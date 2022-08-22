Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Lorain County job fair aims to fill substitute teacher vacancies
The Educational Service Center of Lorain County (ESC) is hosting a “Substitute Teacher Job Fair” to help fill vacancies left open due to the pandemic.
WFMJ.com
Valley school districts in need of teachers & substitutes
As the school year kicks off, Valley districts continue to face a teacher shortage and a bigger need for more substitutes. School systems are finding unique ways to fill positions at a time when students need to make up ground from lost learning during the pandemic. Mahoning County Education Service...
newsnet5
Ohio College Comeback program offers former students second chance at finishing degree, debt forgiveness
CLEVELAND — It's being called an unprecedented opportunity for roughly 15,000 former students across the Northeast Ohio region. “We really are looking for an opportunity to re-engage with these students," said Jonathan Wehner, Cleveland State University Vice President and Dean of Admissions Enrollment Management and Student Success. Eight Northeast...
wksu.org
Northeast Ohio teachers battle to get their own concerns heard in light of Columbus strike
The teachers strike in Columbus has raised awareness about a litany of issues facing those educators, but the head of the largest teachers union in Northeast Ohio says those teachers are not alone in being under-resourced. Melanie Hameed, president of the North Eastern Ohio Education Association, said teachers and other...
Cleveland Jewish News
Chabad prepares to open in Chagrin Falls
Rabbi Shneur and Simi Itzinger are preparing to open a Chabad in Chagrin Falls. The couple are from the New York City area and were appointed under the auspices of Rabbi Leibel Alevsky, executive director of Chabad of Cleveland. Simi Itzinger’s maiden name is Greenberg and she is originally from Solon.
Reconstruction continues on fire-damaged St. Anthony of Padua Elementary School
PARMA, Ohio -- Students of St. Anthony of Padua Elementary School in Parma are going to spend the 2022-2023 school year away from home, at the St. Bridget of Kildare Parish school building, also in Parma. That’s where pupils finished last school year after a major arson fire six months...
Free clothing closet for students in need expands to new space in Burton
What started as a small clothing closet being run out of a Geauga County woman's barn is now expanding to a. 2,000 sq. ft. space to store and provide gently-used clothes to students in need.
WFMJ.com
Warren Family Mission looking to turn former Diocese property into transitional home
The Warren Family Mission will be meeting with the Warren City Zoning Board of Appeals Wednesday evening to discuss their potential purchase of a former Diocese property to transform it into a transitional home for women and children. Warren Family Mission Public Relations Director Dominic Mararri tells 21 News the...
coolcleveland.com
The Great Geauga County Fair Celebrates Its Bicentennial
The Great Geauga County Fair officially uses the world “great” in its name, and it’s earned the right to do so. Not only is it huge, but it’s also Ohio’s oldest county fair, celebrating its bicentennial this year. So come on out and celebrate with it over the next six days as it puts the period on the summer season.
4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron Area
If you're craving some mouthwatering barbecue, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for delicious ribs with tender meat that falls right off the bone, you can't go wrong with this local favorite in Cuyahoga Falls. In addition to ribs, they have great pulled pork sandwiches, brisket, and wings. As for sides, customers can't get enough of their cornbread, collard greens, and mac & cheese.
spectrumnews1.com
Mentor High School football booster club eager to be back in business
MENTOR, Ohio — Michelle Farley is the president of the Redline club, which is the Mentor High School football booster club. She can often be found at a table filled with gear the club sells to raise money for the program. What You Need To Know. High school football...
Kent State University students react to President Biden's loan forgiveness announcement
KENT, Ohio — President Joe Biden announced the details of his student loan forgiveness plan Wednesday and students at Kent State University had some strong reactions. "Coming from not having a lot of money and coming to college and worrying about having to pay those back, it's a very stressful situation. I told my Mom, I'm going to continue to go to school as long as I can," a senior Pell Grant recipient said.
mahoningmatters.com
After leaving corporate career, Youngstown entrepreneur bet on herself and won
Ashlyn Symone, a native of Youngstown’s East Side and a Youngstown State University alumna, has a story many can admire. After earning her marketing and communications degree with honors in 2018, her entrepreneurial desires led her down a path of self-reliance and determination. Equipped with a knack for strategic thinking and creative design, she left her job and took on all the risks of becoming her own boss.
Northeast Ohio reacts to Biden's student loan debt forgiveness proposal
Northeast Ohio students and residents had mixed reactions to President Biden's proposal Wednesday to forgive up to $10,000 in student loan debt.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Ten Ohio counties have banned large scale wind and solar
Ten Ohio counties have banned large-scale wind and solar farms, and two more are currently considering a ban. This was enabled by Ohio putting into law SB 52 in the fall of 2021. This news was brought to the attention of pv magazine USA by local reporters at the Ohio...
Cuyahoga, Lorain among 10 Northeast Ohio counties at CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — For the fifth straight week, Cuyahoga County remains at a high community level for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC reports that Cuyahoga County has a COVID case rate of 207.44 per 100,000 residents, which is down slightly from last week. The county also posted a rate of 14.9 new COVID-related hospital admissions per capita over the past seven days.
youngstownlive.com
Fall Into FUN: 2022’s Must-Do Fall Events in Youngstown, Ohio!
Gather ‘round the fire and get the hot dogs and s’mores ready, because fall is almost here!. Youngstown, Ohio (and the Mahoning Valley in general) is a must-visit location when it comes to fall-themed family-friendly events and unique activities! We’ve got world-class farmers markets, nationally recognized corn mazes, and much more! So grab your calendar, and start planning all the fun things you want to be a part of this fall season!
Century-old local restaurant expands, starts market
li will be on hand to offer remarks, and The Lisbon Chamber of Commerce will conduct the ribbon cutting ceremony at the back of the restaurant on State Route 45 in Lisbon.
cleveland19.com
Mother begs for change as her son, other children live in county office building with no where to go
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood mother said she is at a loss for how to help her son and several other at-risk children who are currently living downtown inside a county office building. We first uncovered children staying overnight in the Jane Edna Hunter building in 2020 as a...
