Wanchese, NC

WSET

Iconic North Carolina lighthouse and its associated buildings to be rehabilitated

OCRACOKE ISLAND, Hyde County — The National Park Service has approved a plan to rehabilitate one of North Carolina’s iconic lighthouses. Officials have said rehabilitation of the Ocracoke Light Station on Ocracoke Island, and its associated buildings, is necessary after recent storm damage and flooding events and in consideration of future impacts from climate change and sea level rise.
HYDE COUNTY, NC
islandfreepress.org

Online survey launched to evaluate overall health of the Outer Banks’ visitor economy

An online survey has been launched by the Dare County Tourism Board and Outer Banks Visitors Bureau to evaluate the overall health of the Outer Banks as a visitor destination. MMGY NextFactor and Destinations International have been contracted for their diagnostic tool called DestinationNEXT, according to an email sent Tuesday to a variety of stakeholders in the local visitor economy, including members of the business, education, and government communities.
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

No plans yet for Kelly/LIDL Nags Head site

One of the new owners of the property that once housed Mike Kelly’s Outer Banks Restaurant &Tavern in Nags Head says the company “do[es] not have any plans as of now,” for the site, and that they are reviewing a range of options including combined commercial and housing uses as well as a project that is solely housing.
NAGS HEAD, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Nags Head Planning Board approves site plan for new hotel, reviews site sketch plans for other facilities

The monthly Nags Head Planning Board was called to order by Chairwoman Megan Vaughan at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The first action item on the agenda was a site review plan presented by House Engineering, P.C. for construction of a four-story, 90-unit hotel to be located at 6632 W. Pheasant Ave. The property is located just south of the Village of Nags Head and north of Lakeside Street.
NAGS HEAD, NC
big945.com

National Park Service approves plan to rehabilitate Ocracoke Light Station

On Wednesday, August 23, National Park Service (NPS) South Atlantic-Gulf Regional Director Mark Foust signed a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for the Ocracoke Light Station Rehabilitation Project Environmental Assessment (EA) at Cape Hatteras National Seashore. The EA evaluated the impacts of rehabilitating the Ocracoke Light Station, which includes...
OCRACOKE, NC
obxtoday.com

Establish a wildflower bed with N.C. Cooperative Extension

Habitat loss is the number one factor leading to decreased pollinator populations. As we build more homes, schools, and businesses here in Currituck, we have a responsibility to protect our pollinators. One way to do this is by establishing wildflower beds. Wildflower beds can be small, but offer habitat to pollinators.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
big945.com

Outer Banks SPCA to launch Operation Homeless Cats next Monday

Operation Homeless Cats (OHC), a community effort to spay and neuter the homeless cats of Dare County, will launch on Monday, August 29, 2022. The goal is to create a manageable population of cats in Dare County and prevent a repeat of the current overcrowding at local shelters. OHC was...
DARE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
big945.com

Save the date: Dare Arts’ fundraising auction ‘The Great Art Heist’ set to begin October 7

Mark the calendar for The Great Art Heist, Dare Arts’ fundraising auction, which will open in their Gallery in downtown Manteo on Friday, October 7. “The Great Art Heist is Dare Arts’ only fundraiser of the year, so our community’s participation is vital to supporting the arts on the Outer Banks,” said Event Chairs Bea Basnight and Gail Midgett. “We hope you will bid in-person and online to snatch up some amazing art and help us meet our fundraising goal for 2022.”
MANTEO, NC
WITN

Swimming advisory issued for Dare County oceanside site

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An advisory against swimming was posted Wednesday at an oceanside site in Dare County. State recreational water officials say they found bacteria levels in the water at the public beach access at East Martin Street in Kill Devil Hills higher than the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality standards.
DARE COUNTY, NC
big945.com

New Frisco Native American Museum & Natural History Center exhibit nearing completion

The Frisco Native American Museum & Natural History Center’s (FNAM) new and improved exhibit on the tribes of the Outer Banks is nearing completion!. FNAM can’t wait for individuals to come and experience this amazing exhibit. The longhouse is going up, artifacts are going in, in addition to videos, storytelling, and a map showing historical then vs. now elements on Hatteras Island, plus more.
FRISCO, NC
big945.com

Dare Soil & Water Conservation District accepting applications for Community Conservation Assistance Program

The Dare Soil & Water Conservation District has announced that it is now accepting applications for the Community Conservation Assistance Program (CCAP). The CCAP is a voluntary, incentive-based program designed to improve water quality through the installation of various best management practices (BMPs) on urban, suburban and rural lands that are not directly involved with agricultural production.
DARE COUNTY, NC
thestokesnews.com

Shinault, Kiser are wed

Larry Shinault Jr. of Germanton and Kathy Joy Kiser of Quaker Gap were wed on Friday, April 22, 2022 at six o’clock p.m. in The Whalehead Club Gazebo at the Currituck Lighthouse in Corolla, North Carolina. Pastor Steve Segrist officiated the ceremony. Music was performed by vocalist Maren, a...
GERMANTON, NC
big945.com

Kill Devil Hills Police identify suspect in Sunday morning chase, car located in Currituck

The Kill Devil Hills Police Department are currently seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in a stolen vehicle chase on Sunday, August 21, 2022. At approximately 10:30 a.m. Kill Devil Hills officers engaged a silver 2009 Mercedes Benz in a pursuit after attempting to stop the vehicle for displaying a stolen license plate and the vehicle itself possibly being stolen. The pursuit was terminated when officers determined the conditions to be unsafe to continue the pursuit.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
obxtoday.com

Volunteers sought for upcoming Duck Jazz Festival

The 2022 Duck Jazz Festival presented by PNC will return to the Town of Duck October 8th through October 9th. This event is not possible with out the amazing support of out volunteers and community members. Even if you are just visiting for the festival, event organizers would love to have you join the team and are currently seeking volunteers to help out with this year’s festivities.
DUCK, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Albemarle Regional Health announces new director

Albemarle Regional Health Services has announced that Ashley H. Stoop, MPH has been named health director for the regional health district. Stoop will be taking the reins from recently retired health director R. Battle Betts Jr. Stoop has been with ARHS since 2005 and has served the agency in key...
outerbanksvoice.com

NC School Bus Stop Law

Nags Head Police Department and Kill Devil Hills Police Department. Monday August 29, 2022 is the first day of school and what better time to remind everyone the laws of school bus safety!
NAGS HEAD, NC

