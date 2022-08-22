ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

How major US stock indexes fared Monday 8/22/2022

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street, extending the market’s losses amid worries about inflation and the path ahead for the economy.

The S&P 500 shed 2.1% Monday, its biggest drop since mid-June. Some 95% of stocks in the benchmark index lost ground. It finished in the red last week, breaking a four-week winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell.

Technology companies and retailers had some of the heaviest losses. Investors are looking ahead to this week’s Federal Reserve conference.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 90.49 points, or 2.1%, to 4,137.99.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 643.13 points, or 1.9%, to 33,063.61.

The Nasdaq fell 323.64 points, or 2.5%, to 12,381.57.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 41.60 points, or 2.1%, to 1,915.74.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 628.19 points, or 13.2%.

The Dow is down 3,274.69 points, or 9%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,263.40 points, or 20.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 329.57 points, or 14.7%.

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Stock Market Today: Dow Sheds 1,000 Points as Tough Talking Powell Tanks Tech

Investing.com -- The Dow closed sharply lower Friday, driven by a meltdown in tech after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell signaled that higher for longer interest rates would be needed to rein in inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 3%, or 1,000 points, the Nasdaq was down 3.9% and...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

The 2 Nasdaq Stocks to Watch Wednesday

Nasdaq futures moved slightly higher Wednesday morning. II-VI shares climbed following an upbeat earnings report. Petco Health suffered share-price declines as it cut guidance. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock Indexes#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
Stock News

Economic Cycle Outlook for Possible Bottoming Time for U.S. Stocks

As U.S. stocks have fallen one after another since mid-August, investors have also become concerned about how to characterize the rally in U.S. stocks since mid-June as a bear market rally or a reversal of a historic bottom. This time, we take a historical perspective and use the U.S. economic cycle to speculate on the timing of a possible bottom in U.S. stocks.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029

A plunging stock market is the perfect excuse for long-term investors to go on the offensive. These innovative industry leaders have the capacity to make patient investors millionaires by 2029. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Rises Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.38% to 33,094.64 while the NASDAQ rose 1.23% to 12,584.52. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.93% to 4,179.10. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials...
STOCKS
cheddar.com

U.S. Stocks Close Near Session Highs on Thursday

U.S. stocks closed Thursday near session highs as investors continued to prepare for comments on Friday from Federal Reserve chairman, Jerome Powell, at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. The Dow jumped 0.98%, the S&P spiked 1.41%, and the Nasdaq Composite increased by 1.67%. Eric Schiffer, CEO of the Patriarch Private Equity, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
STOCKS
Benzinga

US Stock Futures Down; All Eyes On Fed Chair Powell

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade ahead of Powell’s speech. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. ET at the central bank’s Jackson Hole economic symposium. Investors are awaiting earnings results from JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS. Data on international...
STOCKS
ValueWalk

China, U.S. Tech Stocks Climb Throughout The Week On Different Drivers

Tech stocks in China and the U.S. are popping, although for different reasons. In China, an agreement between Washington and Beijing over their long-running audit disagreement triggered gains in Chinese tech stocks because their U.S. listings appear to be protected. Meanwhile, in the U.S., hedge funds are betting big on...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow, S&P 500 Edge Lower Following Powell's Comments

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower this morning, following comments from the Fed chief Jerome Powell. The Dow traded down 0.13% to 33,248.66 while the NASDAQ fell 0.17% to 12,617.92. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.20% to 4,190.84. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares rose by 0.1% on Friday. Meanwhile,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nasdaq Dips 250 Points; Crude Oil Moves Higher

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 250 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.73% to 33,752.17 while the NASDAQ fell 1.95% to 12,712.64. The S&P also fell, dropping, 1.17% to 4,233.64. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares climbed 0.4% on Friday....
STOCKS
Benzinga

US Stock Futures Are Deep-Red: Analyst Sees Profit-Taking Bringing 'Buying Opportunity' As Traders Eye Fed's Jackson Hole Event

Wall Street looks set to start the first trading session of the week on a markedly negative note, extending the downward momentum from Friday. The major U.S. averages finished the week ended Aug. 19 on a low note, with the S&P 500 Index snapping a four-week winning streak and ending down 1.2% for the week at 4,228.48. "Despite the recent surge in the overall equity market, the S&P 500 was unable to close above its 200-day moving average. As a result, the market is now going through a digestion phase, triggered by weaker-than-expected economic reports and anxiety ahead of the statements and policy indications expected to emerge from the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium," Sam Stovall, Chief Investment Strategist at CFRA Research told Benzinga.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Asian shares fall on Fed worries after Wall Street sell-off

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were trading lower Tuesday, echoing a broad sell-off on Wall Street amid speculation about another interest rate raise from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Benchmarks in Asia slid across the region in morning trading, including Japan, China, South Korea and Australia. The latest market slide comes as investors grapple with uncertainty over when the highest inflation in decades will ease significantly, how much the Fed will have to raise interest rates in order to get it under control and how much the rate hikes will slow the economy. Investors will be looking for insight into these unknowns later this week, when the Federal Reserve holds its annual meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. “The downbeat mood in Wall Street is playing out in the Asia session as well, and although another round of rate cuts to benchmark lending rate in China yesterday may aid to cushion some losses, overall upside could still remain limited amid the shunning of risks,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore.
NASDAQ

CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains for third day as financials rebound

TORONTO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose to a one-week high on Thursday, helped by gains for the energy and materials sectors as well as a rebound in financials after positive earnings from some large domestic banks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
505K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy