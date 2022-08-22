ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

WFMJ.com

Ungaro details lawsuit to allow Independent state rep run

"We're doing everything we were supposed to do. We dotted our Is, crossed our Ts, we got the proper signatures," said Poland Township trustee Eric Ungaro. He's taking the Mahoning County Board of Elections to court as he tries to run for state rep as an independent. The board said...
paydayreport.com

Ohio Teachers Strikes Spread to Lordstown – Help Us Cover it

With striking Columbus teachers reaching a tentative agreement today, I am sensing a lot of deja vu of what happened in West Virginia 4 years ago when teachers won a bold strike, inspiring teachers nationwide to go on strike. Teachers throughout the state are upset over devastating property tax cuts,...
hometownstations.com

Lima NAACP speaking out against Ohio's permitless carry law

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima chapter of the NAACP speaking out against Ohio's new "permitless carry" law. The Lima chapter believes that the new law, which allows qualifying adults to carry a firearm without the same requirements as a CCW permit, is too loose. With the amount of gun violence that the city has seen in the last year, the NAACP says that they believe this new law could create new concerns in Lima and that people of color could be treated unfairly.
WFMJ.com

Niles teachers union negotiations to continue Aug. 31

With less than a week before the expiration of their current labor agreement, representatives of the Niles City Schools sat down and negotiated with the Niles Education Association on Friday. According to the press release from Tony Perrone, President, Niles Board of Education said the district and the union representatives...
Ohio Capital Journal

Your 2022 Ohio Midterm Election Guide

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. The 2022 Ohio midterms are coming up soon, so we made you […] The post Your 2022 Ohio Midterm Election Guide appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Cleveland.com

New documents tie a prominent Cleveland restauranteur to House Bill 6: Capitol Letter

Close ties: New documents reveal a close relationship between Cleveland restaurateur Tony George and FirstEnergy in the House Bill 6 bribery scheme, with George acting as an intermediary between top FirstEnergy officials and now-indicted former House Speaker Larry Householder, Jeremy Pelzer writes. George, who has extensive financial connections with FirstEnergy, was so close to Householder and FirstEnergy executives that they together attended Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration in 2017, according to Tracy Aston, FirstEnergy’s assistant controller, in a deposition transcript made public Friday in a state filing by the office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel.
WFMJ.com

Youngstown council approves south side police substation

At Wednesday's city council meeting, Youngstown City council members voted in favor of flipping the former McDonald's property on Market Street into a police substation. Council agrees this is a way to reduce crime and implement more police programs for the community. As well as adding more officers around troubled spots in the city, allowing for a safer future for Youngstown.
Ohio Capital Journal

Looking for jobs in all the wrong places: Ohio policymakers’ misguided belief in natural gas

If you’re looking for economic development that will deliver job growth, increase local commerce, and improve quality of life, you can’t do much worse than natural gas extraction, gas-fired power plants, and infrastructure. They don’t provide many jobs and they impose serious costs that discourage other kinds of job-creating economic activity.  Apart from contributing to […] The post Looking for jobs in all the wrong places: Ohio policymakers’ misguided belief in natural gas appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WCPO

Ohio House Bill 6 scandal settlement payments coming soon, but isn’t over yet

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans are starting to receive notices that they are eligible to receive money from the FirstEnergy House Bill 6 scandal, but it is long from over. FirstEnergy and Energy Harbor reached a $49 million class action settlement to claims that they "influenced the passage of a law," which in turn increased the price of electricity, according to Ohio Electricity Litigation.
Community Policy