Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Discover is hiring tech talent for downtown Chicago office
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Discover Financial Services is hiring tech talent for its downtown Chicago office. The River Woods based company plans to hire 150 new graduates within a year for data and analytics jobs. The first 75 will start on Monday according to Crain’s.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Lunch 8/26/22: Markets drop after Fed speech, Bennett Day School, and rent a space with NockNock
Segment 1: John Bever, Financial Advisor, Phase 3 Advisory Services, joins John to talk about the market’s reaction to Fed Chairman Powell saying that the Fed will continue to raise rates to fight inflation, the likelihood we see a recession, how student debt relief will impact the economy, and his advice for both short-term and long-term investors.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Air taxi company to test their service in Chicago
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. A company developing an air taxi is planning to test the service in Chicago. Startup Eve Air Mobility says the test will happen next month. The company is developing an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft that’ll ferry passengers from downtown Chicago to Schaumburg and Tinley Park in just 15 minutes.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Caterpillar puts Deerfield offices up for sublease
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. In the wake of Caterpillar’s decision to move its headquarters to Texas, the company has put its Deerfield offices up for sublease. Crain’s reports CAT is offering its entire 116,000-square-foot office complex for sublease.
wgnradio.com
Homesellers in Chicago not slashing prices
Dennis Rodkin, Real Estate Reporter for Crain’s Business Chicago, joins Jon Hansen to discuss the real estate market in Illinois. The two discuss higher property taxes, population loss, price expectations, and more!
wgnradio.com
Morkes Chocolates: A staple in Palatine since 1967
Rhonda Dehn, the owner of Morkes Chocolates in Palatine, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about their history of candy making for over 100 years, and how they have full line of hand dipped and enrobed chocolates plus hundreds of molded items for all occasions. Follow...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Nature trail extension to suburban Niles to begin next year
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. North Branch Trail Extension Connecting Path To Suburban Niles Will Break Ground Next Year: The connection will allow bikers and hikers to access the natural areas at Bunker Hill and the more than 20 miles of trails in the Forest Preserves’ North Branch Trail system.
wgnradio.com
Find out the rich history of the McDonald’s in Palatine
Laura Herrera, the owner of the McDonald’s in Palatine, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the restaurant’s history and her family’s history of owning 31 McDonald’s locations across the country. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
wgnradio.com
The Beat Cop’s guide to choo choo’s and cookies
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews The Junction Diner. Located at 7401 Madison St. in Forest Park, they are known for serving their burgers, breakfasts, and kids’ meals on model trains that bring your food to you! Lt. Haynes also reviews Twisted Cookie, located at 7401 Madison St. in Forest Park. They are known for their variety of cookie creations, like cookie pies and shakes.
wgnradio.com
How Access Elevator is helping a family in need
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/13/2022: Access Elevator’s VP of Sales Frank Wasilewski joins the show to talk about helping a family that has gone through tragedy make their house more accessible. To learn more about what Access Elevator can do for you go to allaboutaccess.com or call them at 1-630-616-6249.
wgnradio.com
Your Hometown Palatine: Harper College Radio Station & Second City Canine Rescue
This month’s Your Hometown series brings us to Palatine, a great town located about 25 miles northwest of Downtown Chicago. This month brings us Erica Berger, the General Manager of the student run college radio station WHCM. On the second half of the show, Martha Lemke, the Medical and Operations Manager for Second City Canine Rescue.
wgnradio.com
Manny’s Deli celebrates 80 years of serving Chicagoans
Dan Raskin, 4th generation owner of Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about their legacy of serving Chicagoans for 80 years and the new smoked pastrami sandwich they’re serving in honor of the celebration. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News...
wgnradio.com
Are energy drinks safe for your heart?
Audra Wilson, registered dietitian at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss whether energy drinks are safe for your heart, and if they cause any other health risks if you consume them. “Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn...
wgnradio.com
Mayor Jim Schwantz on the future of Palatine
Jim Schwantz, the Mayor of Palatine, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about his career as a Chicago Bear, what the Village of Palatine means to him, and what the future holds if the Chicago Bears decide to move near them. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon...
wgnradio.com
Your Hometown Eats: Palatine
WGN Radio is showcasing the northwest suburban village of Palatine this month as part of our Your Hometown series. You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and spots for dessert in town in the Your Hometown: Palatine video and photo gallery, but we wanted to show you where Chicago’s Very Own Eats co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in August.
wgnradio.com
Did you know dogs can develop dementia?
A new study by the Dog Aging Project has found that dogs can develop dementia as they age. WGN Radio listeners who have had dogs with dementia speak with Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News and share how they’ve dealt with their dog’s cognitive decline. Follow Your...
wgnradio.com
Access Elevator is giving away a stairlift to a veteran!
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/13/2022: Access Elevator’s VP of Sales Frank Wasilewski joins the show to talk about Access partnering with Savaria Stairlift to giveaway a stairlift to a veteran for veterans day! To enter the contest click visit Liftingahero.com. To learn more about what Access Elevator can do for you go to allaboutaccess.com or call them at 1-630-616-6249.
wgnradio.com
The Mincing Rascals 8.24.22: Student loan debt relief, Chicago monuments, and Lightfoot challengers
The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Heather Cherone, political reporter for WTTW, and Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU. This week, the Rascals talk about the Biden administration announcing their plan for student loan debt forgiveness. How are the Rascals feeling about this? And how will this impact the mid-term elections? The Chicago Monuments Project Advisory Committee released their recommendations for the city’s public monuments. What do the Rascals think of the final report? Mayor Lori Lightfoot is accusing a conservative PAC of darkening her skin in an ad. Does the mayor have a point here? The Rascals also discuss gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey is backtracking on his ‘hellhole’ comment, but also criticizing CPS. The Rascals also look at the current crop of candidates that are likely to challenge Mayor Lightfoot. Will crime be the biggest issue facing the next mayor? Also, when did Brandon get so buff?
wgnradio.com
Palatine’s own Carol Marin teaching America’s future journalists
Carol Marin, Co-Director of the DePaul Center for Journalism Integrity & Excellence, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about her years growing up in Palatine, her time as a political editor at NBC5, and the future of journalism in America. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News...
wgnradio.com
Debt relief attorney Rae Kaplan: What does student loan forgiveness mean for you?
Debt Relief Attorney Rae Kaplan joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain what President Biden’s plan to cancel some of the federal student debt means for people struggling to repay their loans, and who is eligible the relief. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on...
