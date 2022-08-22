The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Heather Cherone, political reporter for WTTW, and Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU. This week, the Rascals talk about the Biden administration announcing their plan for student loan debt forgiveness. How are the Rascals feeling about this? And how will this impact the mid-term elections? The Chicago Monuments Project Advisory Committee released their recommendations for the city’s public monuments. What do the Rascals think of the final report? Mayor Lori Lightfoot is accusing a conservative PAC of darkening her skin in an ad. Does the mayor have a point here? The Rascals also discuss gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey is backtracking on his ‘hellhole’ comment, but also criticizing CPS. The Rascals also look at the current crop of candidates that are likely to challenge Mayor Lightfoot. Will crime be the biggest issue facing the next mayor? Also, when did Brandon get so buff?

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO