Missing Idaho inmate found in Utah

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A wanted Idaho inmate was found in Utah on Monday after a multi-day search over the weekend.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho says the suspect, Justin Wayne Gould, 28, was located in Tooele. Gould was an inmate in Idaho when he failed to return from a court-ordered release on Friday afternoon.

Authorities say Gould was facing multiple charges including attempted strangulation, intimidating a witness, and several violations of a no contact order.

At the time, officials told the public that if spotted, Gould should not be approached and was considered dangerous.

Deputies had been working with tips received by East Idaho Crime Stoppers while also interviewing the suspect’s known associates to successfully track down Gould.

Gould has been arrested on charges of a felony warrant for escape while authorities say they’re “reviewing the potential for further charges.”

“The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank those who sent tips and information to dispatch and through East Idaho Crime Stoppers, which helped solidify investigative information found by Deputies,” authorities say. “Any time suspicious or criminal activity is observed, the public can send tips anonymously online through the Crime Stoppers website at www.IFcrime.org or from the P3tips app on your mobile device.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.