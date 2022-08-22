Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Car hits bull on Highway 2
NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City Fire and Rescue was called to Highway 2 east of the weigh station around 4:17 a.m. on Thursday where a bull had been hit by a car. There was airbag deployment in the Otoe County-plated car, but the driver was able to walk away with suspected minor injuries.
klkntv.com
Fremont man accused of driving boat drunk in accident that killed Omaha woman
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An arrest has been made nearly three months after the body of an Omaha woman was found in the Missouri River. On Tuesday, 22-year-old Garret Vanderheiden of Fremont, was charged by the Harrison County Attorney’s Office in Iowa with involuntary manslaughter. He was also...
News Channel Nebraska
Two semis wreck in Dodge County
AMES, Neb. -- A two-vehicle wreck affected traffic in eastern Nebraska Monday morning. It happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and County Road 14 Boulevard about a mile west of the community of Ames. Dodge County Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook page that the crash involved two...
KETV.com
Semi-truck tips over on Omaha interstate ramp, causes Tuesday delays
OMAHA, Neb. — A semi-truck tipped over on an interstate ramp in Omaha early Tuesday, leading to delays during the morning rush hour. The crash happened on the I-80 off-ramp to northbound 13th Street around 1:30 a.m. Officials said one person was seriously injured. Police closed the ramp shortly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KETV.com
18-year-old arrested for murder of woman outside Plattsmouth
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — Cass County Nebraska investigators arrested an 18-year-old man Thursday for the murder of a woman in her home south of Plattsmouth. Jabari Parsons is held on suspicion of first degree murder in the death of Mary Blackwell. Blackwell, 55, was found in the living room of...
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Iowa boating accident
A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.
klkntv.com
WATCH: Woman trashes Lincoln McDonald’s
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are asking for help solving two cases, including an assault at a McDonald’s. Police are looking for two women who they say assaulted an employee and a customer at the McDonald’s at 11th Street and Saunders Avenue. On May 8, the...
knopnews2.com
One dead after two vehicle crash in eastern Nebraska
BUTLER COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was killed and three others were injured in a two vehicle crash in Butler County on Sunday evening. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, the collision happened around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 66, about 11 miles north of Seward.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man faces charges following accident
A Fremont man was arrested on several charges after a Sunday night accident on U.S. Highway 30 and County Road 6, west of North Bend. Wilbert Dubon Garcia, 21, was driving a Mazda west on Highway 30 when his vehicle crossed the center line, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
KETV.com
Man critically hurt in stabbing during large fight at Lincoln apartment complex
LINCOLN, Neb. — A fight at a north Lincoln apartment sent a stabbing victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Lincoln police. Officers responded to a fight involving at least six people around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Officers found a 39-year-old stabbing victim at the scene at...
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in crash near Cortland
BEATRICE – One person was taken to a Lincoln hospital from an accident south of Cortland Friday, where a vehicle crossed over the median of U.S. Highway 77. Gage County Sheriff’s deputies say a 2016 Nissan Rogue driven by 37-year-old Valerie Jinright, of Beatrice, was northbound on the highway when her vehicle hydroplaned on wet pavement. The S-U-V spun across the paved median into southbound traffic, where it collided with a 2022 Dodge Ram Truck driven by 56-year-old Michael Ferm, of Winter Springs, Florida.
Omaha motorcyclists die after fatal crash in rural Harrison County
Two people died after a single-vehicle motorcycle accident in rural Harrison County on Sunday morning, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWT
Former Omaha Police officer arrested after robbery, carjacking
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former city police officer, fired from the force six years ago, has been arrested for robbery. According to the OPD report, former officer Wendy Redding, 48, was involved in a carjacking. Redding was fired from the Omaha Police Department in 2016 after 22 years with the force.
WOWT
1 injured after car catches fire in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scary sights and sounds in a north Omaha parking lot early Tuesday afternoon. A vehicle fire near 30th and Ames sent one person to the hospital and spectators scurried for cover. An SUV was fully engulfed in flames. The fire and heat led to several mini...
klin.com
Man In Critical Condition After Falling Off Box Truck
A man suffered critical head injuries after Lincoln Police say he fell off a truck around 1:20 Tuesday afternoon near 80th and Old Cheney Road. “A four-person crew of subcontractors was in the area painting fire hydrants,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer.’. He says the victim and an additional...
klkntv.com
Body found on top of Lincoln business Smoking Gun Jerky
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An investigation is underway after a body was found on top of a Lincoln business Sunday afternoon near 48th and R Streets. Police say someone saw the 24-year-old’s remains on the roof of Smoking Gun Jerky around 3:30 p.m. Authorities are still waiting for...
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: Norfolk man killed in Butler County car accident
DAVID CITY, Neb. -- One person is dead after a two-vehicle accident in east central Nebraska. The Butler County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened Sunday evening at the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 66. The Sheriff's Office said during the investigation and after they received an eye witness...
KETV.com
Trial date ordered for fired Nebraska State Patrol employee accused of stealing drug evidence
LINCOLN, Neb. — A fired Nebraska State Patrol employee's trial starts in February, according to federal court records. During a court hearing Tuesday morning, a judge ordered the trial in the case against Anna Idigima and her boyfriend, George Weaver, Jr. Idigima was an evidence tech at NSP. She...
1011now.com
Man shot in north Lincoln parking lot
Food Bank of Lincoln helping feed kids heading back to school. For just over 40 years, the Food Bank of Lincoln has supported thousands of families across 16 counties in Southeastern Nebraska. Updated: 12 hours ago. Meet Bella! You can meet her and other animals at the Pieloch Pet Adoption...
1011now.com
Officials investigate body discovered in northwest Otoe County
Food Bank of Lincoln helping feed kids heading back to school. For just over 40 years, the Food Bank of Lincoln has supported thousands of families across 16 counties in Southeastern Nebraska. Updated: 15 hours ago. Lincoln Police were called to a parking lot near 27th and Superior on a...
Comments / 0