Ole Miss Week 12 Opponent Preview: Mississippi State Bulldogs

Our college football preview series continues this week with the Rebels' Week 12 matchup.

After facing the Arkansas Razorbacks on the road in Fayetteville, Ark., the Ole Miss Rebels return home for one of the most anticipated games of the year, the Egg Bowl.

As usual, the Rebels are closing out the regular season playing their in-state rival, the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Ole Miss has won the Golden Egg the last two seasons, and currently leads the series all-time versus Mississippi State with a record of 64-45-6.

The Bulldogs are coached by Mike Leach, who led Mississippi State to a 7-6 overall record and a fourth-place finish in the SEC West in 2021. The 2021 season was underwhelming for the Bulldogs, but they did manage to upset the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station, Tex., 26-22.

Entering his third season in Starkville, Miss., Leach will be expected to get his first Egg Bowl victory.

Mississippi State has 14 starters returning this fall, six on offense, seven on defense, and one on special teams.

Here is an overview of the Mississippi State team that will travel to Oxford, Miss., for the annual Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

2021 Record: 7-6 (4-4 in SEC)

Head Coach: Mike Leach (third season)

Leach is 11-13 in his time with Mississippi State.

Offensive Leaders

Passing: Will Rogers

Rogers: 505 completions, 4,739 yards, 36 touchdowns, nine interceptions, 147.0 passer rating.

Rushing: Jo'quavious Marks

Marks: 106 carries, 416 rushing yards, three touchdowns, averaged 3.9 yards per carry.

Receiving: Lideatrick Griffin

Griffin: 26 receptions and 269 receiving yards.

Defensive Leaders

Tackles: Jett Johnson

Johnson: 86 tackles, six TFLs

Interceptions: Emmanuel Forbes

Forbes: three interceptions

Sacks: Tyrus Wheat

Wheat: six sacks, nine TFLs

Ole Miss Rebels

2021 Record: 10-3 (6-2 in SEC)

Head Coach: Lane Kiffin (third season)

Kiffin is 15-8 in his time at Ole Miss .

