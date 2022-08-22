Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Tesla stock set for 3-for-1 split after market close
Tesla shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Thursday. Shareholders voted to approve the 3-for-1 Tesla stock split at the company's annual meeting in early August. When Tesla first proposed the new stock split, it said the move was primarily intended to help the company "offer every employee...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Snowflake, Nvidia, Salesforce and more
Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading. Nvidia – Nvidia slipped 2.5% after quarterly earnings missed Wall Street expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia brought in adjusted earnings per share of 51 cents versus expectations of $1.26. Revenue was $6.7 billion where analysts expected $8.10 billion, according to Refinitiv.
CNBC
A closely-watched bitcoin metric is flashing a buy signal that has historically led to huge gains
Bitcoin could be poised for outsized gains if recent technical signals regarding mining hash rate are to be believed. Hash rate, studied in various ways, is used by crypto investors to try to figure out when the market might bottom. One indicator known as "hash ribbons" recently flashed a "buy...
CNBC
Options Action: Tesla's stock split
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw on how Tesla's stock split affects options holdings. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan and Karen Finerman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Dow closes 300 points higher, extends rally to second day ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole speech
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped Thursday, extending a two-day rally ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech. The Dow spiked 322.55 points, or 0.98%, to 33,291.78, with gains accelerating in the final hour of trading. The S&P 500 jumped 1.41% to 4,199.12, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.67% to 12,639.27.
CNBC
Dollar Tree's stock tumbles as rival Dollar General's bet on food and groceries pays off
All dollar stores are not created equal. Look at what's happening between Dollar General and Dollar Tree if you want proof. Both dollar stores beat earnings forecasts, but what's important lies within the retailers' outlooks. Dollar General raised its same-store sales guidance for the fiscal year and it's now above...
CNBC
Bitcoin has crashed 68% from its peak — but one bull says the latest crypto winter is a 'warm winter'
Digital currency prices have crashed massively since their peak in November sparking a new "crypto winter" — a period of prolonged depressed prices. But Edith Yeung, a general partner at Race Capital, said it will be a "warm winter" because it will push out people from the industry who were there for short-term gain.
CNBC
A 'housing recession' won't bring home prices down, economist says: Here's why
Despite talk of a "housing recession," don't hold your breath waiting for home prices to suddenly decline any time soon. In fact, prices are expected to grow through 2023, according to several housing forecasts. The market does seem to be cooling, however. With higher mortgage costs, U.S. home sales are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The whole week was building to this point. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is slated to speak at 10 a.m. ET from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and the entire investing world will be listening. Investors are keen to hear how hawkish he will sound when discussing the Fed's next moves in its fight against rampant inflation. The central bank's main policy-setting committee is expected to raise rates by another three-quarters of a point next month, but markets are looking for clarity about what Powell and crew will do beyond that. But, as CNBC's Patti Domm writes, it's unlikely the market will hear what it wants from the Fed honcho.
CNBC
Pending home sales slip 1% in July, but Realtors say market may be 'at or close to the bottom'
Pending home sales, a measure of signed contracts on existing homes, dropped 19.9% in July compared with July 2021. The figure has fallen for eight of the past nine months as rising mortgage rates made housing less affordable. Pending home sales, a measure of signed contracts on existing homes, slipped...
CNBC
Thursday, August 25, 2022: Cramer says it's time to buy these two stocks
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down the action they are seeing in the market after a revision shows U.S. GDP declined less than previously thought in the second quarter. They also share insight into the newest stock added to the portfolio, and why it is not too late to buy.
CNBC
Cramer says there's a bull market in these 4 industries. Here are his favorite stocks in them
"I think we've got just a plethora of bull markets," including agriculture and auto parts, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday. "Another Fed-mandated meltdown could create some tremendous opportunities, but only if you know where to look," the "Mad Money" host added. CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday he sees a bull...
CNBC
Bitcoin Depot inks $855 million SPAC deal, and why midterm candidates want crypto donors: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Tether co-founder Reeve Collins discusses Tornado Cash sanctions, and Crypto World explores new rules around crypto donations to political candidates in California.
CNBC
Stocks plunge after Fed Chief Jerome Powell signals another big rate hike is ahead
CNBC's Steve Liesman reports from Jackson Hole after Fed Chair Jay Powell's remarks today. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso and Bonawyn Eison.
CNBC
Jim Cramer expects the June market lows to hold and mark the bottom
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday he believes the bear market bottom is in. The "Mad Money" host said he believes Wall Street's lows in June will be a durable floor for stocks. CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday he believes the bear market bottom is in, suggesting Wall Street's June lows will prove to be durable floor for stocks.
CNBC
Stocks sell off as Fed Chair Powell warns of 'some pain' ahead
The traders discuss today's sell-off. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Tim Seymour.
CNBC
Final Trades: BABA, ARKK & SLB
The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso and Bonawyn Eison.
CNBC
Sony hikes the price of its PlayStation 5 console because of soaring inflation
Sony on Thursday raised the recommended retail price of its PlayStation 5 games console in several international markets citing the global economic environment, including high inflation. The Japanese gaming giant said that the price hikes are effective immediately except in Japan where they will begin on Sep. 15. Sony is...
CNBC
Your Monday set-up: What to do following today's sell-off
The traders on what to expect from the markets Monday. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso and Bonawyn Eison.
CNBC
We're on track to see home prices up 10 to 15 percent this year, says BofA's Jeana Curro
Jeana Curro, head of agency MBS research at Bank of America, and John Lovallo, UBS Senior Equity research analyst, join 'Closing Bell' to discuss the housing market as home prices fell for the first time in 3 years last month. Home prices declined 0.77% from June to July, according to Black Knight.
Comments / 0