ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Shelby Reporter

Road closure at Cahaba Valley

NORTH SHELBY– The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that portions of Cahaba Valley Road will be closed to one-lane traffic for emergency road repairs on Friday, Aug. 26. According to the County Highway Department, the closure is for addressing an emergency water utility repair. These repairs are...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Jefferson County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson County, AL
City
Dora, AL
The Trussville Tribune

BREAKING: TPD motor scout involved in crash

From The Tribune staff requests TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville Police Department (TPD) motor scout was involved in a crash on Thursday, August 25, around 7:30 a.m. According to the TPD, the crash occurred on Husky Parkway at the Trussville Civic Center. “Our motor unit was in the Civic Center parking lot, waiting to exit onto […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Next steps in search for justice for Nathan Gemeinhart

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We now know what family and friends have feared for weeks. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed they used DNA testing to identity the burned body found on August 9, 2022, to be Nathan Gemeinhart. Gemeinhart’s loved ones are heartbroken. In their statement they say...
CARTER COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#High School#School Safety#The New School#House#Sro
CBS 42

Calera Police searching for theft suspect

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) – The Calera Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are currently searching for a suspect involved in a theft from a business on Hwy. 31 Thursday. The suspect is believed to be in a wooded area near Rolling Hills Campground. He has been described as a Black male with dreadlocks wearing […]
CALERA, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa developer wants to build a 34 condominium community

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa land developer announced plans to build a condominium community along Lake Tuscaloosa Wednesday. The proposed project is called Hill House and would be located in the North River Yacht Club neighborhood. Developer Andy Turner is hoping the Tuscaloosa City Council will approve it. “The property is 15 acres. It has […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC 33/40 News

One killed, six injured in two late night shootings in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was killed and six others were injured in two separate shootings in Birmingham late Thursday night. The Birmingham Police Department said the first shooting happened on 18th Street SW just before 11:00 p.m. Two people have non-life-threatening injuries from that shooting. The second...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man killed in shooting on Green Springs Highway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was killed in a shooting in Birmingham Tuesday evening. The Birmingham Police Department said the incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. at 2418 Green Springs Highway. Police said the man was taken to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries. No...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Missing Birmingham father ID’d as body found in burning home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a body found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue has been identified as Nathan Gemeinhart. He was 42. Gemeinhart was declared missing by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on August 8. His car was found just a block away from the burning home.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Body of missing Alabama boater recovered from lake

A missing boater’s body has been found after law enforcement agencies began searching for him Thursday. At approximately 10:48 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was recovered. According to a statement from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), McKinney went missing and apparently...
SHELBY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy