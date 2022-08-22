ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burton, OH

Valley school districts in need of teachers & substitutes

As the school year kicks off, Valley districts continue to face a teacher shortage and a bigger need for more substitutes. School systems are finding unique ways to fill positions at a time when students need to make up ground from lost learning during the pandemic. Mahoning County Education Service...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Chabad prepares to open in Chagrin Falls

Rabbi Shneur and Simi Itzinger are preparing to open a Chabad in Chagrin Falls. The couple are from the New York City area and were appointed under the auspices of Rabbi Leibel Alevsky, executive director of Chabad of Cleveland. Simi Itzinger's maiden name is Greenberg and she is originally from Solon.
coolcleveland.com

The Great Geauga County Fair Celebrates Its Bicentennial

The Great Geauga County Fair officially uses the world "great" in its name, and it's earned the right to do so. Not only is it huge, but it's also Ohio's oldest county fair, celebrating its bicentennial this year. So come on out and celebrate with it over the next six days as it puts the period on the summer season.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron Area

If you're craving some mouthwatering barbecue, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for delicious ribs with tender meat that falls right off the bone, you can't go wrong with this local favorite in Cuyahoga Falls. In addition to ribs, they have great pulled pork sandwiches, brisket, and wings. As for sides, customers can't get enough of their cornbread, collard greens, and mac & cheese.
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Mentor High School football booster club eager to be back in business

MENTOR, Ohio — Michelle Farley is the president of the Redline club, which is the Mentor High School football booster club. She can often be found at a table filled with gear the club sells to raise money for the program. What You Need To Know. High school football...
MENTOR, OH
WKYC

Kent State University students react to President Biden's loan forgiveness announcement

KENT, Ohio — President Joe Biden announced the details of his student loan forgiveness plan Wednesday and students at Kent State University had some strong reactions. "Coming from not having a lot of money and coming to college and worrying about having to pay those back, it's a very stressful situation. I told my Mom, I'm going to continue to go to school as long as I can," a senior Pell Grant recipient said.
KENT, OH
mahoningmatters.com

After leaving corporate career, Youngstown entrepreneur bet on herself and won

Ashlyn Symone, a native of Youngstown's East Side and a Youngstown State University alumna, has a story many can admire. After earning her marketing and communications degree with honors in 2018, her entrepreneurial desires led her down a path of self-reliance and determination. Equipped with a knack for strategic thinking and creative design, she left her job and took on all the risks of becoming her own boss.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
pv-magazine-usa.com

Ten Ohio counties have banned large scale wind and solar

Ten Ohio counties have banned large-scale wind and solar farms, and two more are currently considering a ban. This was enabled by Ohio putting into law SB 52 in the fall of 2021. This news was brought to the attention of pv magazine USA by local reporters at the Ohio...
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Cuyahoga, Lorain among 10 Northeast Ohio counties at CDC's high community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — For the fifth straight week, Cuyahoga County remains at a high community level for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC reports that Cuyahoga County has a COVID case rate of 207.44 per 100,000 residents, which is down slightly from last week. The county also posted a rate of 14.9 new COVID-related hospital admissions per capita over the past seven days.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
youngstownlive.com

Fall Into FUN: 2022’s Must-Do Fall Events in Youngstown, Ohio!

Gather 'round the fire and get the hot dogs and s'mores ready, because fall is almost here!. Youngstown, Ohio (and the Mahoning Valley in general) is a must-visit location when it comes to fall-themed family-friendly events and unique activities! We've got world-class farmers markets, nationally recognized corn mazes, and much more! So grab your calendar, and start planning all the fun things you want to be a part of this fall season!
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

