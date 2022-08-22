Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
T-Mobile REVVL 6 Pro review: $220 phone that outperforms in key areas
While I personally pay thousands for high-end devices because smartphones are one of my addictions, there are some very good, affordable, mid-range smartphones available today. For the past three weeks, I've been using the T-Mobile REVVL 6 Pro 5G and have been blown away by the quality, performance, and overall experience of this $220 Android smartphone. In the past, spending $200 on a phone meant it might last you a year with unreliable performance, but that is clearly not the case today.
ZDNet
Apple's iPhone 14 event will be Sept. 7. Here's what to expect
Ready to upgrade your iPhone? Can you wait a couple more weeks? It would be a good idea for you, as Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 on Wednesday, Sept. 7, during an in-person event. This is the first in-person event for Apple since the pandemic forced companies to do only virtual events.
ZDNet
Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Pixel Buds Pro vs AirPods Pro: The battle of the best earbuds
Samsung, Google, and Apple compete on many different fronts every single day. But more recently, the three tech giants have become competitors with one another when it comes to high-end wireless earbuds. Samsung's latest entry is the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, while Google joined in on the fun with the...
ZDNet
Google opens up its experimental AI chatbot for public testing
Google has opened up its AI Test Kitchen mobile app to give everyone some constrained hands-on experience with its latest advances in AI, like its conversational model LaMDA. Google announced AI Test Kitchen in May, along with the second version of LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications), and is now letting the public test parts of what it believes is the future of human-computer interaction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZDNet
Save up to $400 on Microsoft laptops, tablets in back to school sale
You can save up to $400 on a range of tablets and laptops in Microsoft's back-to-school sale. Running until September 11, the Redmond giant is offering discounts on budget tablets to future-proof laptops, headsets, gaming accessories, and everything in between. As summer draws to a close and parents or guardians...
ZDNet
How to install the free MS Office alternative, LibreOffice, on macOS
Although I rely heavily on Google Docs, it's not the only office suite I use. There are many times throughout the day when I have to depend on a locally installed office suite to do specific things. One such instance is when I am collaborating with editors who are using MS Office, and the document cannot be trusted to go through the Google Drive reformatting from .docx to the Google format and back again. In those situations, I depend on an open-source, free office suite, named LibreOffice.
ZDNet
Android 13 on the Pixel 6 Pro is a brilliant upgrade -- with one exception
My Pixel 6 Pro finally received Android 13 the other day and I've been putting it through the paces. I already knew what to expect from the upgrade (as I've been following it and reporting on it for various sources), so none of the new additions came as a surprise. And although Android 13 isn't nearly the game changer that Android 12 was, it's still an impressive upgrade to the operating system.
ZDNet
How to use Google Drive as your virtual backpack (and why you should)
Preparing for classes every semester can take a toll on your precious time and wallet. Since the pandemic, many classes have turned to hybrid or virtual formats, and even the over-priced textbooks have moved online. So why not do the same with your backpack? Ok, maybe not your physical backpack but its contents that can weigh you down while walking across campus?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ZDNet
Save $50 on a Fitbit smartwatch with these promo codes
Fall may be just around the corner, but now is not the time to let your fitness journey go to waste. A smartwatch can help you track your fitness goals, sleep goals, and more. If you are eyeing a smaller smartwatch, check out the Fitbit line. Right now, Wellbots has them on sale, and you can save up to $50 with special codes.
ZDNet
HP's new desktop PC is all about creating studio-quality video
HP on Thursday introduced a new 34-inch All-in-One Desktop PC with hardware and software designed to help users create, record and share studio-quality video. The new device supports capabilities like dual video streaming and camera switching, which allows you to show yourself and your work at the same time. "We're...
ZDNet
How to invest in stocks: What to look for when evaluating companies
Despite recent upticks, the stock market is still in the red in 2022. The first half of the year has been the worst January to June for the Standard & Poor's 500-Stock Index since 1970. The index, which tracks the 500 largest publicly traded US stocks based on market capitalization, plunged into bear market territory, down 20.6%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index, comprising the share prices of two thousand US-listed stocks, fared worse during the first half, down nearly 30%.
ZDNet
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) review: Top-quality 15.6-inch laptop gets an incremental upgrade
Dell's premium XPS range regularly features in lists of best laptops, and every year sees updates to key models. There are three screen sizes to select from, with the XPS 15 (2022) sitting in between 13-inch and 17-inch devices. It would appear, at first glance, to be the Goldilocks of the XPS world -- not too small, not too large, not too light, not too heavy. But is it really 'just right'?
ZDNet
How to use confidential mode in Gmail to protect sensitive information
Gmail is used by millions of people around the globe. As of July, 28.13% of people use Gmail as their primary email client. I count myself in that number (only Gmail is far from being the only account I use) and actually depend on Gmail for work-related communication. Regularly, I...
ZDNet
Fitbit unveils Sense 2, Versa 4, and Inspire 3 with color displays and refined designs
In 2020, Fitbit announced three new products, and two years later, we have upgraded models for the Sense, Versa, and Inspire devices. The Sense 2 and Versa 4 went through a full design refresh from the bottom up with thinner and lighter products that also bring back the physical button last seen in the Versa 2. The Inspire 3 gets a color display, one of the most requested features for this small tracker.
ZDNet
Download these white noise apps before your next trip and thank us later
When the day comes to an end and you finally crawl into bed, it is not always so easy to shed the pressures of the day and find sleep. Noise machines have grown in popularity over the years due to people wanting to precisely control the ambient sounds around them in order to sleep better. However, actual white noise machines can be difficult to travel with due to their size and power needs. As an alternative, there are now white noise apps that offer simple functionality and excellent performance.
ZDNet
Get an instant upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 by downloading an app
Earlier this month, Samsung announced the release of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The phone has a clamshell design that gives you a screen slightly larger than an average phone when opened, and a compact phone with a 1.9-inch cover screen for seeing incoming calls or answering texts when closed. The CoverScreen OS app gives that little screen a lot more functionality.
ZDNet
Gamers: The HyperX Cloud Alpha headset just hit its lowest price ever
Gamers who despise cords tangling their gaming rigs, take note of this deal. The HyperX Cloud Alpha wireless gaming headset just dropped to its lowest price ever. You can score this headset at 31% off for only $139. The HyperX Cloud Alpha headset is a headset designed for PC gamers...
ZDNet
Microsoft to drop its Kaizala group-messaging service in 2023
Microsoft launched its Kaizala group-messaging service in 2018. In subsequent months, officials positioned the service as being specifically for frontline workers. Since then, I've heard from a number of customers who were confused about the differences between Kaizala and Teams. It looks like Microsoft has heard -- and is now heeding -- similar feedback.
ZDNet
Amazon tries a new way to excite you about cybersecurity (it's called laughter)
It's easy to blame tech companies for the world's parlous state. It's somewhat accurate, too. But it's even easier to abdicate responsibility when it's humans' own laziness and casual greed that has greatly contributed to the basic lack of security online. How, though, can you get people to care? You...
ZDNet
Steve Jobs' legacy: Tim Cook, Laurene Powell Jobs and Jony Ive will come together to discuss it
Three of Steve Jobs' closest confidants will come together next month to discuss the late tech luminary's legacy. Apple CEO Tim Cook, Apple's former chief designer Jony Ive and Jobs' widow Laurene Powell Jobs will all sit down with media personality Kara Swisher during the annual Code Conference to discuss Jobs' lasting impact.
Comments / 0