police Department: Takin’ the Ride

This afternoon, the owner of a stolen gray Dodge pick-up truck in Jacksonville used technology to track the vehicle and found it stationary at the Jiffy convenience store at 700 N. State St (U.S. 1) in Bunnell. The owner called the store and confirmed the vehicle was there and asked the clerk to call 9-1-1, which they did and provided a description and direction of travel.
BUNNELL, FL
WSAV News 3

1 dead in early morning crash in Liberty County

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman died in a fatal crash in Liberty County early Monday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper David Laff, around 8:30 a.m., a woman was standing outside her vehicle on North Coastal Highway in Midway when she was struck and killed. Laff says the 32-year-old woman, driving a 2019 […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
First Coast News

School bus accident in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 8:30 a.m. there was an accident involving a school bus in Arlington at Townsend Blvd and Fort Caroline Road. No students were on the bus, according to a Duval County Public Schools spokesperson. They believe the bus services Landmark Middle School. One person was taken...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Man killed in crash on Atomic Rd. identified

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Aiken County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in Monday's crash on Atomic Rd. as forty-three-year-old Reyes Garcia of Brunswick, Georgia. A toxicology analysis on Reyes is pending. ---------- One person is dead after a collision Monday afternoon on Atomic Rd. According...
BRUNSWICK, GA
News4Jax.com

Roaches, rodents, flies: Local restaurants shut down over safety concerns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two restaurants in one shopping center were shut down a week apart because of safety concerns. First, Time Out Sports Grill on Beach Boulevard was shut down for rodent and fly activity. A week later — a neighboring restaurant was shut down for the same reason.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSAV News 3

Trevor Lawrence feeling ‘really comfortable’ in 2nd season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons are expected to emphasize the competitions for the final roster spots in Saturday’s final preseason game for both teams. That means Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, like most starters, is expected to be an observer in his return to his home state. Lawrence expressed confidence […]
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

49K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy