NJ Holding $5.9 Billion in Unclaimed Assets — Search for Your Name
Over the course of just one year, the New Jersey Department of the Treasury's Unclaimed Property Administration returned a record $163 million in assets to rightful owners. The office still has billions of dollars in unclaimed assets on its hands, and some may have your name on it. By law,...
Cat Country 107.3
How low will gas prices go in New Jersey? A new prediction
When gas prices hit $5 a gallon in New Jersey in early June, there were concerns about prices at the pump climbing to $6 a gallon during the middle of the summer. But then demand suddenly started dropping and the cost of gasoline has been going down ever since. Tom...
Send A South Jersey Teacher Lasagna To Celebrate New School Year
It's almost time for the kids to head back to school here in the Garden State. That means it's time for teachers to get back into the classrooms. Summer's almost over which means their free time is just about gone until next year. You've heard of bringing good ole' teach an apple on the first day of school. What about taking it up a notch in the form of food New Jersey knows best: Italian!
New Jersey Beach Named The Absolute Best On The East Coast
New Jersey prides itself on great beaches, so this should make us happy. A well-known beach website has named one New Jersey beach the best beach on the entire East Coast. Of course, we are from the Garden State, so there must be something we can find wrong with this news, right?
3D Printed Houses Are Coming To New Jersey To Make Homes Affordable
When I first heard about this strange phenomenon called a 3D printer and what it could do I could not wrap my mind around it. They are nothing short of a miracle. These printers can build everything from school projects to prosthetic limbs. Now, they may just solve the affordable housing crisis.
Life expectancy plummets in New Jersey
A majority of New Jersey residents will not see their 80th birthday. New federal data shows life expectancy has dropped from 80.1 years in 2019 to 77.5 years in 2020. It follows a national trend that shows Americans, in general, are not living as long now as we did just a few years ago.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/26
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect after 4 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday. At the Shore.
We Have The Ultimate Best New Jersey Burger Guide
New Jersey is the diner capital of the world, so we better have some really good burgers in the Garden State, and we do. If there's a good burger to be eaten, we want to know where it is, and now the ultimate New Jersey burger guide is here for you.
15 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About New Jersey
New Jersey is one of the most controversial states in the entire country and an interesting one at that! Our very own state is one of those love or hate kinds of topics. You meet people from the area who absolutely love New Jersey and never want to leave. Then, there are plenty of others that just can’t stand the topic of all things New Jersey.
America’s Oldest Standing, Operating Lighthouse is right Here in NJ
MIDDLETOWN — A beacon made of stone that was once pummeled by American rebels against the British Army during the Revolutionary War still stands at the tip of what is now a national park in New Jersey. The Sandy Hook Lighthouse, which to this day signals the entry to...
Did Danny Devito Just Settle NJ’s Pork Roll vs. Taylor Ham Debate?
It’s an argument New Jerseyans can never quite settle: the Case of Taylor ham vs. Pork roll. North Jerseyans insist that the breakfast food is called “Taylor Ham.” South Jersey says the meat is “Pork Roll.” Central Jersey (yes, there IS one, that’s not what we’re debating right now!) as always, is a weird mix of both sides.
I Can’t Believe How Easy It Was To Fight This Ticket I Got In New Jersey
For me it was about three yarrs ago, I was clocked doing 85 in a 55, ouch!. Now, my saying is if you're going to get a speeding ticket, at least make it worth it. In that instance I was running pretty late for work, and legitimately thought the speed limit was 70 MPH, so the officer was pretty lenient with me.
Hamilton Township, NJ To Form Academy For The Performing Arts
Hamilton Township Mayor Charles Cain is very excited about a new collaborative project that is in the early stages of development. The Hamilton Township Committee and the local executive and public schools branches are committed to transforming the former Duberson School into a state-of-the-art academy for the performing arts. “Growing...
NJ State Troopers Rescue 11 From Sinking Boat in Ocean County
Quick-acting state troopers are being credited with rescuing eleven people from a sinking boat in Ocean County earlier this month. Authorities say on the afternoon of Sunday, August 14th, five state troopers assigned to a station in Ocean County observed a vessel in distress in the Point Pleasant Canal. As...
Dumped Cats Leave May’s Landing’s Funny Farm Rescue in a Tough Spot
As the video begins, you can tell that Laurie Zaleski is annoyed and frustrated. The founder and president of Funny Farm Rescue in Mays Landing is standing outside the rescue with Cindy, a woman she identifies as the volunteer in charge of cats. The video, which appears on Funny Farm's Facebook page, was shot at about 7 am Tuesday.
Officials: Forked River, NJ man goes on shoplifting, burglary spree
LACEY — A 43-year-old Forked River man was arrested and charged after going on a bizarre shoplifting and burglary spree, according to officials. Ocean County Prosecutors and Lacey Township police say that on Aug. 1, Brian Salters entered a Wawa convenience store and stole an energy drink. Officials said...
Cops In Deptford, NJ, Arrest Lady For Bank Robbery At Traffic Stop
I've never realized this fact before today, but if you work at a bank, kudos to you. You actually have a pretty dangerous job. The people who work at Republic Bank in Deptford, Gloucester County know that to be true after a robbery took place on Sunday, August 21st. Reportedly,...
