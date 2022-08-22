Read full article on original website
TCS BOE discusses new Trussville Springville bus route, new HTHS addition
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools (TCS) Board of Education (BOE) discussed changes to the Trussville Springs neighborhood bus route and the new Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS) addition. TCS Superintendent Dr. Patti Neill said to make the new bus route work, there needed to be some changes. The first change was […]
Shelby Reporter
Road closure at Cahaba Valley
NORTH SHELBY– The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that portions of Cahaba Valley Road will be closed to one-lane traffic for emergency road repairs on Friday, Aug. 26. According to the County Highway Department, the closure is for addressing an emergency water utility repair. These repairs are...
ABC 33/40 News
School leaders talk plans to combat overcrowding in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Hundreds of apartment units are in the early planning stages to be built on Service Road just outside of the city of Clay, according to Clay City Manager Ronnie Dixon. Dixon said children living in the apartments would be zoned for Clay-Chalkville schools. He...
1 dead, several injured in overnight shooting in Birmingham
An overnight shooting on Finley Boulevard left one person dead and several others injured Thursday night.
BREAKING: TPD motor scout involved in crash
From The Tribune staff requests TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville Police Department (TPD) motor scout was involved in a crash on Thursday, August 25, around 7:30 a.m. According to the TPD, the crash occurred on Husky Parkway at the Trussville Civic Center. “Our motor unit was in the Civic Center parking lot, waiting to exit onto […]
ABC 33/40 News
'Emergency' road repairs expected to impact school traffic in part of north Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A portion of Cahaba Valley Road in north Shelby County will be closed to one lane of traffic for emergency road repairs and is expected to affect afternoon school traffic. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said impacted area will be State Highway 119, also...
wvtm13.com
Talladega family begs community for answers in the murder of 19-year-old
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Talladega Police say 19-year-old Kelis Cook was murdered on July 28, and her family isn’t giving up on finding who killed her. Learn more in the video above. The family held a press conference to ask for the public’s assistance in securing information about the...
wbrc.com
Next steps in search for justice for Nathan Gemeinhart
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We now know what family and friends have feared for weeks. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed they used DNA testing to identity the burned body found on August 9, 2022, to be Nathan Gemeinhart. Gemeinhart’s loved ones are heartbroken. In their statement they say...
Calera Police searching for theft suspect
CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) – The Calera Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are currently searching for a suspect involved in a theft from a business on Hwy. 31 Thursday. The suspect is believed to be in a wooded area near Rolling Hills Campground. He has been described as a Black male with dreadlocks wearing […]
Hoover, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Hoover. The Thompson Middle School football team will have a game with Simmons Middle School on August 25, 2022, 16:45:00. The Thompson Middle School football team will have a game with Simmons Middle School on August 25, 2022, 16:45:00.
Hail of rifle fire along Birmingham’s Finley Boulevard kills 1, wounds 4
A hail of gunfire on Birmingham’s Finley Boulevard left one man dead and four others injured. A North Precinct officer was on routine patrol when, about 11:20 p.m. Thursday, he heard shots ring out near Eighth Street West and Finley Boulevard. Multiple rifle rounds were fired, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald.
Tuscaloosa developer wants to build a 34 condominium community
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa land developer announced plans to build a condominium community along Lake Tuscaloosa Wednesday. The proposed project is called Hill House and would be located in the North River Yacht Club neighborhood. Developer Andy Turner is hoping the Tuscaloosa City Council will approve it. “The property is 15 acres. It has […]
Central High School Principal Speaks Out Amid Monkey Pox Rumors
Although COVID-19 is still a concern in Alabama, there is a new outbreak that residents are worried about. Across the country, Monkey Pox is threatening the safety of not only adults but our children. Alabamians are especially on high alert since students are returning to classrooms across the state. Recently,...
ABC 33/40 News
One killed, six injured in two late night shootings in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was killed and six others were injured in two separate shootings in Birmingham late Thursday night. The Birmingham Police Department said the first shooting happened on 18th Street SW just before 11:00 p.m. Two people have non-life-threatening injuries from that shooting. The second...
18-year-old gets struck by lightning on her first day of college
Pensacola, Fla. — A freshman at the University of West Florida was walking to class when she got struck by lightning. Emma Eggler, 18, survived, which her doctors say is a miracle. "A lot of doctors told me I should buy a lottery ticket because I was lucky," Eggler...
ABC 33/40 News
Man killed in shooting on Green Springs Highway
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was killed in a shooting in Birmingham Tuesday evening. The Birmingham Police Department said the incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. at 2418 Green Springs Highway. Police said the man was taken to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries. No...
wbrc.com
Portion of Cahaba Valley Road closed to 1 lane for emergency road repairs; some schools in Oak Mountain community dismiss early
COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - A portion of Cahaba Valley Road in North Shelby County closed to one lane of traffic for emergency road repairs on Friday, August 26, 2022. Officials said it would affect afternoon school traffic and commuter traffic. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the Alabama...
wbrc.com
Missing Birmingham father ID’d as body found in burning home
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a body found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue has been identified as Nathan Gemeinhart. He was 42. Gemeinhart was declared missing by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on August 8. His car was found just a block away from the burning home.
Body of missing Alabama boater recovered from lake
A missing boater’s body has been found after law enforcement agencies began searching for him Thursday. At approximately 10:48 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was recovered. According to a statement from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), McKinney went missing and apparently...
