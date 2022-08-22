ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

WFMJ.com

Niles teachers union negotiations to continue Aug. 31

With less than a week before the expiration of their current labor agreement, representatives of the Niles City Schools sat down and negotiated with the Niles Education Association on Friday. According to the press release from Tony Perrone, President, Niles Board of Education said the district and the union representatives...
WFMJ.com

Youngstown council approves south side police substation

At Wednesday's city council meeting, Youngstown City council members voted in favor of flipping the former McDonald's property on Market Street into a police substation. Council agrees this is a way to reduce crime and implement more police programs for the community. As well as adding more officers around troubled spots in the city, allowing for a safer future for Youngstown.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
msn.com

Trumbull County humane agents seizing roosters, hens from property

GUSTAVUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Humane agents with the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County are currently at a property on Saddler Krohler Road executing a search warrant. They will be removing multiple hens and roosters from the property and are working with the prosecutor to determine whether or not they'll be removing some dogs as well, according to AWL CEO Lori Shandor.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Council to vote on buying land for YPD South Side substation

People believe a police presence can cut down on crime. And Youngstown could get behind that theory to help increase safety on the city's south side. Councilwoman Anita Davis's idea is to use some of her earmarked America Rescue Plan dollars to buy a building on Market Street to build on police presence in her ward and on the city's south side.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
News Break
WKBN

Zoning meeting held for Warren Family Mission’s transitional home plan

The former rectory of what was Warren's St. Pius Church is where the Warren Family Mission plans to open a facility for homeless mothers and their children. But the Mission needs a zone change and originally, opposition by neighbors was widespread. But after a meeting Wednesday evening, even though no decision was made, some minds were changed.
WARREN, OH
paydayreport.com

Ohio Teachers Strikes Spread to Lordstown – Help Us Cover it

With striking Columbus teachers reaching a tentative agreement today, I am sensing a lot of deja vu of what happened in West Virginia 4 years ago when teachers won a bold strike, inspiring teachers nationwide to go on strike. Teachers throughout the state are upset over devastating property tax cuts,...
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Resurfacing projects starting on six Mahoning Co. roads Monday

Road crews in Mahoning County will be working on a number of projects through October. Six roads in Mahoning County are set for resurfacing beginning Monday. The following projects are scheduled to begin next week:. Center Street from 12th Street to State Route 14. 12th Street from Middletown Road to...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH

