ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, injured in California crash

By Cindy Von Quednow
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TFgMX_0hQzUQnt00
Scott Disick poses as he makes a store appearance at Windsor Smith at Chadstone Shopping Centre on Nov. 1, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Scott Barbour/Getty… Read More

(KTLA) – Scott Disick, the ex-boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian, was injured in a solo crash Sunday.

The crash occurred in a neighborhood in Calabasas, a city in Los Angeles County’s San Fernando Valley, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say Disick was the only person in the vehicle. He suffered a minor injury and declined medical treatment, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Disick’s Lamborghini rolled over during the crash, TMZ reported. He was apparently driving in The Oaks gated community when he smashed into a stone mailbox, according to the agency.

“It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” officials said in a news release Monday.

The 39-year-old was picked up from the crash scene by family members and his vehicle was towed.

Additional details have not been released.

Disick and Kardashian, who have three children together, separated in 2015.

Kardashian married drummer Travis Barker in May.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Man dies after shooting at Ellis Avenue gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a 43-year-old man was shot and killed at a gas station. The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Ellis Avenue on Thursday, August 25. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Ray Keys, was found lying on the parking lot near the air pump. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Alligator captured at Laurel Popeye’s restaurant

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – An alligator must really love that chicken from Popeye’s! Recent rainy weather may be the reason an alligator turned up at a Popeye’s restaurant in Laurel on Monday, August 22. City officials said restaurant staff noticed the unusual guest in the drive-thru lane. The three-foot gator turned up at the restaurant […]
LAUREL, MS
StyleCaster

Scott’s New GF Is 20 Years Older Than His Exes—Meet Who He’s Dating Now

As one of Hollywood’s most famous playboys, fans have always been curious about Scott Disick’s girlfriend and who he’s dating now. Scott became an overnight celebrity 2007 when he made his reality TV debut as Kourtney Kardashian’s on-again, off-again boyfriend on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Scott and Kourtney—who share three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign—went on to date on and off for nine years before their final breakup in 2015. Kourtney went on to get engaged to her longtime neighbor, Travis Barker, while Scott went on to date several models almost half his age. During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
City
Calabasas, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Calabasas, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
TMZ.com

Scott Disick's Lamborghini Flipped on It's Side in Crash Photos

7:49 PM PT -- We've now obtained photos of Scott's banged up Lamborghini ... and he's lucky he made it out with only minor injuries. It appears Disick, who was driving in The Oaks gated community, smashed into a stone mailbox, possibly the reason the vehicle flipped. Scott Disick was...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian Thinks Ex Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart Are A ‘Good Match’

What a tangled web they weave! After being spotted holding hands following a romantic date on Sunday, Aug. 21, Scott Disick, 39, and Kimberly Stewart, 43, are dating. So what does Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 43 — who has known Kimberly since they attended Buckley School together over 20 years ago — think of his new romance? HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned from two separate sources that she is all about it!
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kourtney & Travis Just Flew Commercial After Kylie Was Slammed For Taking a Private Jet For ‘17 Minutes’

Click here to read the full article. Riding first class? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker just flew on a commercial plane. The spotting comes a week after reports emerged that her sister Kylie Jenner used her private jet for 17 minutes. TMZ reported that the newlywed couple flew to Spokane, Washington on August 6, 2022. Kourtney and Travis went on an Alaskan Air trip from LAX up to the Pacific Northwest with Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope Disick, and niece, North West. All of them were wearing their masks and hoodies. TMZ reports that Kourtney and Travis have a home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and...
SPOKANE, WA
Page Six

Scott Disick ‘excommunicated’ by Kardashians after Travis Barker wedding

Scott Disick’s relationship with the Kardashians has continued to be strained following his ex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s nuptials. A source close to the Talentless founder tells Page Six exclusively that he has been somewhat “excommunicated” by the family as they continue to focus on the Blink-182 drummer. “Ever since Kourtney got married, he doesn’t spend as much time with that whole group,” our insider shares. “He’s been kind of excommunicated because the priority is Travis. “He had to regroup who his relationships are.” A second source, however, noted that Disick has been filming with the famous family despite being “distanced” from them. Reps for...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Vacations With Daughter North and Family in Idaho Following Split From Pete Davidson: See Photos

Summer fun! Kim Kardashian traveled to Idaho to spend time with her family following her recent split from Pete Davidson. The Skims founder, 41, chronicled her outdoor adventures in what appeared to be Coeur d’Alene, Idaho — where her sister Kourtney Kardashian and brother-in-law Travis Barker have a vacation home — as she spent time with friends and family, including 9-year-old daughter North. “It’s the screaming for me lol,” Kim wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, August 15, alongside a video of her learning to wakeboard during an outing on a lake.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#San Fernando Valley#Alcohol#The Sheriff S Department#Lamborghini#Tmz#Oaks
Page Six

Scott Disick dating Rod Stewart’s daughter Kimberly

Scott Disick has seemingly rekindled his romance with former fling Kimberly Stewart. The “Flip It Like Disick” alum, 39, and model, 43, have been spotted hanging out together in Los Angeles on multiple occasions over the past week. The rumored couple was photographed on Aug. 17 out to lunch in Beverly Hills, and Disick appeared to be a total gentleman as he was seen opening the car door for his lady. Disick and Kimberly, who is the daughter of rocker Rod Stewart, fueled the fire even more with a sighting in Santa Monica on Sunday. The pair did not try to hide the fact...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In Black Corset Top At Kylie Cosmetics Party With Travis Barker

The KarJenner clan was out in full force for the launch of Kylie Cosmetics’ latest line of Kylie Lip Kits – including the eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian. Kourt, 43, attended the bash at Ulta Beauty in Los Angles, rolling up to the party in a fierce black corset top and flowy black pants. Kourtney wasn’t alone, as she brought her husband, Travis Barker. Travis, 46, wore what appeared to be a satin sleeveless top emblazed with a vivid print of a punk rock girl. The drummer sported some serious black boots, black pants, and a chain around his neck.
CELEBRITIES
People

Scott Disick Flips Car in Speeding-Related Accident as Sheriffs Say 'Alcohol Was Not a Factor'

Scott Disick was involved in a car accident in Calabasas, California. According to a release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau, deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station responded to an incident on Sunday involving the 39-year-old Kardashians star. Officials arrived on the scene and "contacted the driver, Scott Disick who was the sole occupant of the vehicle."
CALABASAS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

North West begs Kim Kardashian to delete video of her singing

North West has begged her mother Kim Kardashian to stop filming her in a new video.The nine-year-old daughter of the SKIMS mogul and Kanye West has previously called out paparazzi on a number of occasions for taking pictures of her.In a post shared to Kardashian’s Instagram on Thursday (18 August), the reality TV star gave followers a sneak peek at her daughter’s singing in the car.Kardashian smiled and laughed as she filmed her daughter in the backseat singing along to Bruno Mars’ “Versace”. Also sitting beside her was Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope, 10.At one point, Kardashian is heard telling...
CELEBRITIES
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor declares local emergency due to flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba declared a local emergency due the risk of flash flooding in Jackson.  The severe weather may include risk of minor to moderate river flash flooding, threat of structural damage, and obstruction to roadways and bridges. There is the possibility of additional excessive rainfall.  Local assistance might be […]
JACKSON, MS
The Independent

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seen flying commercial after family was criticised for private jet use

It looks like Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t want to follow in the steps of either of her little sisters and is seemingly a bit more aware of her carbon footprint.The Poosh founder made headlines this weekend when she and new husband Travis Barker were spotted on a commercial flight from LAX to Spokane, Washington, reports TMZ. The outlet notes that the duo was seen on an Alaskan Air flight and that Penelope and North were also on board.Kardashian and Barker have a home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, which is less than an hour from Spokane by car.While flying commercial is...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

36K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy