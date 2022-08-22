ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonneville County, ID

Missing Idaho inmate found in Utah

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TXqD7_0hQzQzMM00

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A wanted Idaho inmate was found in Utah on Monday after a multi-day search over the weekend.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho says the suspect, Justin Wayne Gould, 28, was located in Tooele. Gould was an inmate in Idaho when he failed to return from a court-ordered release on Friday afternoon.

Authorities say Gould was facing multiple charges including attempted strangulation, intimidating a witness, and several violations of a no contact order.

At the time, officials told the public that if spotted, Gould should not be approached and was considered dangerous.

VEHICLE CRASH: Two hospitalized in Provo Canyon collision

Deputies had been working with tips received by East Idaho Crime Stoppers while also interviewing the suspect’s known associates to successfully track down Gould.

Gould has been arrested on charges of a felony warrant for escape while authorities say they’re “reviewing the potential for further charges.”

“The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank those who sent tips and information to dispatch and through East Idaho Crime Stoppers, which helped solidify investigative information found by Deputies,” authorities say. “Any time suspicious or criminal activity is observed, the public can send tips anonymously online through the Crime Stoppers website at www.IFcrime.org or from the P3tips app on your mobile device.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

South Idaho Teen Missing Since Aug 11

Authorities in southern Idaho are asking for help in locating a missing teenager from the Pocatello area. She hasn't had contact with family in more than two weeks, according to information shared by multiple state missing person websites. Have you seen Thalia Danielle Olmos? Her profile was shared on both...
POCATELLO, ID
ABC4

Inmate dies at Purgatory Correctional Facility in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – An inmate at the Purgatory Correctional Facility in Herriman was found unresponsive in her cell and pronounced dead at the jail, Thursday evening. A statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office stated the incident may be a result of an unknown medical issue based on the initial investigation. Correctional Deputies and […]
HERRIMAN, UT
ABC4

School bus crashes in Utah County with students inside

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities responded to a bus crash in Utah County carrying over 40 students on Friday morning. The Utah Department of Public Safety (UHP) says the crash happened along SR-6 at milepost 151 around 7:37 a.m. The incident involved a bus from the Nebo School District. The school bus was carrying […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Parents warned about attempted abduction near North Ogden Elementary

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Police have advised parents about a suspect at large after an attempted abduction near a Weber County elementary school and reports of a suspicious individual on school grounds. Officers with the North Ogden Police Department were called to a meeting house of The Church...
NORTH OGDEN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bonneville County, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Tooele, UT
County
Bonneville County, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Tooele, UT
Crime & Safety
kslnewsradio.com

Bomb threat at University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A student has been arrested in relation the bomb threat on University of Utah’s campus. By 7 a.m. this morning the Spencer Fox Eccles Business building was cleared by police and K-9 units. The reports came in at 1:12 a.m., when a student saw...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

South Jordan officials searching for alleged thief

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? South Jordan Public Safety officials are searching for a suspect accused of stealing items from a utility closet. The suspect’s image was captured on security camera footage during the theft. Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact authorities at (801) 254-4708 or (801) […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
104.3 WOW Country

This Has to Be The Worst Idaho Song Ever

There have been a ton of songs about Idaho over the years, check out these 10 before I share the worst one with you... 1) We will start with the most obvious, The Idaho State Song: "Here We Have Idaho" If you have been in Idaho for any amount of real time you should know this one. It was written by Sallie Hume-Douglas and Craig Chernos arranged the piece.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Wife makes emotional plea for help to find missing father with east Idaho ties

IDAHO FALLS — A family is desperate for answers after a father of four with eastern Idaho ties disappeared earlier this week. Lance Rubio, 35, was last seen Monday in the 2300 block of North Sand Hills Court in Casa Grande, Arizona. The Casa Grande Police Department says Rubio may need medical assistance and could be driving a charcoal gray 2015 Ford Fusion with Idaho license plate 1B-3327U.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Idaho Crime Stoppers#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC4

9-year-old girl escapes attempted kidnapping in North Ogden

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A 9-year-old girl escaped from a man attempting to kidnap her near a church in North Ogden on Thursday. The attempted kidnapping occurred around 3 p.m. outside the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 626 East 2600 North, confirmed by North Ogden PD Sgt. Morreale. The suspect grabbed […]
NORTH OGDEN, UT
ABC4

SLCPD officer not charged in deadly shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office released their findings Friday on whether a Salt Lake City police officer was justified in a deadly shooting that took place four years ago.  There will not be charges against Sgt. Joshua Allred who shot and killed 32-year-old Delorean Pikyavit.  The decision was made by a grand jury, not by the District Attorney’s office.  “The grand jury declined to issue an indictment. […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Popular pizza chain opens new location in Utah

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this fall. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at Mountain View Village shopping center in Riverton.  The Riverton location will mark Via 313’s fourth Utah location, with three others […]
RIVERTON, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s Ultimate Forbidden Love Story Now Lingers with Hauntings

Oh yes forbidden love. Although it has been done time and time again in various stories, versions and even different characters, the most well known is iconic Romeo and Juliet. Two people who love each other but because of what they are born into are not allowed to ever be together. It leads them both to their own endings. There is a Romeo and Juliet story based right here in Idaho. This forbidden Idaho couple never seemed to 'pass over' all the way and are still said to haunt where they met their end together.
IDAHO STATE
ABC4

BYU Police ask for help identifying theft suspect

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The Brigham Young University Police Department (BYUPD) has requested community assistance in identifying a theft suspect. Police say that the individual featured in the video above came to BYU’s campus, cut cable locks and stole an electric scooter. A few hours later, the suspect reportedly returned and stole a mountain bike. […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Idaho can’t enforce abortion ban in medical emergencies

A federal judge in Idaho has barred the state from enforcing a strict abortion ban in medical emergencies over concerns that it violates a federal law on emergency care. The ruling Wednesday evening came after a federal judge this week in Texas made the opposite call, barring the federal government from enforcing a legal interpretation […]
IDAHO STATE
ABC4

Utah officials respond to claims of voter fraud by ‘My Pillow Guy’

UTAH (ABC4) – We’re two-and-a-half months away from the mid-term election, and the topic of election fraud is already taking center stage in politics. Utah’s top officials are responding to the “My Pillow Guy” who claims Utah voting is fraudulent and even criminal.   Mike Lindell, also known as the “My Pillow Guy,” recently went on […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Victim identified in fatal Herriman autoped crash

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police have identified the woman who was killed after being hit by a pickup truck in Herriman early Wednesday morning. Herriman City Police say the victim is 38-year-old Stefanie Whittaker. Whittaker was struck and killed while jogging on the sidewalk as a pickup truck was making a right turn from Real […]
HERRIMAN, UT
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Events Guide – August 26, 2022

St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features the Saint George Home Expo, CCCMT: Beauty and the Beast, Concert on the Water, Enterprise Cornfest, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming event, you can add one here, or if...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy