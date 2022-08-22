Read full article on original website
49ers GM John Lynch on cutting Jimmy Garoppolo: 'You know I think we're getting pretty close'
Could Jimmy Garoppolo stick with the San Francisco 49ers even though they've clearly moved on to Trey Lance?. A trade would likely be the best option for the 49ers, but if they can't find a suitor for the quarterback who led them to the Super Bowl just a few short seasons ago -- a cut may make the most sense.
QB Aaron Rodgers says Jordan Love is now a 'master' of the Green Bay Packers' offense
Green Bay Packers third-year quarterback Jordan Love has impressed many during training camp and preseason this month, including the team's 10-time Pro Bowl starter Aaron Rodgers. "I think he's definitely become a master of the offense," Rodgers said of Love, via the Green Bay Press-Gazette. "But it's just the little...
Free-agent LB Will Compton: Aaron Donald 'is gonna kill somebody'
Donald is no stranger to dust-ups on the field, which would factor in any discipline coming his way from the league. However, the NFL reportedly has no jurisdiction to police player conduct during practices or joint sessions. With things now left to the Rams, it's unlikely Donald's punishment will bare...
Patrick Mahomes isn’t on Aaron Rodgers level, says former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver
When it comes to comparing Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, new Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins believes it is not that close and the four-time NFL MVP is on a different level than his former teammate Mahomes. The question of who is the best quarterback in the NFL...
Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez believes QB Jimmy Garoppolo deserved better from the San Francisco 49ers
By all accounts, the only thing for sure about the working relationship between the San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo heading into the final weekend of August is that it's about to come to an end. The 49ers have 2021 rookie Trey Lance atop their depth chart at the...
NFL lawyers seeking to prove Jon Gruden was employed when leaked emails were sent
The NFL has seemingly implemented a new strategy in its ongoing legal battle with Jon Gruden. Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL a month after he was forced to resign as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders last October. The resignation was the result of damaging emails being leaked as part of the league’s investigation into workplace misconduct with the Washington Commanders. Gruden’s attorneys have argued that the NFL intentionally leaked the emails to force Gruden out.
Steelers Make Four Roster Moves
The Pittsburgh Steelers are claiming S Elijah Riley off of waivers from the Jets. The team is also releasing LB Tuzar Skipper and RB Master Teague from injured reserve with settlements, along with S Donovan Stiner. Riley, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Army back in 2020. He later...
Everyone made the same joke about Patrick Beverley heading to the Lakers
Twitter is having some fun with the news that Patrick Beverley is heading to the Los Angeles Lakers in a trade. Reports emerged Wednesday night that the Lakers have agreed to acquire the 34-year-old Beverley for two younger players. This is the second time that Beverley has been traded this offseason and the fourth time over the last two summers.
Former NFL Star Blasts The Dolphins Over Mike Gesicki
The Miami Dolphins pulled out all the stops to upgrade their roster. On the offensive line, they added Connor Williams and Terron Armstead. They also acquired Melvin Ingram III to bolster their defense. Meanwhile, they revamped their backfield with Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, and Sony Michel. But their biggest splash...
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: Chiefs 'threw me to the side, like I was trash or something'
Ever since his shocking trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins in March, Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill has stayed very much in the spotlight and perhaps even gained more headlines. While his chemistry with young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and much self-hyped, predicted dominance with fellow speedy wideout Jaylen Waddle has been talked about at length, Hill's comments on his former team have been in the news as well.
Three studs and duds from Packers' preseason matchup vs. Chiefs
The Green Bay Packers played their final preseason game of 2022, this one a contest with the Kansas City Chiefs. For some players, it was their final chance to show that they belong on the Packers’ 53-man roster. Some of these players really stood out. Others, well, may have made some of Matt LaFleur’s decisions pretty easy.
Steelers' Mason Rudolph reportedly attracting some trade interest 'around the league'
While speaking with reporters on Thursday, Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph sounded like somebody who knew his days with the organization were numbered now that he's been leapfrogged on the depth chart by rookie Kenny Pickett. "(A trade) may be so, but I can’t control it. I don’t try...
Patrick Beverley posts tweet in support of Russell Westbrook
After almost 10 years of WWE-caliber entertainment, it may be time to officially pronounce the Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley beef dead. The ex-All-Defensive First-Teamer Beverley was officially acquired in a trade by the Los Angeles Lakers this week, making Westbrook his new teammate. In the wake of the news, Beverley seemed to extend an olive branch of sorts to his longtime nemesis Westbrook.
Even without top pick Jameson Williams, Lions' offense has sizzle
To save a roster spot, the Lions moved prized rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams to the reserve/NFI (non-football injury) list Tuesday. Players on this list don’t account for a roster spot but must miss at least the first four games of the season. All teams must be down to 53 players by Tuesday.
Padres Share New Juan Soto Update Following Injury News
Juan Soto was scratched from the San Diego Padres lineup on Tuesday night before they took on the Cleveland Guardians. The Padres offense has been somewhat anemic for a little while, and losing Soto didn’t help them, as the Guardians held them in check, winning by a final of 3-1.
Giants linked with Daniel Jones replacement in latest ESPN 2023 NFL mock draft
It's understandable that the New York Giants continue to be linked with potential replacements for quarterback Daniel Jones even before the 2022 NFL season gets underway. Current Giants general manager Joe Schoen was only hired this past winter and, thus, had nothing to do with the club spending a first-round pick on Jones during the 2019 NFL Draft. Jones hasn't done himself a plethora of favors over the years, as he has struggled to remain healthy and also accumulated 29 interceptions and 20 lost fumbles in only 38 career games.
Yankees receive some good injury news on trade acquisition Harrison Bader
The New York Yankees are waiting patiently for the return of acquisition Harrison Bader, in which they traded Jordan Montgomery away to the St. Louis Cardinals for. Montgomery has been incredible for St. Louis since being moved, featuring a 0.35 ERA. In exchange, Bader hasn’t even played a game for the Yankees yet, dealing with plantar fasciitis.
Raiders Linked to Potential Trade
The long-term concerns for the Las Vegas Raiders offensive line haven't gone away whatsoever so far this preseason. They've struggled especially in pass protection, giving up four or more sacks in each of the Raiders three preseason games. Even playing previous starters like Alex Leatherwood throughout games hasn't helped the...
Why Rams coach Sean McVay must give RB Cam Akers the rock
Rams head coach Sean McVay recently told The Athletic that he has two starting running backs, third-year player Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson, now in his fourth season. However, it is clear Akers is worthy of RB1 status, despite an ineffective return from a torn right Achilles injury late last season.
