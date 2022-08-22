Read full article on original website
State auditor’s report finds issue within treasurer’s office
The office of the Ohio auditor late last week released its annual audit of Mahoning County's government, and for the most part, it was clean. There was one issue in the treasurer's office.
Niles teachers union negotiations to continue Aug. 31
With less than a week before the expiration of their current labor agreement, representatives of the Niles City Schools sat down and negotiated with the Niles Education Association on Friday. According to the press release from Tony Perrone, President, Niles Board of Education said the district and the union representatives...
Canfield city manager placed on paid leave
Canfield City Manager Wade Calhoun and another city employee have been placed on paid leave but no one at this point will say why.
Swastikas, other graffiti found on Trumbull County road
A Vernon Township man hopes that whoever vandalized the street he lives on thinks twice before he or she does it again.
Prosecution files motion to dismiss charges against Trumbull Co. Commissioner Niki Frenchko
Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko may have a case against her dismissed. Assistant Portage County Prosecutor Raymond Srp is asking for the charge of disturbing a lawful meeting against Frenchko to be dismissed. A copy of the filing says Srp "moves the court to dismiss this case without prejudice. For...
Commissioner Niki Frenchko’s criminal case dismissed
Trumbull County Commissioner Michele "Niki" Frenchko has had her criminal case dismissed.
Youngstown council approves south side police substation
At Wednesday's city council meeting, Youngstown City council members voted in favor of flipping the former McDonald's property on Market Street into a police substation. Council agrees this is a way to reduce crime and implement more police programs for the community. As well as adding more officers around troubled spots in the city, allowing for a safer future for Youngstown.
Ursuline locked down after teenager poses as student
Someone who did not attend the school was inside the building, dressed and posing as a student.
Trumbull County humane agents seizing roosters, hens from property
GUSTAVUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Humane agents with the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County are currently at a property on Saddler Krohler Road executing a search warrant. They will be removing multiple hens and roosters from the property and are working with the prosecutor to determine whether or not they'll be removing some dogs as well, according to AWL CEO Lori Shandor.
Council to vote on buying land for YPD South Side substation
People believe a police presence can cut down on crime. And Youngstown could get behind that theory to help increase safety on the city's south side. Councilwoman Anita Davis's idea is to use some of her earmarked America Rescue Plan dollars to buy a building on Market Street to build on police presence in her ward and on the city's south side.
Vallourec furnace destroys guns seized by Youngstown Police Department
Guns seized by the police department dating back to 1993 met their maker Thursday: the furnace at Vallourec Steel.
Zoning meeting held for Warren Family Mission’s transitional home plan
The former rectory of what was Warren's St. Pius Church is where the Warren Family Mission plans to open a facility for homeless mothers and their children. But the Mission needs a zone change and originally, opposition by neighbors was widespread. But after a meeting Wednesday evening, even though no decision was made, some minds were changed.
Mahoning County indictments: Aug. 25, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Ohio Teachers Strikes Spread to Lordstown – Help Us Cover it
With striking Columbus teachers reaching a tentative agreement today, I am sensing a lot of deja vu of what happened in West Virginia 4 years ago when teachers won a bold strike, inspiring teachers nationwide to go on strike. Teachers throughout the state are upset over devastating property tax cuts,...
Resurfacing projects starting on six Mahoning Co. roads Monday
Road crews in Mahoning County will be working on a number of projects through October. Six roads in Mahoning County are set for resurfacing beginning Monday. The following projects are scheduled to begin next week:. Center Street from 12th Street to State Route 14. 12th Street from Middletown Road to...
Mohawk Schools respond to investigation
An investigation tonight in the Mohawk School District involving members of the high school football team
Huntington, United Way collect backpacks for Mahoning Valley, Mercer County students
Huntington Bank and United Way teamed up to help students throughout the Valley return to school by collecting backpacks to donate to students throughout Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, and Mercer Counties on Wednesday afternoon. The bank hosted a Stuff the Bus event at the Huntington Bank on Boardman-Poland Road in Boardman....
VALLEY COVID-19 UPDATE: Cases slightly rise in Columbiana County, but drop in others
COVID-19 cases are continuing to slightly decline in Trumbull and Mahoning Counties, but Columbiana County is seeing a slight increase in case numbers. This week, Mahoning County is reporting an even 800 cases (349.8 per 100k) Trumbull County is reporting 668 cases (337.4 per 100k) and Columbiana County is reporting 362 cases (355.3 per 100k).
Warren considers zoning change for transitional home for moms and kids
In Warren members of the zoning board heard testimony on two sides of an important issue. Some are in favor of a transitional home for women and children in a residential neighborhood. Others though are adamantly against it. The zoning variance is still undecided and the board is expected to...
