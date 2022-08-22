Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Ungaro details lawsuit to allow Independent state rep run
"We're doing everything we were supposed to do. We dotted our Is, crossed our Ts, we got the proper signatures," said Poland Township trustee Eric Ungaro. He's taking the Mahoning County Board of Elections to court as he tries to run for state rep as an independent. The board said...
State auditor’s report finds issue within treasurer’s office
The office of the Ohio auditor late last week released its annual audit of Mahoning County's government, and for the most part, it was clean. There was one issue in the treasurer's office.
paydayreport.com
Ohio Teachers Strikes Spread to Lordstown – Help Us Cover it
With striking Columbus teachers reaching a tentative agreement today, I am sensing a lot of deja vu of what happened in West Virginia 4 years ago when teachers won a bold strike, inspiring teachers nationwide to go on strike. Teachers throughout the state are upset over devastating property tax cuts,...
Ohio board OK’s language for two constitutional amendments for Nov. 8 election, as opponents consider legal challenges
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Ballot Board approved language for two issues that voters are expected to decide on Nov. 8. Issue 1 will ask voters whether they want to require courts to consider public safety when setting monetary bail. Issue 2 would bar non-citizens from voting in state...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bill to stop banning of “thin blue line” flags was introduced into Ohio legislature
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill prohibiting landlords from banning the “thin blue line” flag was introduced into the Ohio House of Representatives. The “thin blue line” flag has been used as a symbol of support for law enforcement across the nation. House Bill 712, introduced...
hometownstations.com
Lima NAACP speaking out against Ohio's permitless carry law
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima chapter of the NAACP speaking out against Ohio's new "permitless carry" law. The Lima chapter believes that the new law, which allows qualifying adults to carry a firearm without the same requirements as a CCW permit, is too loose. With the amount of gun violence that the city has seen in the last year, the NAACP says that they believe this new law could create new concerns in Lima and that people of color could be treated unfairly.
Lisbon Village council finally decides on chicken ordinance
It's official: the village of Lisbon will now allow chickens into the village.
WFMJ.com
Prosecution files motion to dismiss charges against Trumbull Co. Commissioner Niki Frenchko
Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko may have a case against her dismissed. Assistant Portage County Prosecutor Raymond Srp is asking for the charge of disturbing a lawful meeting against Frenchko to be dismissed. A copy of the filing says Srp "moves the court to dismiss this case without prejudice. For...
WFMJ.com
Mike Kelly, PA lawmakers demand investigation into 'explicit' books in school libraries
Pennsylvania Representative Mike Kelly is among multiple Republican Pennsylvania lawmakers demanding an investigation into books they describe as "explicit" circulating in libraries at Pennsylvania schools. A letter written by Representative Fred Keller and signed by the lawmakers was sent to Governor Tom Wolf and PA Department of Education (PDE) Acting...
We called the press policies of J.D. Vance and Ron DeSantis fascist, and readers thanked us: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stumped for Senate candidate J.D. Vance in Ohio last week, cleveland.com reporters were not there because of ridiculous restrictions that DeSantis and Vance placed on anyone covering the event. We’re talking about the attempt to restrict the press on Today in Ohio....
erienewsnow.com
Do you recognize this man? Ohio officials hope clay facial reconstruction will help solve cold case
Ohio authorities are hoping to identify a man whose remains were found 35 years ago and have released images of a facial reconstruction in the hopes that someone may recognize him. The man's partial skeletal remains were discovered on September 10, 1987, near Mount Hope Cemetery in Youngstown, Ohio, according...
WFMJ.com
Niles teachers union negotiations to continue Aug. 31
With less than a week before the expiration of their current labor agreement, representatives of the Niles City Schools sat down and negotiated with the Niles Education Association on Friday. According to the press release from Tony Perrone, President, Niles Board of Education said the district and the union representatives...
Your 2022 Ohio Midterm Election Guide
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. The 2022 Ohio midterms are coming up soon, so we made you […] The post Your 2022 Ohio Midterm Election Guide appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
New documents tie a prominent Cleveland restauranteur to House Bill 6: Capitol Letter
Close ties: New documents reveal a close relationship between Cleveland restaurateur Tony George and FirstEnergy in the House Bill 6 bribery scheme, with George acting as an intermediary between top FirstEnergy officials and now-indicted former House Speaker Larry Householder, Jeremy Pelzer writes. George, who has extensive financial connections with FirstEnergy, was so close to Householder and FirstEnergy executives that they together attended Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration in 2017, according to Tracy Aston, FirstEnergy’s assistant controller, in a deposition transcript made public Friday in a state filing by the office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel.
WFMJ.com
FBI, Ohio Attorney General's office, Lordstown police conduct raid at mobile home
Law enforcement agents at the state, local and federal levels descended upon a Lordstown mobile home Thursday morning. Lordstown police confirm they, along with the Ohio Attorney General's office and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at the Imperial Communities mobile home community. No arrests were...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown council approves south side police substation
At Wednesday's city council meeting, Youngstown City council members voted in favor of flipping the former McDonald's property on Market Street into a police substation. Council agrees this is a way to reduce crime and implement more police programs for the community. As well as adding more officers around troubled spots in the city, allowing for a safer future for Youngstown.
Looking for jobs in all the wrong places: Ohio policymakers’ misguided belief in natural gas
If you’re looking for economic development that will deliver job growth, increase local commerce, and improve quality of life, you can’t do much worse than natural gas extraction, gas-fired power plants, and infrastructure. They don’t provide many jobs and they impose serious costs that discourage other kinds of job-creating economic activity. Apart from contributing to […] The post Looking for jobs in all the wrong places: Ohio policymakers’ misguided belief in natural gas appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
No action needed: Power bills going down for 500K Ohioans
Thousands of people in Northeast Ohio have seen their electric bills skyrocket.
WCPO
Ohio House Bill 6 scandal settlement payments coming soon, but isn’t over yet
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans are starting to receive notices that they are eligible to receive money from the FirstEnergy House Bill 6 scandal, but it is long from over. FirstEnergy and Energy Harbor reached a $49 million class action settlement to claims that they "influenced the passage of a law," which in turn increased the price of electricity, according to Ohio Electricity Litigation.
Mahoning County indictments: Aug. 25, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
