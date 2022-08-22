ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 3

Related
wshu.org

Connecticut mailed $78 million in child tax rebate checks this week

More than $78 million in state child tax credit checks have gone out to eligible families in Connecticut this week, according to state officials. Families who qualify for the $250 per child tax rebate for up to three children 18 or younger will get the checks in the mail. They’ll be arriving in time for families to take advantage of this week’s back-to-school sales tax holiday.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiscal Year#Retirement#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Revenue Reserve Fund
wshu.org

Something of a loss

Connecticut GOP gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski says he’ll challenge his loss of the Independent Party nomination. Nicholas LaLota won last night’s Republican primary to replace Lee Zeldin, an effort in New London to allow social workers to replace police in certain situations, and how young people in Connecticut are dealing with the effects of climate change.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

A bit of relief

Thousands of residents in our region carrying student loan debt could see some relief, a new mental health program in Connecticut is meant to increase school safety, PURA allows utilities to cut service off to certain customers, and Governor Hochul celebrates one year in New York’s top post. Sabrina...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wshu.org

Bob Stefanowski loses Independent Party endorsement for Connecticut governor

Rob Hotaling won the gubernatorial nomination of the Independent Party on a contested tie-breaking vote Tuesday night that denied Republican Bob Stefanowski a cross endorsement and second line on the November ballot. Hotaling, a bank vice president endorsed by the minor party’s state central committee, and Stefanowski were locked in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

What does Stefanowski losing the Independent Party nomination mean?

Connecticut GOP gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski narrowly lost the Independent Party nomination on Tuesday. That means his name won’t be on two lines on the ballot in November. Four years ago, Stefanowski got 25,388 votes on the Independent Party line. Ned Lamont got 17,861 votes on the Working Families...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Not my fault

Governor Lamont pushes back on criticism of his handling of the State Pier project in New London. New York has begun the application process for cannabis licenses, the sale of a Long Island ballpark has been blocked by the state, and how Afghans here on humanitarian parole face a rocky resettlement process.
POLITICS
wshu.org

After labor relations officer leaves post, city of Bridgeport fills position

Key positions in Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim’s office were filled and left vacant this week. Ganim has hired a former Newtown police sergeant to lead the labor relations office, despite his prior conviction. This comes as the city’s former labor relations director Andre Forde left his post after two months, amid several ongoing contract negotiations. It is unclear if he stepped down or was fired.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
wshu.org

New York attorney general sues to stop Freeport park development

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit temporarily blocking the sale of a ballpark in Freeport, Long Island. Cleveland Avenue Fields has been used by the Freeport school district as a practice field for 70 years and is also next to a low-income housing complex. The Village...
FREEPORT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy