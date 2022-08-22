Read full article on original website
thesungazette.com
VOLLEYBALL: Miners clip the Hawks wings
The Miners came off a win against Sierra last Thursday while the Hawks were coming off a loss to Porterville. The Miners were crisp in warmups as they rotated through combinations and they carried that energy into the game. The Hawks brought hustle though and kept up with the Miners in points. It was only after losing their second set that they also lost their stamina. That opened the door for the Miners to rack up the points in the fourth set and secure an overall win.
thesungazette.com
VOLLEYBALL: Cavaliers victorious in first home game
VISALIA – In their first home game of the season, the Central Valley Christian Cavaliers pulled off a 3-1 win over the Monache Marauders. After trading kills in the first set and pulling ahead in the second set, the Cavaliers fell to the Marauders in the third set, but came back for a huge 25-14 win in the fourth set.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford West wins 3 of 4 hotly contested games
In a match between two Kings County volleyball giants, Hanford West High School came out on top over Lemoore in four hotly contested home games, 3-1 Tuesday night. The Hanford West gym was packed with several hundred fans, including student sections from both schools, who kept up a friendly yet very loud cheering section.
FFX: South travels to Porterville to kickoff Week 2
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — South hit the road north to Porterville Thursday to kick off Week 2 of the high school football season. The Spartans are looking to bounce back from a tough, down to the wire loss to Wasco. But Porterville was not in an accommodating mood for South. Porterville quarterback Rocky Arguijo threw […]
thesangerscene.com
Inaugural football game featuring Sanger High Apaches vs Sanger West High Hornets
By Anahi Jaramillo For the first time in history, the Sanger High Apaches and Sanger West High Hornets showcased their talent in a game at Tom Flores Stadium on August 19, 2022. The stands were covered in red and blue to cheer on both Sanger Schools. The Apaches took the win at the end of a…
Your Fresno weekend: What to do in the city this Friday, Saturday, Sunday
Fresno residents! If you haven't made any plans on how to spend this weekend, we have some ideas for you.
thesungazette.com
State grants funding for Tooleville, Exeter water connection
Exeter receives $7 million to begin the eight year trek to connect Tooleville residents to Exeter’s clean water. EXETER– After receiving funding from the Department of Water Resources, the city of Exeter can finally begin the process of connecting its water system to the community of Tooleville whose residents continue to struggle with water quality and supply issues.
thesungazette.com
Arthur Adam Eaton, 73
Arthur Adam Eaton of Visalia, Calif. passed away on Aug. 14, 2022. He was 73 years old. Arrangements provided by Smith Family Chapel of Exeter, Calif. Online condolences may be sent to smithfamilychapel.com.
thesungazette.com
Willie Mae Lasquite, 90
Willie Mae Lasquite of Exeter, Calif. passed away on Aug. 7, 2022 at the age of 90 years old. Arrangements provided by Smith Family Chapel of Exeter, Calif. Online condolences may be sent to smithfamilychapel.com.
thesungazette.com
Geraldine Munger, 73
Geraldine Munger of Visalia, Calif., passed away on Aug. 6, 2022. She was 73 years old. Arrangements provided by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter, Calif. Online condolences may be sent to smithfamilychapel.com.
New brewery opening in Clovis Labor Day weekend
A new brewery and taproom is opening soon in Clovis. "Two Ravens" is located on Shaw and Academy.
How a $3M state grant will help a Fresno County park
FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – California State Parks announced $46.2 million for parks across the state. Fresno County officials say they will receive $3,000,000 to improve Choinumni Regional Park in Piedra. Improvements include renovating the campgrounds, constructing a multi-use trail, establishing a sports complex with low-level lighting including basketball, volleyball, horseshoes, and cornhole; six cultural historical […]
thesungazette.com
Visalia sees third Mountain Mike’s Pizza
VISALIA – Trips to Mountain Mike’s Pizza just got a whole lot easier with the recent opening of a third pizzeria in Visalia, taking over where the former Ryan’s Place Restaurant used to be. This third installment of Mountain Mike’s Pizza has officially opened for business as...
thesungazette.com
Donna Darlene Hamburger, 69
Donna Darlene Hamburger of Exeter Calif. passed away on Aug. 16, 2022. She was 69 years old. Arrangements provided by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter, Calif. Online condolences may be sent to smithfamilychapel.com.
Bakersfield Now
Two homes burned in 3-alam fire in SW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire that burned through two homes in southwest Bakersfield Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded to what was reported as an outside fire around 3:30 p.m. on Thatch Avenue, off Pacheco and Akers roads. When they got there they found two home burning.
GV Wire
Cooler Days in Store for Fresno. How Far Will Temps Fall?
A very brief, but very welcome, break in the string of triple-digit temperature days is forecast to arrive in the Fresno region by Saturday night, bringing cooler overnight temperatures that will be downright refreshing. The National Weather Service office in Hanford is forecasting highs in the upper 90s on Sunday...
GV Wire
Growing ‘Healthy on the Go’ Grill Looks to Expand into Fresno Area
A rapidly-growing casual restaurant chain promising “better-for-you-food with bold, amazing flavors at grab-and-go speed” has revealed plans to open 20 new locations in the Central Valley. WaBa Grill features individual rice bowls topped with proteins like charbroiled chicken, steak, or fish, along with vegetables and signature sauces. The...
lbhspawprint.com
FFA Officer Team takes over Shaver Lake
On July 18 through the 20, the Los Banos FFA officer team attended the annual officer retreat at Shaver Lake. The student officers include President Makenna Silveira, Olivia Pacheco, vice president, Fallon Hayes, secretary, Madison Jasso, sentinel, Elizabeth Buenrostro, reporter, and America Ordunez, treasurer, The FFA advisors, Mr. Hill, Mr. Borelli, Mr. Bretz, and Mr. McCullough were present also.
CHP: A motorcyclist is killed after being ejected
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist is deceased after a vehicle collision Thursday afternoon according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Officers say the fatal accident happened on Road 24 & State Route 201 east of Kingsburg after 3:30 p.m. A 70-year-old man was driving southbound on Road 24 in a pickup truck, while a […]
yourcentralvalley.com
New Wave Comic Con is coming to Visalia
New Wave Comic Con happening Saturday at the Wyndham in Visalia. Everything gets started Saturday, Aug. 27 at 9:00 am and ends Sunday, Aug. 28 at 7:00 pm. Get your raffle tickets now for a chance to Win 2 World Series tickets. Tickets are $20 a piece at Big Baller...
