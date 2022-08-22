Read full article on original website
740thefan.com
Man accused of murdering ex-wife was a lawyer for N.D. Atty General, Insurance Dept
BISMARCK (KFGO) – The man who was charged Thursday in the beating death of his ex-wife previously worked for the state of North Dakota as an attorney from 2018-2020. 31-year old Anders Odegaard of Warren, Minn. is being held in the Marshall County Jail. He is charged with second-degree murder of Carissa Odegaard at his home on Wednesday. The Odegaards were parents of five children, ages 3-9, all of whom reportedly witnessed the attack. Carissa Odegaard was air-lifted to a Fargo hospital where she died of her injuries.
740thefan.com
USDA expands local foods in school meal program
WASHINGTON – Minnesota is the first in the nation to receive over $3.4 million in federal funding to expand the state’s “Local Food for Schools” program. The USDA’s Jenny Lester Moffitt says they’re really focused on purchasing locally Minnesota-grown food and getting it into schools.
740thefan.com
Student loans issued by Bank of ND not eligible under Biden loan forgiveness program
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) -Those who received student loans from the Bank of North Dakota are not eligible for President Biden’s new loan forgiveness plan. Biden’s debt relief program eliminates $10,000 for those who got loans from the U.S. Department of Education who earn less than $125,000 a year. An estimated 43 million people will benefit.
740thefan.com
Chauvin moved to federal prison in Arizona
MINNEAPOLIS – Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is now in federal custody. He has been transferred from Minnesota’s Oak Park Heights prison to a federal prison in Tucson, Arizona. The transfer was part of an agreement when he pleaded guilty to federal charges of denying George Floyd of his civil rights.
740thefan.com
Authorities say they’ve located mother of baby found at MSP
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – Authorities say they have located the mother of an infant girl who was found Sunday night at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the girl, who is believed to be about 10 months old, came to the airport at about 9 p.m. via the Metro Transit light rail with a woman “in crisis” who is likely not related to the girl or her legal guardian.
